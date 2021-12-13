Hummel: What are the odds of a normal spring training? Plus, will Pujols play again?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.

Q: Should we anticipate the Cardinals signing anyone else? If not, have they done enough to close the divisional gap on the Brewers?

A: The Cardinals may be largely the same, with the exception of the addition of Steven Matz. But there will be a hitter, probably lefthanded, and another reliever and perhaps a starter added to the mix before the season. The Brewers are formidable, but they lost their only real power hitter, Avisail Garcia, to free agency and Miami. (Christian Yelich hit a combined 21 HR in 599 at-bats the last two seasons.) Don't forget that the Cardinals should expect to get much more out of rotation members Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas next year, let alone Jack Flaherty.

Q: Do the Cardinals have a backup for first or third base? If so, who is it?