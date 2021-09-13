Hummel: 2022 rebuild should focus on the rotation, not the lineup

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Carinals fans.
Q: How do you see the Cardinals balancing the rebuild of their farm system vs. having clear roster needs this offseason?
A: The Cardinals won't be moving many, if any, of their young players. They do not need a shortstop. If they think Nolan Gorman is ready to play second base at the major-league level, then Tommy Edman could be the shortstop. That was his original position, and they also have Edmundo Sosa, who is hitting .282, and Paul DeJong, who surely is a better player than he’s been this season. But there is very little pitching ready to come up yet, and that's where the club has to focus its attention. There is no guarantee of what Miles Mikolas will bring next year, for instance, or for how good a starter Alex Reyes might be.
As for Harrison Bader, if there is enough offense around him in the lineup you can carry a .240 to .250-hitting center fielder with power and speed who is an excellent defender.
Q: Tyler O’Neill has made significant progress as a hitter in 2021. He could be a prolific leadoff or No. 2 hitter. Do you agree?
A: O'Neill has the qualities to be a star if he can figure out the game a little better. Remember, this is his first year as a regular. He has speed, power, a strong throwing arm and the ability to hit for a higher average once he can cut down on some on his strikeouts -- if he can, that is. He easily is the Cardinals’ best all-around player on the field already.
Q: Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez seems like a good fit for the Cardinals. What would they have to give up to get him?
A: I would take Jose Ramirez in a heartbeat. The Cardinals have a regular third baseman, of course, but Ramirez could play second, third or designated hitter and is dangerous from both sides of the plate. The Cleveland model seems to be inexpensive, young players, so some sort of combination of the two would have to be drawn up.
Q: The Cardinals are chasing the second wild card, which means one game against either the Dodgers or the Giants. I know any team can win one game, but would making the playoffs alter their offseason plans? This is a flawed team.
A: Making or not making the playoffs shouldn't alter long-term plans much. The Cardinals need some help.
But with their bullpen depth, the Cardinals could be a dangerous team in a one-game playoff, just as San Diego was in the final game of the wild-card round last year when it used nine pitchers to beat the Cardinals. This year, the Cardinals might have both Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson available for such a game besides their usual complement of relievers. For the record, the Cardinals are 4-2 against the Giants and 3-4 against the Dodgers. So they are hardly outclassed.
Comment: This is wishful thinking, but I hope the Brewers clinch early and tank the last seven games against the Cardinals.
Response: You make a good point. The Brewers should have the division nailed down in a week or so, and they'll be sure to give Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta enough rest so that they're ready for the playoffs. The only change would be if the Brewers have a chance to be the top-seeded club. Then they might push it a little in the last couple of weeks.
Q: Do you see the Cardinals bringing back J.A. Happ and Jon Lester? They've both have had their good and bad moments, but we saw what can happen without enough starting pitching depth.
A: They'll be out there as free agents. But they might get better offers than a one-year deal, and the Cardinals might find somebody younger who they like better. I would say neither will be back.
Q: Do the Cardinals have enough payroll coming off the books to add Max Scherzer and Trevor Story? Seems like that would solve a lot of problems.
A: Matt Carpenter, Andrew Miller, Carlos Martinez and part of Dexter Fowler come off the books. But Yadier Molina is back, and Adam Wainwright, they hope, too, and their pay will go up a bit. They have to pay Nolan Arenado next year. Tyler O'Neill is arbitration eligible, as are Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Harrison Bader and Alex Reyes.
Q: Why do you suppose odds-makers continue to not give the Cardinals much of a chance to make it to the wild-card game despite the team only being one game out?
A: Perhaps it's because the Reds play nine of their final 18 against Pittsburgh, beginning Tuesday night.
Q: What’s the timeline on Jack Flaherty’s return? If healthy, would it be Flaherty or Adam Wainwright as the starter in the wild-card game?
A: Flaherty will throw a bullpen session Thursday, perhaps another one next week, and then make a rehab appearance. He could be back for the final 10 days or so, but when he returns it will be as a reliever. Wainwright would start a playoff game unless he is needed to pitch the final game of the regular season on Oct. 3.