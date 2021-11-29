Hummel: Schwarber, Gorman or someone else for the Cardinals at DH next year?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: Regarding the Cardinals’ designated hitter for 2022. Kyle Schwarber, some other free agent, or will the front office hope Nolan Gorman can fill that role?
A: Schwarber fits as an on-base man and a left-handed hitter with punch who can play left field, but not really first base. DH certainly. But he is likely to get a multi-year deal … It doesn't strike me that he will be signed by Thursday when MLB could have a lockout and his price may be lower later. I don't think there will be a primary DH for the Cardinals, and I'm not even certain Gorman would be here at the start of the season. I've always liked Michael Conforto, but the Cardinals are not really looking for a regular outfielder, which would mean big money. Conforto can do better somewhere else.
Q: What are the odds Yadier Molina catches 120 games in 2022 to finish second all-time to Ivan Rodriguez?
A: 120 games sounds about right for a catcher who is 39 going on 40 in the summer time, whether he is chasing Pudge or not. New manager Oliver Marmol will have a challenge limiting Molina to that many games, however.
Q: What is Alex Reyes’ role now that the Cardinals presumably have five starters (Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas) ahead of him? Bullpen? Trade piece?
A: Reyes could be a "long" man when the season starts and ready to step into the rotation should somebody falter. His days as a short reliever probably are over for now. I would not trade him.
Q: If the Cardinals do not add anyone else of significance, I feel like they again are stopping short of putting together a World Series contender. They need a shortstop, DH, closer or late-inning guy, and I’m not convinced they have a true top-of-the-rotation starter? Do you agree?
A: If Jack Flaherty isn't perceived as an ace, then everybody is wrong. He was 9-1 about halfway through the season for a team that wasn't far over .500. The Cardinals are not in the five-to-seven-year market for a shortstop at big money.
Another reliever would help, but he doesn't necessarily have to be a closer. A veteran, left-handed batter would help.
Q: Which has adversely affected the Cardinals more in the past three to four years, bad contracts or trading away talent before it was realized?
A: Both have affected the Cardinals significantly. You would have to say bad contracts, though. The franchise had control over those. It didn't have control of how the players performed after they left here.
Q: Does the Steven Matz signing push Jake Woodford out of the 26-man roster and/or would he be considered for a trade?
A: Woodford could be a valuable piece if the Cardinals want to use more than one starter in a particular game, which could happen once in a while. It seems to happen every game in the postseason, with varying success.
Q: Now that Matt Carpenter is gone, who is the backup for Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt?
A: He isn't in St. Louis yet, unless you're counting Brendan Donovan. Although Edmundo Sosa could serve as a backup at third if he doesn't beat out Paul DeJong for the shortstop position.
Q: What is Lars Nootbar's ceiling? For a guy drafted pretty low, he flew through the minors last year. He took good at-bats, he’s big, has power, hits left-handed. Does he have .275/.340/.460 potential?
A: Nootbar could be all that you say he is. But we need to see it over a longer period of time. Fourth outfielder is as far as I would go, for now.