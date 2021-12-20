Hummel: 2022 Cardinals predictions and revisiting 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in the Cards' system

A: I still like Colin Moran, formerly of Pittsburgh, who can play third and first and hits left-handed. He was let go by the Pirates a month or so ago.

Q: Why isn't Ken Boyer in the Hall of Fame? He's done everything — and more than Ron Santo and Richie Allen. He won a MVP and a World Series.

A: I'm with you. Ken Boyer was at least as good a player as Santo and may have been better because he had speed. But Boyer has been dead (cancer) for some 40 years now and kind of fell out of sight. I think he made some inroads in consideration for this year's Golden Days ballot, but that was a stacked field. With four of the players on that ballot being voted into the Hall, both he and Allen should have a good chance the next time that era comes around again. But that won't be for five more years.

Q: If you were baseball commissioner, how would you fix the tanking problem?

A: One of the best ways I can think of is for a team not to be allowed to pick in the top four in the amateur draft more than two years in succession.

Q: What can we reasonably expect from Jake Woodford in 2022?