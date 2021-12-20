Hummel: 2022 Cardinals predictions and revisiting 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in the Cards' system

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: Do the Cardinals need a leadoff hitter in order to decrease their reliance on home runs?
A: Tommy Edman scored 91 runs, stole 30 bases and had 41 doubles. His two-base-hit total and steals put him at the top of both those categories in the league this past season. If he could walk more — and I think he can — I don't see leadoff as a big problem.
Q: The Cardinals should package Alex Reyes and Edmundo Sosa for a quality starter — perhaps Oakland’s Frankie Montas. What say you?
A: I haven't given up on Reyes, who was one of the Cardinals’ two or three most valuable players in the first half of this past season, when not much else was happening. He still could be a good starter, which was the plan in the first place. Sosa is a fallback if Paul DeJong doesn't produce. I think another starting pitcher is needed, but I'm not ready to trade those two players yet.
Q: Can you please take a stab at the sort of players who might be on the Cardinals’ short list who have a potent left-handed bat, plays first base and does not mind being a DH, too?
A: I still like Colin Moran, formerly of Pittsburgh, who can play third and first and hits left-handed. He was let go by the Pirates a month or so ago.
Q: Why isn't Ken Boyer in the Hall of Fame? He's done everything — and more than Ron Santo and Richie Allen. He won a MVP and a World Series.
A: I'm with you. Ken Boyer was at least as good a player as Santo and may have been better because he had speed. But Boyer has been dead (cancer) for some 40 years now and kind of fell out of sight. I think he made some inroads in consideration for this year's Golden Days ballot, but that was a stacked field. With four of the players on that ballot being voted into the Hall, both he and Allen should have a good chance the next time that era comes around again. But that won't be for five more years.
Q: If you were baseball commissioner, how would you fix the tanking problem?
A: One of the best ways I can think of is for a team not to be allowed to pick in the top four in the amateur draft more than two years in succession.
Q: What can we reasonably expect from Jake Woodford in 2022?
A: Woodford will be a valuable member of the Cardinals staff because of his versatility as a fifth starter or long reliever who can eat innings. At the end of the season, he was a much better pitcher than he was at the beginning. I'm sure being around Adam Wainwright didn't hurt him.
Q: Do you think it likely that by September 2022, Tommy Edman is staring at shortstop and Nolan Gorman at second base?
A: I wouldn't rule it out, but that would have to be predicated on Paul DeJong failing at shortstop, which I haven't envisioned just yet. Edman does have a lot of shortstop in his college and minor-league background.
Q: Will the Hall of Fame face a credibility problem if David Ortiz gets in?
A: If you're talking about credibility because Ortiz didn't play often in the field, consider that one-inning relievers have been inducted and another DH in Edgar Martinez has, too. If you're talking about credibility relative to the steroids era, Ortiz was never suspended. Suspected? That's a different story. I do not believe he will be a first-ballot entry.
Q: Do MLB teams cover the cost of the players’ bats? Or do the players purchase them themselves?
A: The players generally have contracts with bat companies, which supply their lumber for the season, similar to the glove contracts players have. The clubs are not responsible for bats or gloves or shoes, in most cases.
Q: How about a story on "Macho Man" Randy Savage’s minor-league career with the Cardinals?