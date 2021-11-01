Hummel: How would Kyle Schwarber fit in the Cardinals' lineup?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: Wouldn’t Kyle Schwarber be a perfect fit for the Cardinals? Will the Cardinals attempt to sign him?
A: Kyle Schwarber, who finished the season with Boston, would be a good lineup fit as a left-handed hitter with power who also can walk. I don't see him as a priority item considering the Cardinals need pitching help first, and he might be way out of their budget because he'll likely get a multi-year deal somewhere. In today's game, versatile players are important, and Schwarber probably shouldn't be expected to play much in the field. He was terribly miscast as a first baseman in the playoffs.
Q: Oliver Marmol is the third manager with no experience that John Mozeliak has hired. What do you think of that?
A: Really, only Mike Matheny had no experience. Mike Shildt had managed extensively at the minor-league level, and Marmol managed a few years in the minors, too. The Braves' Brian Snitker had no major-league managing experience before he was hired in Atlanta, but he had been a minor-league manager and big-league coach for several decades. I don't think experience is as important as it used to be. It is less important than being able to combine the best of analytics and the eye test in player and team evaluations.
Q: What do you envision the Cardinals’ offseason looking like? Trevor Story or Marcus Stroman the big targets? Or a tick down from that tier?
A: I would think a tick down from that tier. The Cardinals don't desperately need a high-priced shortstop. They do need veteran starting pitching help, but they won't be offering long, multi-year contracts. Not for pitchers. Not for shortstops.
Q: Is the pressure is on John Mozeliak for the Cardinals to have a strong season with it being the last year for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, as well as Nolan Arenado possibly opting out next year?
A: The pressure is on Mozeliak because he has changed managers when it seemed, on the surface, that he didn't have to. But, yes, Arenado being happy here is part of the continuing equation also.
Q: If Cardinals fans want to win and complained about Matt Carpenter all year, then why would they want Albert Pujols back? The Cardinals have better DH batters on their roster than Pujols or Carpenter, right?
A: Pujols would be brought back to sell tickets, which he might do, with 700 homers on the horizon. But I don't see it from a performance issue.
Q: The Cardinals could use some public-relations help going forward. They come off fairly regularly as tone deaf and arrogant. Do you think they are aware of how off-putting they can seem to their fans, and do they care?
A: I would hope they would care. The firing of Mike Shildt, the suddenness of it, and the vague aspects surrounding it didn't come off well in the public eye.
Q: The Cardinals need a true No. 1 starter. Who besides Max Scherzer would you like to see them sign?
A: The Cardinals have a true No. 1 in Flaherty, if he is healthy, which is not an insignificant issue. It’s too early to tell what might be out there yet as far as augmenting a rotation. The Cardinals could try to trade for one.
Q: If you were the Cardinals in today’s modern platooning era, how would you spend $30-35 million this offseason?
A: One pitcher of some repute, a left-handed hitter of note who could be a designated hitter, backup first baseman and possible spare outfielder, and take care of the half dozen of so arbitration players the Cardinals have, including Tyler O’Neill, Giovanny Gallegos, Harrison Bader, Dakota Hudson, Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes.