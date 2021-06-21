Hummel: DeJong is a big concern, and the next two weeks are vital for the Cardinals

Fans were feeling the urgency of the moment in our weekly chat. Here are the highlights.

Q: Any surprise to John Mozeliak’s comments to Derrick Goold that he is prepared to play it out without significant changes to the team, with an add or two of a retread? After getting burned parting with prospects that have blossomed elsewhere, Mozeliak will not repeat that mistake again. Do you see it the same way?

A: Foremost is that the Cardinals don't have a lot of prospects to trade. And, yes, they don't want to get burned. Mozeliak has made it clear he wants to improve the club incrementally until August, when he should have most of his club back for the final two months, including Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Miles Mikolas, Harrison Bader, etc. The Cardinals need to improve to keep pace with the other teams in their division. There will be no significant breakup of the current club --yet. But these next two weeks are vital because then come two weeks of games with San Francisco and Chicago, still without most of those injured players.

Q: At what point are Paul DeJong’s struggles no longer a small sample size? It’s pretty telling that Edmundo Sosa is hitting in front of him.