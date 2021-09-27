Hummel: I've never seen a run quite like this year's Cardinals

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.

Q: What difference do you see in the 2004 MV3 (Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds) and this year’s threesome (Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill)? The 2021 model might actually have three Gold Glovers as compared to two in 2004. Are there any other threesomes in your Cardinals career that comes close to matching these two?

A: No other trios even come close to matching these trios for the mix of power and defense. The only difference is that you had a better collective batting average from the 2004 trio, led by Pujols.

Q: Besides the Rockies in 2007, is there any other run this late in the season since you’ve been covering baseball that is comparable to what the Cardinals have pulled off?

A: I have never seen any streak of any kind like this one in the years I have been covering. Of course, I wasn't around the New York Giants of 1951 and a couple of historical ones before that.

Q: Was there anything the Cardinals could have done Sunday that would have ended the game after the bizarre infield-fly ruling?