Hummel: What are the chances Nolan Arenado opts out after the 2022 season?

Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: How would you handicap the odds that Nolan Arenado stays with the Cardinals after the 2022 season rather than option out?

A: I see the chances of him staying after this season to be quite good, well better than 50-50, unless something drastic happens to the Cardinals this season and they do not offer signs that they will contend for the next half-dozen years.

Q: Has Nolan Arenado lived up to his contract so far? He's being paid at the same rate as Mike Trout, and slightly more than Corey Seager. To be fair, he's also being paid about the same as Anthony Rendon, and Arenado certainly seems like the better value in that respect. Should the Cardinals be hoping he opts out?

A: The only drop-off with Arenado that I saw was that he should be able to hit better than .255. Now that he has had a year to see what he can and can't do in Busch Stadium vs. Coors Field, I would expect a much higher batting average. There’s nothing wrong with his power or defense.

Q: What changes do you expect to see in the next CBA, and when do you expect an agreement?

A: Regrettably, I don't see an agreement for another month or so, just in time for a reduced spring training. I think we will see 14 teams in the playoffs and perhaps an adjustment to the arbitration and free-agent systems, which might benefit the players. The minimum salary is almost certain to go up fairly substantially.

Q: What sort of noticeable differences are you expecting in roster and game management with Oliver Marmol as opposed to what we saw with Mike Shildt? Can one of them please be Yadi hitting in the bottom third of the order?

A: Given that Marmol was involved in a lot of decision making as the bench coach, I don't think you'll see a drastic difference in game management. There almost certainly will be a DH, which will change the strategy somewhat. I would like to see Molina hit seventh, but sometimes eighth and sometimes sixth.

Q: Can the Cardinals really rely on Arizona Fall League success to round out an offense that was very spotty in 2021? Doesn’t this team need a proven bat rather than an “upside” experiment?

A: Brendan Donovan is a left-handed hitter, which the Cardinals need off the bench, and he offers the versatility of being able to play infield and outfield. He had a good AFL, as did first baseman/third baseman Juan Yepez, who had a terrific last couple of months at Memphis and a strong AFL. If you can't give your prospects a chance, why have a farm system? That said, the Cardinals still need to bring in another hitter, preferably left-handed, for the bench.

Q: Assuming there are 26 players per team, who are your bench players opening day for the Cardinals?

A: First, I'm assuming there will be 28 or more players on an opening-day roster because I anticipate a shorter than usual spring training. Second, the bench isn't complete yet. But my four bench men, excluding the DH, would be Edmundo Sosa, Andrew Knizner, Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan. But there will be a veteran added who could play first or third and DH.

Q: You did not mention Juan Yepez as one of the bench players. Where does he fit into the mix?

A: Yepez might start the year in Triple-A. But there are so many variables. If there were 28 rostered players at the start of the season, he certainly would be here. I would actually like to see him play before I pass judgment. Yepez will be heard from before too long, however. Those numbers don't lie.

Q: Can Harrison Bader find a better approach and consistency at the plate and have a true breakout year like Kolten Wong did a few years ago?

A: I thought Bader had a breakout year in 2021. I don't see him as much more than a .265 hitter, not in Wong's potential range for average. But I will say Bader showed much better strike zone discipline than he had in any other years. He became a solid, all-round player.

Q: How much time would you give Paul DeJong this season before deciding he’s not going to return to form?

A: It won't take much more than six weeks into the season to take a different approach if DeJong hasn't improved.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.