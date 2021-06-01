Hummel: There's enough evidence to show that Justin Williams is a keeper

The Cubs' bullpen has been exemplary this year and one of the reasons for Chicago's success. But I would not take their top three (relievers) over the Cardinals' top three.

Q: Will the twitch in Jack Flaherty’s side result in a call-up of either Matthew Liberatore or Brad Thompson? Do you think this will push management to make a trade for a starter now, or will they wait to closer to the deadline?

A: Jacob deGrom wasn't out that long with tightness in his left side, so there’s no reason to panic. Neither Liberatore nor Thomson are ready yet. Johan Oviedo may not be ready yet either, but he would be the one to fill in because he is on the 40-man roster and the others are not. If Flaherty would be deemed to be out for weeks or months, then you look somewhere else.

Comment: The Cardinals’ most pressing need is for another reliable starting pitcher who doesn’t burn through 100 pitches in five innings. …The best bullpen upgrade would be to add John Gant to the back end a replace him with a starter who regularly gives you six and often more innings.