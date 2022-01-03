Hummel: What is the most likely path for Jack Flaherty?

Q: Nolan Arenado has an opt-out opportunity following the 2022 season. … What are circumstances (other than another club offering him stupid money) that would lead him toward opting out?

A: Arenado might be more inclined to leave if he doesn't perceive the Cardinals as a contender. They would be wise to convince him that they are.

Q: Last season's offensive points of weakness came from catcher and shortstop. As of now, there are no changes at either position, and history tells us that Yadier Molina is likely to see further decline. … So, how does this offense improve?

A: Dylan Carlson showed near the end of the season that he is ready for the next level. Paul DeJong should be better. Molina was not that bad, when you look at the numbers. He knocked in 66 runs, nobody steals on the Cardinals, and who else would you want to handle the staff? They will not use a rookie as the full-time DH, although rookies will get their chances at it. The Cardinals will sign one more hitter who could fill in as the DH besides backing up the corner infield spots.

Q: Do you believe Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should be in the Hall of Fame?

A: I would not be upset if Bonds and Clemens get into the Hall of Fame. This is an election, and the results are what they are. But that duo will not get there with any particular help from me.

