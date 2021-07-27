Hummel: The 2022 Cardinals rotation looks good on paper, but ...

Here are the highlights of this week's chat with Cardinals subscribers.
Q: After 100 games playing .500 baseball, and with losing records to everyone in the NL Central besides the Pirates, isn't it time to look forward to next year’s team? It all begins with starting pitching, so how will the Cardinals look there?
A: I would try to sign Adam Wainwright to another one-year deal, and Kwang-hyun Kim to another two-year deal. You're going to have Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson (presumably), Mile Mikolas (presumably) and possibly Matthew Liberatore next year, not to mention Alex Reyes. With 13 games still remaining with the Brewers, the Cardinals aren't in next-year mode yet, so they probably won't have the opportunity to stretch out Reyes this season. Would this rotation be good enough to contend next year? It should be, if all stay healthy. But that never seems to happen anywhere, so I would try to sign another veteran, too.
Q: What odds do you give the Cardinals of signing Jack Flaherty long term compared to him reaching free agency?
A: I don't think those talks will get serious until the Cardinals are sure Flaherty is healthy. But, sometime early next year would be a good time to lock him up, if Flaherty is agreeable.
Q: When will the front office realize the Cardinals’ offense is terrible and stop harping “pitching, pitching and more pitching?” This lineup does not have the ability to string a bunch of wins together.
A: I would like to see this offense play together for a month before I would make that determination. I'm not saying you're wrong, but the Cardinals rarely have had their ‘A’ team on the field, and when they have their record is pretty good. Let's talk again in late August and see where this stands.
Q: What explains the dramatic turnaround by the Memphis Redbirds? (They have won 15 straight)
A: Nolan Gorman has been hot. So has Lane Thomas, who probably is not a Class AAA player, and also Juan Yepez, who has been hitting for power, and Conner Capel, who has just been hitting. The starting pitching – Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson, Angel Rondon, etc, has been better -- and the bullpen consists of some guys who spent much time here this year, including Seth Elledge, Tyler Webb and Junior Fernandez. Yepez, you may recall, was the Class A first baseman/third baseman the Cardinals got from the Braves for Matt Adams some four years ago.
Q: The 13 games remaining games against the Brewers keeps being mentioned. Their top-three starters have throttled the Cardinals hitters. Isn't it more likely that the Brewers win the majority of those games? How many would the Cardinals realistically have to win to get back in the race?
A: I would say nine. That means winning every series as in 2-1, 2-1, 2-1 and 3-1. A tall order, yes. And Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes all pitched strongly the last time the teams played in May. But the Cardinals won two of those three games in Milwaukee because the Brewers couldn't hit the Cardinals' starters, either.
Q: What are the odds that Albert Pujols signs with the Cardinals in the offseason to serve as designated hitter?
A: Slim. He will be 42 next year, and he's hit .233 and .224 the past two seasons. Teams, for the most part, want their DHs to be able to play a position, too, and Pujols plays only first base, which Paul Goldschmidt plays nearly every day.
Q: It seems like Max Scherzer could be had by trading Zack Thompson, according to ESPN insider. Your thoughts?
A: Yes, but right now, Scherzer is ailing. And can you sign him for next year? I'm not sure he is enough to guarantee a division title this year. And the Cardinals have been burned too often lately by giving up prospects who have shined elsewhere. A healthy Scherzer would look good on this staff, I can't deny.
Follow-up: Do you see the Cardinals making a strong push for Max Scherzer this winter, or are we going to hear about their great depth again?
A: I don't know about “strong” push, but I would push. Nobody's depth is that good that you can pass on a shot at Scherzer if the terms are reasonable and his interest in playing here is keen. He is a future Hall of Famer, after all.
Q: How many wins do the Cardinals need the rest of the way to have a legitimate shot at the playoffs?
A: Eighty-seven wins, or 37-25 the rest of the way, is about the best you could hope for. The Brewers would have to stumble a bit, but if they stumbled in the 13 against the Cardinals (say 4-9) that might do it. A longshot, though.
Q: How frustrated or maybe disillusioned is Mike Shildt over the lack of impactful moves by the front office? For that matter, the players must be feeling that to some degree, right?
A: The team should be looking inward -- and I think that the players are indeed blaming themselves rather than the front office. The Cardinals’ players thought they had a winner when they left camp, and they still believe they have one now. I don't suspect that many of them are demanding the front office bring in somebody else. As for Shildt, he probably would like more veteran starting pitching. Who wouldn't?
Q: Jordan Walker is absolutely raking at Class A and seems like the biggest Cardinals bat at that level in quite some time? Do you really think it will be 2024 before we see him?
A: He is only 19. Next year at Class AA Springfield maybe, and then at least part of a year at Class AAA Memphis. Maybe sometime in 2023 when he is 21.
Q: Don't the Cardinals have a bench bat for September named Nolan Gorman who could be transformative if he gets hot? Odds he is called up in September?
A: Teams can expand the roster from 26 to 28 in the final month, and this sounds like Gorman and somebody else (if Matthew Liberatore is already here by then). Lane Thomas could be another call-up. The team would have to find room on the 40-man roster for both Liberatore and Gorman, but that shouldn't be difficult with some of the pitchers the Cardinals have on the 40-man roster now.