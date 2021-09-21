Hummel: Cardinals are in the driver's seat for second wild card spot

A: The Cardinals have control over Sosa for four more seasons if the free-agent rules remain the same in the next collective bargaining agreement. … The Cardinals lately have reinforced the adage that “timing is everything.”

Q: Do you see a place for Juan Yepez on the 2022 team? Also, will John Mozeliak have difficult choices regarding the 40-man roster this offseason?

A: Somebody who hits with power and for some average as Yepez has this year certainly is a consideration. It would better balance the club if he were a left-handed hitter. It is intriguing that this is the first in a six-season career that Yepez has hit for power. But there well could be a DH next year, and Yepez could be part of that and also play first or third when Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado needed a day off, as Matt Carpenter has done this year.

Mozeliak will have difficult choices with the 40-man roster and will have to take some chances, as he pretty much has to do every year.

Q: How do you see the Cardinals stacking up against the other probable playoff teams? … With momentum, history, and experience on their side, are the Cardinals a team the Brewers/Giants/Dodgers would not want to face?