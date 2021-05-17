Hummel: Why Pujols didn't find a home on a light-hitting Cardinals bench

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we take a deeper look at the Cardinals bench. Here are some of the top questions.

Q: How long can the cards bench carry Matt Carpenter and Justin Williams ? Albert Pujols would have been a much better option,

A: The Dodgers were a better option for Albert because they already had Pollock and Bellinger on IL, soon to be joined by Seager. Also, the Dodgers are one of few teams whose first baseman (Muncy) also plays second. Goldschmidt does not do that here. Albert wouldn't have received that many chances to play here. He did not see himself as just a pinch hitter yet. That doesn't get him much closer to 700 home runs. Carpenter and Williams aren't tearing it up off the bench although each has three homers,

Q: The Dodgers have a pretty unbelievable list of injured players *now*, but doesn't it seem like pretty good odds that Pujols will be in the exact same situation again in a couple months once Bellinger and Seager are both healthy and he doesn't have a path to regular at bats other than pinch hitting? Think he'll be more inclined to put up with a bench role on a team he expects has a better chance at giving him one more ring?