Hummel: I've never seen a run quite like this year's Cardinals

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: What difference do you see in the 2004 MV3 (Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds) and this year’s threesome (Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill)? The 2021 model might actually have three Gold Glovers as compared to two in 2004. Are there any other threesomes in your Cardinals career that comes close to matching these two?
A: No other trios even come close to matching these trios for the mix of power and defense. The only difference is that you had a better collective batting average from the 2004 trio, led by Pujols.
Q: Besides the Rockies in 2007, is there any other run this late in the season since you’ve been covering baseball that is comparable to what the Cardinals have pulled off?
A: I have never seen any streak of any kind like this one in the years I have been covering. Of course, I wasn't around the New York Giants of 1951 and a couple of historical ones before that.
Q: Was there anything the Cardinals could have done Sunday that would have ended the game after the bizarre infield-fly ruling?
A: Nolan Arenado's first move should not have been to touch third base, because there was no forceout there. But with him having slipped, he may have been unaware that the infield-fly rule had been called. If he throws to second and Tommy Edman tags the runner instead of stepping on the bag for a forceout he didn't have, then the game would have been over. The Cardinals didn't execute the play properly unless they didn't know the infield-fly rule had been invoked. Apparently, they didn't.
Q: What is the injury status for Edmundo Sosa?
A: Three to five days was the original estimate, so in theory he could be playing on Tuesday. But what's the rush? Make sure he's ready by the end of the week and then for the wild-card game.
Q: How Bullish are you about the Cardinals’ World Series prospects given the team's history with getting hot at the right time and its current historic win streak? Can they maintain?
A: The runs won't be as easy to come by when the Cardinals would play the Dodgers and/or Giants. But the defense doesn't care who the opponent is. And the Cardinals make all the plays. Outstanding defense is one of the tickets the Cardinals would have to punch to sustain a long run because their pitching, while good lately, is not as good as that of some potential foes.
Q: What is your take on this red-hot Cardinals team facing Max Scherzer in a one game playoff? Some say he’s invincible, but he’s lost 97 games in his career, including four this year.
A: Four is a pretty small number. And so is 97, for all the years that Max has pitched. The Cardinals' better chance would be if Scherzer has to pitch a one-game playoff for the division title, the Dodgers win, and the Cardinals play one game against the Giants. But the Cardinals, this version of them, anyway, figure to comport themselves against either opponent.
Q: The Cardinals weren't as bad as they played for most of the season and now are on a historic hot streak that probably masks some deficiencies. 162 tends to do that. So, what’s the big takeaway for next season?
A: They don't have to make big lineup changes. The outfield is good. The infield is good. Yadier Molina is back. Improve the starting pitching and re-work the bullpen a bit. And, of course, improve the bench, although some members of that group might be serving as designated hitters.
Q: Who is the real Harrison Bader?
A: An outstanding question. I suspect the answer might not be known until next year, but he is trending upward, for sure.
Q: Assuming the Cardinals clinch in the next couple games, do you see Matt Carpenter getting starts the rest of the way to give fans the chance to show him their appreciation for his time as a Cardinal?
A: I think Carp might make one start at first and one at third. But it appears Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt want to play every game, and both are resting today (Cardinals are idle Monday).
Q: I notice that other announcers are starting to refer to Yadier Molina as a “future hall of fame” catcher/player. Is this becoming consensus? Can we trust that Yadi will deservedly be enshrined in Cooperstown?