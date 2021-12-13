Hummel: What are the odds of a normal spring training? Plus, will Pujols play again?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: Should we anticipate the Cardinals signing anyone else? If not, have they done enough to close the divisional gap on the Brewers?
A: The Cardinals may be largely the same, with the exception of the addition of Steven Matz. But there will be a hitter, probably lefthanded, and another reliever and perhaps a starter added to the mix before the season. The Brewers are formidable, but they lost their only real power hitter, Avisail Garcia, to free agency and Miami. (Christian Yelich hit a combined 21 HR in 599 at-bats the last two seasons.) Don't forget that the Cardinals should expect to get much more out of rotation members Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas next year, let alone Jack Flaherty.
Q: Do the Cardinals have a backup for first or third base? If so, who is it?
A: This is where I think a lefthanded hitter like Colin Moran, turned loose by Pittsburgh but an excellent career hitter in Busch Stadium, could help. He can play first and third acceptably and hit with some power. Also Brendan Donovan, who had big years at Memphis and the Arizona Fall League could help depth-wise, and maybe Nolan Gorman, if he is ready. But there is a big need for a qualified backup at first and third. The Cardinals thought Matt Carpenter could fill that role last year. He did not, of course, as the offensive stats showed.
Q: Why is Roger Maris still not getting his Hall of Fame due? He broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record, was a two-time MVP and was on three World Series teams. That’s not enough?
A: I have been on the committee that put Maris on the ballot, but I was not on the committee in Orlando recently that voted on him and his era. There were a number of Hall of Famers voting in that election, and it was a very strong ballot. Now that four of the candidates in Minnie Minoso, Jim Kaat, Gil Hodges and Tony Oliva got in, the chances would seem better for Maris and even Ken Boyer the next time around. The next time around for that group, though, is five years from now.
Q: I estimate the Cardinals’ current starting five pitchers can cover 730 to 750 innings next year. … If there are even a few injuries, it's not hard to see another innings crater. Am I missing something?
A: There will have to be one other starting candidate, I think, to be brought in to augment the innings totals that are unsure for Dakota Hudson, especially, and Miles Mikolas. But I am fairly sure that Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright and Steven Matz can give you at least 500 of those innings.
Q: With the lockout situation, how would you assess the odds of a normal spring training and having it start on time? Should I book Jupiter?
A: I would go ahead and book flights, as normal, but be careful about investing too much in long-term lodging. I am hopeful, but not by any means sure, that camp will start reasonably close to Feb. 15.
Q: Do you see Albert Pujols ever playing another game?
A: I do. I don't think he would have gone to the Dominican Republic this offseason if he didn't intend to play again and try to get close to or past 700 homers.
Q: Why does it feel like Jordan Hicks has turned into an afterthought? On a scale of 1 to 10, how confident are the Cardinals that he'll provide anything to next year’s staff?
A: Probably about a 4. If they intend to follow through with him starting, he would have to do a lot of that in the minor leagues.
Q: Currently, do the Cardinals have a team that can win the Central division without making any other changes?
A: No, they can't take this team as currently constructed into the season and be considered the odds-on favorites over Milwaukee.
Q: Can Jordan Walker be the guy the Cardinals have missed since 2012, like .300 batting average with 35 home runs and 120 RBIs?