Hummel: DeJong is a big concern, and the next two weeks are vital for the Cardinals

Fans were feeling the urgency of the moment in our weekly chat. Here are the highlights.
Q: Any surprise to John Mozeliak’s comments to Derrick Goold that he is prepared to play it out without significant changes to the team, with an add or two of a retread? After getting burned parting with prospects that have blossomed elsewhere, Mozeliak will not repeat that mistake again. Do you see it the same way?
A: Foremost is that the Cardinals don't have a lot of prospects to trade. And, yes, they don't want to get burned. Mozeliak has made it clear he wants to improve the club incrementally until August, when he should have most of his club back for the final two months, including Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Miles Mikolas, Harrison Bader, etc. The Cardinals need to improve to keep pace with the other teams in their division. There will be no significant breakup of the current club --yet. But these next two weeks are vital because then come two weeks of games with San Francisco and Chicago, still without most of those injured players.
Q: At what point are Paul DeJong’s struggles no longer a small sample size? It’s pretty telling that Edmundo Sosa is hitting in front of him.
A: DeJong is of large concern to me. He isn't hitting at all and should be hitting no higher than seventh until he rights himself. Sosa isn't exactly tearing it up now, either, although he has been a valuable fill-in. If the Cardinals' outfield had any depth, they could sit DeJong for a few days and play Sosa at short, but Sosa is needed at second if Edman has to play outfield.
The Cardinals aren't going to win anything unless DeJong gives them something offensively.
Q: I’m looking at next year already, and I’m pretty excited about the pitching. The rotation should be Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Alex Reyes and the two lefties at AAA (Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson). Am I correct to feel elated about the future, even if I’m down on this year’s offering?
A: The starting pitching will stack up as you indicated, with the addition of Miles Mikolas, who is being paid through 2023, so you have to include him. Johan Oviedo is starting to show he belongs, too, and what's wrong with having Adam Wainwright back? He's the best they have right now. Next year's rotation could be a good one. Others of you probably aren't wanting to wait for that.
Q: Can we agree the Cardinals are a flawed and poorly constructed team? They don’t hit, don’t pitch well, and even rank at the bottom in defense. The bench is horrible, and immediate organizational depth is non-existent. … What would you do to make the Cardinals a World Series contender again, and how soon could it happen?
A: I don't think you can objectively look at the Cardinals until Jack Flaherty, especially, is back, along with Harrison Bader, Jordan Hicks and Miles Mikolas. And they all will be this year, unless something else goes awry. Then, we can better see what it might take. The Cardinals are not a World Series contender as currently configured, but this isn't really their team.
Q: The Cardinals have become the worst kind of club. Irrelevant. Can you offer some hope for the remainder of the year? It appears that this club is caught in the middle. Not bad enough to sell off assets yet not good enough to contend.
A: Hold onto the facts that the Cardinals hardly are buried in the division race, they have a seemingly easier schedule in front of them, and that they ultimately will get back their injured players. And that there are 92 games to go, not 12.
Q: Will Yadier Molina be back in 2022? Would you bring back Adam Wainwright to work out of the bullpen and spot start?
A: I would bring back Wainwright to start. He easily will lead the staff in innings pitched this season. And maybe wins, too. Molina, I would hope, would be back. The Cardinals do not have a catcher ready to step in for him yet, and he's still valuable as a starter.
Q: Why trade for Nolan Arenado if the franchise is not committed to putting a lineup around him that maximizes his prime years?
A: When the deal for Arenado was made, I'm sure the Cardinals thought Paul DeJong would be a productive, middle-of-the-order hitter behind Arenado, and that has not happened. Arenado hasn't exactly been lighting it up lately, either, so there's room for improvement there. I'd like to see Dylan Carlson lead off and Pau Goldschmidt and Arenado hit second and third to find out how that dynamic works.
Q: Should we be concerned about Nolan Arenado opting out at the end of this year or next if things don't drastically improve? I can almost see Arenado and Jack Flaherty wearing Dodger Blue in 2024.
A: I don't see Arenado opting out of a contract that pays him so well and from a place he is so happy. That would not be a great strategy, either, if there would be a labor stoppage and he would be a free agent, rather than already employed. … And, as for Flaherty, I could see him pitching for the Dodgers in 2024. Or here.
Q: Are you convinced Tyler O’Neill is the real deal? I'm skeptical.
A: I believe O'Neill is on the cusp of something significant. He should be a 30-homer guy and a Gold Glover for years to come, and he has the speed to steal 20 bases.
Q: In all of your years covering Bob Gipson, did you ever see him hit a batter and then the batter rushed the mound? Or was the league afraid of him?
A: No. And yes.