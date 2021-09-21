Hummel: Cardinals are in the driver's seat for second wild card spot

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: Who will be the Cardinals’ biggest challenger for the second wild-card spot? The Padres have pitching issues and the hardest schedule. The Reds have the easiest schedule but have lost their last eight series. The other possibility is the NL East loser between the Braves and Phillies.
A: I still think the Phillies will be heard from in some capacity (wild card, Eastern Division), beginning with their current weeklong home stand against Baltimore and Pittsburgh. But if the Cardinals go 8-6 or maybe even 7-7 the rest of the way, there should be no issues with them traveling westward for the one-game wild card, which would be on Oct. 6.
Q: Do you think Tyler O’Neill’s recent surge coincided with him hitting in front of Nolan Arenado and not having the pressure of hitting cleanup?
A: You can never discount the advantages of hitting between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. O'Neill can afford to be more patient because a walk isn't a bad play in that spot. When he was hitting cleanup, perhaps O’Neill did put too much pressure on himself, because his average with runners in scoring position was under .200, for the most part. It has been much better lately.
Q: Edmundo Sosa is a keeper. What’s his contract status? Also, you’ve been right all along about this team. It just took them a long time to put it together.
A: The Cardinals have control over Sosa for four more seasons if the free-agent rules remain the same in the next collective bargaining agreement. … The Cardinals lately have reinforced the adage that “timing is everything.”
Q: Do you see a place for Juan Yepez on the 2022 team? Also, will John Mozeliak have difficult choices regarding the 40-man roster this offseason?
A: Somebody who hits with power and for some average as Yepez has this year certainly is a consideration. It would better balance the club if he were a left-handed hitter. It is intriguing that this is the first in a six-season career that Yepez has hit for power. But there well could be a DH next year, and Yepez could be part of that and also play first or third when Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado needed a day off, as Matt Carpenter has done this year.
Mozeliak will have difficult choices with the 40-man roster and will have to take some chances, as he pretty much has to do every year.
Q: How do you see the Cardinals stacking up against the other probable playoff teams? … With momentum, history, and experience on their side, are the Cardinals a team the Brewers/Giants/Dodgers would not want to face?
A: I don't think any of the teams you referenced welcomes playing the Cardinals because of their bullpen, defense and the fact that their lineup has morphed into a consistently productive unit. But the Cardinals’ lack of starting pitching depth could be an issue depending on how often their good bullpen would have to be employed.
Q: Assuming Jack Flaherty is recovering well and stays healthy over the next couple weeks, what would you expect the pitching plan to be for a wild-card game? Hoping for Adam Wainwright to go deep?
A: Flaherty cannot be counted on for more than a few innings at a time in any postseason scenario. He could be among those pitching in a wild-card game if Wainwright is needed to pitch the final game of the regular season.
Q: If Adam Wainwright comes back and stays healthy, he and Molina likely will break the battery-mate record, which would stand for a long time, if not forever, in today’s era of free agency. If he picks up another 10 wins next year, do you vote for him for Hall of Fame?
A: Wainwright, because of injury, unfortunately missed two seasons at the peak of his career and much of another one more recently. He won't have quite enough wins to merit strong consideration.
Q: Is there a way the Cardinals could start Jack Flaherty in a game and have Dakota Hudson come in next to combine for a six- or seven-inning start?
A: Flaherty could be an opener and Hudson might also appear in the same game, but I don't see them getting six or seven innings out of that. Others might have to be involved. I get the impression they won't be pushing Hudson at all.
Q: A lot was said over the weekend about the chemistry of that 2011 team, how well everyone liked each other and pulled together. Is that really how it was, or has time softened the sharp edges? And how would you say that compares to the chemistry in the clubhouse today?
A: The last part of that is hard to answer because for the past two seasons media hasn’t been allowed in the clubhouse due to concerns about COVID-19. I'm not a big believer in the effects of chemistry. In mid-2011, John Mozeliak made several trades that improved the pitching staff. But the Cardinals really didn't begin to win until late August and then had the fortune of the Braves utterly collapsing down the stretch. They got to the postseason — and then really turned it on. I don't think chemistry had a lot to do with it.
Q: The Cardinals’ young outfielders look good, Edmundo Sosa and Tommy Edman seem to deserve to play. You don't replace Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or Yadier Molina. So except for DH, where do you put this left-handed hitting outfielder free agent that everyone wants to sign?
A: That particular player probably would have to have some first-base experience because without Matt Carpenter on the club, there would be no veteran backup first baseman to Goldschmidt. Also that player would have to have some outfield experience because the Cardinals are thin beyond the three who play every day.
Q: Edmundo Sosa or Paul DeJong at shortstop I 2022? What if neither turns out to be what you wanted? Is there anyone in the minor leagues showing promise at shortstop?
A: The Cardinals have former first-round pick Delvin Perez about a year away from the big-league level at shortstop, so there is no need to give a free agent a five-year deal. Also, if you think Nolan Gorman can play second base — and the Cardinals do — then Tommy Edman could play shortstop, if it's not Sosa or DeJong. That is Edman's natural position. Shortstop isn't even close to being an issue with the Cardinals.