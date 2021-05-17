Hummel: Why Pujols didn't find a home on a light-hitting Cardinals bench

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we take a deeper look at the Cardinals bench. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: How long can the cards bench carry Matt Carpenter and Justin Williams ? Albert Pujols would have been a much better option,
A: The Dodgers were a better option for Albert because they already had Pollock and Bellinger on IL, soon to be joined by Seager. Also, the Dodgers are one of few teams whose first baseman (Muncy) also plays second. Goldschmidt does not do that here. Albert wouldn't have received that many chances to play here. He did not see himself as just a pinch hitter yet. That doesn't get him much closer to 700 home runs. Carpenter and Williams aren't tearing it up off the bench although each has three homers,
Q: The Dodgers have a pretty unbelievable list of injured players *now*, but doesn't it seem like pretty good odds that Pujols will be in the exact same situation again in a couple months once Bellinger and Seager are both healthy and he doesn't have a path to regular at bats other than pinch hitting? Think he'll be more inclined to put up with a bench role on a team he expects has a better chance at giving him one more ring?
A: We're talking maybe close to July for some of the injured Dodgers players to come back and by then Pujols may see that ring in his future. But the bigger issue is that the Dodgers don't seem that enamored of Lux or Neuse at second base and know that Muncy, normally the first baseman, can play there. So Pujols still will get playing time at first, if he deserves to.
Q: Rick, I realize that Pujols wanted more than 5 pinch bats a week so wasn’t coming here. But the Cards bench is as bad as I can recall in at least the past 20 years. Without significant upgrades, this team will not win many come from behind games late. Would you agree?
A: The bench will have to be addressed at some point. The Cardinals have too many sub .200 hitters on it, meaning all but Knizner, who is barely above .200. The club certainly doesn't offer much firepower off the bench in the late innings, but it hasn't been noticed much yet because, until San Diego, the Cardinals have been ahead a lot in the late innings. They haven't needed that key pinch hit much until last night. There isn't much at Memphis except Rondon and Nogowski.
Q: Albert signs with the Dodgers and will be a RH bat off the bench. If he finishes the season healthy and there is a DH in the NL as we all expect, do you see the cardinals signing him to a 1 year contract for a sendoff and potentially see him hit 700 HR in a Cardinals uniform.
A: Now, that would be a possibility depending, naturally, on how well Pujols performs the rest of this season. He is going to have to show he is able to run efficiently to be able to play on an everyday-type basis, even as a DH.
Seven hundred would be a cool number to see him get here next year.
Q: Is the Cards frequently sputtering offense due to a lack of an experienced LH bat for the 5/6 spot in the lineup? Molina has been good when healthy but how long can he be expected to produce there? Carp's .109 and DeJong(.145 w runners on) hasn't been the answer. Doesn't Bader deserve to be there vs LH starters and O'Neill has to be given every opportunity to show he's the answer? There seems to be no confidence in Williams so how long before management goes out and acquires that missing piece?
A: You may see Bader moving up a bit in the lineup, to sixth, let's say. DeJong won't be out that long so he could hit fifth or sixth. They've tried Carpenter in that 5 or 6 hole and it isn't working and Williams isn't the answer either. O'Neill, I think, has done all right in those spots. But a lefthanded hitter would be ideal. Failing that. the Cardinals may have to consider dropping switch-hitting Carlson into that RBI spot behind Arenado and find somebody else to hit second. I wouldn't mind seeing DeJong hit there if it comes to that.
Q: Matt Carpenter could have a 333 batting average if he’d bunt down the third base line against the shift. Do you think he CAN’T do it or WON’T do it?
A: Mostly won't. A lot of times he is hitting with men on base where the possibility of a three-run homer means more than a bunt single. Leading off an inning, though, I would recommend it highly, and that might keep the defense a little more honest.
Q: Does Carpenter remain on the roster past Flag Day at this rate?
A: Certainly. He's got an 0.00 ERA. And when DeJong returns, Carp won't have to play as often. He does have power off the bench, you'd have to admit, although not any consistency. He is not a key ingredient into whether the Cardinals win the division or not.
Q: You seem to really like DeJong as the SS. When I look around the league some of the best, most dynamic players are playing SS. DeJong is not at that level. Looks like a 7th place hitter at best given his mental block with RISP.
A: DeJong is not at the level of Seager, Story, Correa, Baez, etc. I didn't say that he was. And maybe he is a No. 7 hitter. But he does have major power in a power game and is an accomplished defender. He by far is the best the Cardinals have.
Q: Kninzer looked very capable in Yadl’s absence. Cardinals are 12-3 in games he has started. What do you make of this?
A: I make of it that the pitchers seem very comfortable with Knizner handling him and that is mostly Flaherty and Martinez. He seems to be a very capable backup. A regular? I don't know yet.
Q: What do you think about LaRussa managing the White Sox? Meaning when he retired after '11 did he really think he was done or did he just want to be done with STL? I was surprised to see him return were you?
A: I thought Tony was finished with managing after 2011. He already was 67 then. But I'm not surprised he's done well. He's got a strong pitching staff and, even with injuries to two of his top hitters, he has a good enough lineup. He didn't necessarily want to be done with the Cardinals and, in fact, enjoyed coming back as a Red Coat for all the normal opening-day ceremonies.