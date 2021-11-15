Hummel: How highly should the Cardinals prioritize signing a shortstop this offseason?

Q: Will the Cardinals really try to convert both Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks to starters?

A: The Cardinals are talking as if this would be the case. Both Reyes and Hicks have said they prefer to start. The club is hoping that starting might cause less strain on Hicks' troublesome elbow, rather than having him work three or four times a week and constantly warm up.

Q: Will we ever see a .400 hitter again?

A: There won't be any more .400 hitters because nobody is trying to be one.

Q: Is Dylan Carlson’s ceiling as an outfielder high enough that he could compete for a Gold Glove next year?

A: Nolan Arenado thinks Carlson could make a run for the Gold Glove, and that's good enough for me.

Q: Are any of the free-agent shortstops Gold Glove winners?

A: Carlos Correa of Houston easily is the best and most reliable of the free-agent shortstops defensively. He is Gold and Platinum this year.

Q: What’s your opinion on how the collective bargaining agreement will play out?