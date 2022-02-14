Hummel: What are the chances Yadier Molina is a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: Any updates on the labor talks, specifically postseason expansion and arbitration figures? I’m not sure how the owners think a $15 million arbitration bucket is sufficient considering that 65 percent of the league was pre-arbitration last season.

A: Expanded playoffs are a piece of the potential pie. The owners want to go to 14 teams instead of 10. The players are at 12 but would go to 14 if they got something back. The owners are going to have to give more on the bonuses on the arbitration/pre-arbitration front.

Q: Do you believe a fairly significant number of your fellow Hall of Fame voters will seriously consider punishing proven "cheater" Carlos Beltran by excluding his name from their ballots?

A: That well could happen, although I take the stance that if a player is a Hall of Famer in my mind, I vote for him on the first ballot and then each succeeding ballot. Similarly, if I don't vote for him on the first ballot, I likely am not ever to do so because he isn't going to get better or worse in any year thereafter. Beltran, however, was part of a group that broke/bent the rules, so I don't expect him to be a first-timer. But he is extremely popular, especially in New York, where there are more voters than anywhere else. I would expect him to get in eventually.

Q: What are the odds that Yadier Molina would get inducted in his first try year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame?

A: Molina will have an excellent chance in his first year, but it will depend on who else is on the ballot, to some degree. Let's say Albert Pujols plays another year and is on the ballot for the first time the same year as Molina. He would rank ahead of Molina.

Q: Were you pleased with Scott Rolen's jump from 52 percent to 63? Any chance he gets in the HOF next year?

A: Rolen's big jump suggests he has an outside chance of getting in next year. He has five more potential elections, but surefire Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre, another outstanding third baseman and with more impressive offensive numbers, comes on the ballot for 2024.

Q: Does Paul DeJong finish the year in a Cardinals uniform?

A: If he doesn't hit the first month to six weeks … no.

Q: Which was the better second baseman, Tommy Herr or Julian Javier? Is Javier in the mix for a red jacket?

A: I'm hopeful this is the year Javier gets in. To play 12 years at one position for the same team is a considerable accomplishment. To compare him with Herr, both were on three league championship teams here. Herr was the better overall hitter and had more speed. … Both were excellent at turning double plays. Javier played several more years in St. Louis than did Herr.

Fans won't be part of the vote for Javier, who falls into the old timers’ category, which is voted on by a special committee.

Q: I’m wondering if the hesitancy by the Cardinals to make “all in” moves has something to do with the pipeline of position prospects they are developing? For instance, does it make sense to sign a Kyle Schwarber when Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez or Jordan Walker are knocking at the door?

A: The Cardinals won't go "all-in" for a Schwarber-type player unless it was only for a year or two. They firmly believe that Gorman, Yepez and Walker all will be big parts of this team in the next couple of years, with the first two to be here this year.

Q: Can you take a stab at how the catching situation will play out behind Yadier Molina this year and then after he’s retired?

A: I think Andrew Knizner is your backup at the moment, but next year we'll be talking about Ivan Herrera, who will be at Class AAA this season. He’ll be ready to contend for the No. 1 job, assuming Molina retires. Herrera will get a long look in camp this year, or as long as the lockout allows.

Q: What do you suppose Dylan Carlson is capable of when he reaches his prime in annual HR's, RBIs, batting average, etc.?

A: I see Carlson as a .280 to .290 hitter, with 25-30 homer and 90 RBI potential, that last figure depending on where he hits in the lineup. I want him to steal more bases, and he should be a 10-15 guy in that department.

Q: Who's the one player on the free-agent market who could make the Cardinals definitive NL Central favorites?

A: If I knew Carlos Rodon were healthy, I would choose him.

