Hummel: 2022 rebuild should focus on the rotation, not the lineup

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Carinals fans.

Q: How do you see the Cardinals balancing the rebuild of their farm system vs. having clear roster needs this offseason?

A: The Cardinals won't be moving many, if any, of their young players. They do not need a shortstop. If they think Nolan Gorman is ready to play second base at the major-league level, then Tommy Edman could be the shortstop. That was his original position, and they also have Edmundo Sosa, who is hitting .282, and Paul DeJong, who surely is a better player than he’s been this season. But there is very little pitching ready to come up yet, and that's where the club has to focus its attention. There is no guarantee of what Miles Mikolas will bring next year, for instance, or for how good a starter Alex Reyes might be.

As for Harrison Bader, if there is enough offense around him in the lineup you can carry a .240 to .250-hitting center fielder with power and speed who is an excellent defender.

Q: Tyler O’Neill has made significant progress as a hitter in 2021. He could be a prolific leadoff or No. 2 hitter. Do you agree?