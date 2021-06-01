Hummel: There's enough evidence to show that Justin Williams is a keeper

Here are the highlights of this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: When do sample sizes expire for Justin Williams, Lane Thomas and Tyler Webb?
A: Sample sizes on Thomas and Webb are sufficient. When you see Williams turn around Trevor Bauer at 115 mph (Monday), that's impressive power. There's some talent in Williams, although no consistency yet. He also has the best throwing arm in the Cardinals outfield, so he's a keeper, but probably not as a regular.
Q: What are the timelines for Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader to be back, and what are the odds that Jordan Hicks and Miles Mikolas pitch again this season?
A: DeJong probably is a week or so away from starting a rehab option at Memphis. Bader perhaps a couple of days behind that. Both could be back in the lineup by mid-June, and probably sooner in DeJong's case. I feel fairly certain that Hicks and Mikolas will try to pitch again this season but not until late July or early August.
Q: The Cardinals’ biggest problem is the inability of starters go deep in games. … That puts a huge load on a bullpen that has only two dependable pitchers. Correct?
A: The last time the bullpen went through a rough patch like this was when the starters weren't going past the fifth inning, and there have been four in succession like that on this trip. The return of a healthy Andrew Miller, once a premier reliever, might help a little later this week, giving the Cardinals one more weapon where Genesis Cabrera wouldn't be leaned on as hard. Cabrera had a bad game Monday and probably needs a couple of days off. It will be up to John Gant and Carlos Martinez the next two nights to help make that happen.
The Cubs' bullpen has been exemplary this year and one of the reasons for Chicago's success. But I would not take their top three (relievers) over the Cardinals' top three.
Q: Will the twitch in Jack Flaherty’s side result in a call-up of either Matthew Liberatore or Brad Thompson? Do you think this will push management to make a trade for a starter now, or will they wait to closer to the deadline?
A: Jacob deGrom wasn't out that long with tightness in his left side, so there’s no reason to panic. Neither Liberatore nor Thomson are ready yet. Johan Oviedo may not be ready yet either, but he would be the one to fill in because he is on the 40-man roster and the others are not. If Flaherty would be deemed to be out for weeks or months, then you look somewhere else.
Comment: The Cardinals’ most pressing need is for another reliable starting pitcher who doesn’t burn through 100 pitches in five innings. …The best bullpen upgrade would be to add John Gant to the back end a replace him with a starter who regularly gives you six and often more innings.
A: I've thought a lot about Gant as a reliever but have decided he's more valuable where he is. He is the Cardinals' third-best starter, and while he doesn't give you the six or seven innings, it is never fewer than five and usually with two earned runs or fewer. You never turn your back on an opportunity to pick up a starting pitcher, although the Cardinals don't have a lot to give up right now.
Q: Yadier Molina has been an RBI machine this year. Can he stay healthy and productive enough to get 42 more and reach 1,000 (career) this season?
A: I don't see why not. That would give Molina 68 RBIs for the season, and he's surpassed that three times in his career. Plus, he's hitting fifth, which his higher than he usually has hit, and Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt should be on base a lot.
Q: Have you seen enough of Edmundo Sosa to think he could be the Cardinals’ everyday shortstop moving forward if Paul DeJong's hitting doesn't improve when he comes back?
A: I do not think we're close to making Sosa a regular over DeJong. DeJong's average is low, but his power is high. Sosa has shown little power so far but deserves to play a lot off the bench when DeJong returns -- and not just at shortstop but at second base and even third base once in a while. DeJong still is the more polished fielder, although Sosa has established himself as someone who could play a long time in the majors.
Q: Will a trade deadline to add a starter and a left-handed outfield bat be enough to move the Cardinals above being a middle-of-the-pack team if everyone else stays healthy?
A: I would like someone to define "middle of the pack" for me. "Middle of the pack" teams aren't on pace to win 90 games. Yes, the Cardinals will try to add a pitcher and a hitter later on, but the Cardinals were in first place in the division for four weeks until Monday. "Middle of the pack" means a .500 team. The Cardinals are not that.
Q: Why did Frankie Frisch (#3) or Joe Medwick (#7) never have their numbers retired? They did more than Bruce Sutter or Ken Boyer did for the Cardinals.
A: The Cardinals didn't wear numbers during much of Frisch's career, or they didn't record them. Medwick had three numbers, although his great years here were as No. 7. Those are the best answers I can give you.
Sutter went into the Hall of Fame as a Cardinal, ergo his number 42 was retired. Boyer died before his time but had a large career here, sparked by his MVP season in 1964 and his grand slam to turn around that year's World Series.
Q: Paul Goldschmidt is one of my favorite players … but it troubles me to think he may have lost something. Has he considered changes to his stance or something to offset so many outside pitches? Or is he about done?
A: I don't think he's about done. Goldschmidt still is a “plus” player defensively, and he did hit over .300 in 2020. Let's let this play out for a bit longer before you make lineup changes. I don't see a No. 3 man come to mind unless it's Nolan Arenado again, and you bat Tyler O'Neill fourth. But I'm not sure O'Neill is ready to hit fourth every day yet.