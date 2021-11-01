Hummel: How would Kyle Schwarber fit in the Cardinals' lineup?

Q: What do you envision the Cardinals’ offseason looking like? Trevor Story or Marcus Stroman the big targets? Or a tick down from that tier?

A: I would think a tick down from that tier. The Cardinals don't desperately need a high-priced shortstop. They do need veteran starting pitching help, but they won't be offering long, multi-year contracts. Not for pitchers. Not for shortstops.

Q: Is the pressure is on John Mozeliak for the Cardinals to have a strong season with it being the last year for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, as well as Nolan Arenado possibly opting out next year?

A: The pressure is on Mozeliak because he has changed managers when it seemed, on the surface, that he didn't have to. But, yes, Arenado being happy here is part of the continuing equation also.

Q: If Cardinals fans want to win and complained about Matt Carpenter all year, then why would they want Albert Pujols back? The Cardinals have better DH batters on their roster than Pujols or Carpenter, right?

A: Pujols would be brought back to sell tickets, which he might do, with 700 homers on the horizon. But I don't see it from a performance issue.