Hummel: Schwarber, Gorman or someone else for the Cardinals at DH next year?

A: Schwarber fits as an on-base man and a left-handed hitter with punch who can play left field, but not really first base. DH certainly. But he is likely to get a multi-year deal … It doesn't strike me that he will be signed by Thursday when MLB could have a lockout and his price may be lower later. I don't think there will be a primary DH for the Cardinals, and I'm not even certain Gorman would be here at the start of the season. I've always liked Michael Conforto, but the Cardinals are not really looking for a regular outfielder, which would mean big money. Conforto can do better somewhere else.