Hummel: How highly should the Cardinals prioritize signing a shortstop this offseason?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: How highly should the Cardinals prioritize signing a shortstop in the offseason?
A: I would be satisfied with having an open competition between Edmundo Sosa and Paul DeJong this spring, with Delvin Perez a candidate for 2023. Not much reason to invest in a shortstop at big dollars for five years or more when you've got three shortstops in house, as opposed to improving starting pitching, which was a mess for much of this past season.
Q: Juan Yepez seems to have that “It” factor. When will he be helping the Cardinals?
A: Several years after being acquired from Atlanta in the Matt Adams trade, Yepez has risen markedly in esteem not only here but elsewhere. He will fit into the Cardinals' lineup sometime soon, perhaps as a designated hitter. But it would help if he could play first base acceptably, too, because the Cardinals have no current backup to Paul Goldschmidt. We'll be anxious to see Yepez this spring.
Q: Since the Cardinals don’t have the appetite for chasing top-line pitchers that would include Max Scherzer, who in the middle tier might the organization pursue?
A: The name Steven Matz, recently with the Blue Jays and the Mets, has been mentioned. He is a lefthander, of which the Cardinals have none in their current rotation.
Q: Will the Cardinals really try to convert both Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks to starters?
A: The Cardinals are talking as if this would be the case. Both Reyes and Hicks have said they prefer to start. The club is hoping that starting might cause less strain on Hicks' troublesome elbow, rather than having him work three or four times a week and constantly warm up.
Q: Will we ever see a .400 hitter again?
A: There won't be any more .400 hitters because nobody is trying to be one.
Q: Is Dylan Carlson’s ceiling as an outfielder high enough that he could compete for a Gold Glove next year?
A: Nolan Arenado thinks Carlson could make a run for the Gold Glove, and that's good enough for me.
Q: Are any of the free-agent shortstops Gold Glove winners?
A: Carlos Correa of Houston easily is the best and most reliable of the free-agent shortstops defensively. He is Gold and Platinum this year.
Q: What’s your opinion on how the collective bargaining agreement will play out?
A: I think the players will get five years for free agency or two for arbitration, but not both. But there are so many balls in play here, the only true prediction I can make is that this is going to take a while.
Q: You’ve gotten me excited about Marcus Stroman over the past couple weeks. What do you think he will command in terms of years and dollars, and would that be within the Cardinals’ comfort level?
A: If Stroman gets into the four- or five-year range, the Cardinals will be uncomfortable. But if they really had a shot at him, they might have to re-consider their previous philosophy.