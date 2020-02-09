9. If not Martinez, who will close?

With Carlos Martinez in the rotation and Jordan Hicks on rehab, there will be an open casting call for the last man standing in close games.
“There is not that person if Carlos is in the rotation that says, ‘He’s the guy,’” Shildt said.
It’s more, he’s one of the guys.
Lefty Andrew Miller has excelled as a closer before. Giovanny Gallegos has the performance of one coming out of his breakout rookie season, and Ryan Helsley has the look of a closer with a 100-mph fastball and that broad-shouldered mentality. John Brebbia and John Gant shined as setup men for stretches last season, and Brebbia has the marksmanship (and eventually the beard!) that fits well in high-leverage spots.
Hicks (elbow surgery) is scripted for return around the All-Star break, and the idea last year was to ease him into the ninth inning by using closer by committee. Shildt would manage by matchups. Those same ingredients, with a dash of an added lefty or two, are in play for how the Cardinals could finish games to open the season. Then Hicks merges midseason unless a surefire closer emerges.
It might not be one guy, just the guy — today.