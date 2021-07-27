Hummel: The 2022 Cardinals rotation looks good on paper, but ...

A: Eighty-seven wins, or 37-25 the rest of the way, is about the best you could hope for. The Brewers would have to stumble a bit, but if they stumbled in the 13 against the Cardinals (say 4-9) that might do it. A longshot, though.

Q: How frustrated or maybe disillusioned is Mike Shildt over the lack of impactful moves by the front office? For that matter, the players must be feeling that to some degree, right?

A: The team should be looking inward -- and I think that the players are indeed blaming themselves rather than the front office. The Cardinals’ players thought they had a winner when they left camp, and they still believe they have one now. I don't suspect that many of them are demanding the front office bring in somebody else. As for Shildt, he probably would like more veteran starting pitching. Who wouldn't?

Q: Jordan Walker is absolutely raking at Class A and seems like the biggest Cardinals bat at that level in quite some time? Do you really think it will be 2024 before we see him?

A: He is only 19. Next year at Class AA Springfield maybe, and then at least part of a year at Class AAA Memphis. Maybe sometime in 2023 when he is 21.