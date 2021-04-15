Is a pay cut in the future for Jaden Schwartz?

In our weekly chat with Blues fans, we answer questions about the future makeup of the Blues. Here are the top questions.
Q: If the Blues are interested in re-signing Jaden Schwartz, for how long and at what price? What is an aging, streaky player like him worth?
A: Craig Berube and Doug Armstrong regard Schwartz as one of the team's core players. Berube recently described him, and I paraphrase, as one of the engines of the team. But you do raise some valid questions. I could be way off-base on this, because I don't quite have the salary sense in the NHL that I developed in all those years covering the NFL. But I'd say $5 million a year over four or five years. That would represent a slight pay cut over the $5.35 million average Schwartz is making on his current contact.
Follow-up: Do you believe Jaden Schwartz will be getting an extension? And will Tyler Bozak, Mike Hoffman, Robert Thomas and Zach Sanford be on different teams next season?
A: I do believe the Blues want to re-sign Schwartz. As always, it's got to be for the right price. I think Thomas will be back. I don't think Hoffman will be back. Sanford will be arbitration-eligible as a restricted free agent, but I believe the Blues will make him a qualifying offer. For all the things Sanford does on offense that occasionally drive us crazy, he is a sound defensive player. And that has to be factored into the decision. As for Bozak, I'm not sure. I asked him about that today, in fact. He wants to keep playing. And wants to keep playing for the Blues. Not sure how the Blues feel. But if they brought him back, I’m pretty sure it would have to be for less than the $5 million he's making.
Q: With no changes made at the trade deadline, do the Blues have a roster that can realistically contend?
A: If Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso play like they have the past few games, yes. If the defense plays like it has for most of the past dozen games, yes. If the offense plays up to its resume, yes. Those are all big ifs.
Q: Has the NHL said anything about returning the divisions to their normal setup for next season? If pandemic numbers continue to fall, would the regular season go back to starting first week of October to get things back on track?
A: Yes, all along the league has planned to go back to the pre-existing divisional alignments. The only change, because of expansion, has Seattle joining the Pacific Division and Arizona going to the Central -- making the Central an eight-team division like the others. And yes, the plan (hope?) is to start the regular season at the usual time. Or as close to the usual time as possible.
Q: Jake Walman sure does a lot of things well. Is he with the Blues to stay? What's the word on him within the organization?
A: It's still a small sample size. Thirteen games this season, and two were played basically as an emergency forward. But Walman's play has been an eye-opener. He's more defensively responsible than he was earlier in his career, which is a big thing. And I've noticed recently that despite his relatively modest size -- the Blues list him at 6-1, 210 -- he's not afraid to get physical along the boards or push guys out of the crease. Craig Berube likes defensemen who can jump into a play. And with the Blues consistently having trouble exiting their zone, he likes the fact that Walman can skate out of trouble. I don't know if he's here to stay, but it's clear he's moved ahead of Nikko Mikkola in the pecking order.
Q: With the Blues standing pat at the trade deadline, should Vince Dunn be checking out homes in the greater Seattle area?
A: I do think Dunn has played better lately on defense. But we'll see how contract negotiations go leading up to the expansion draft. Dunn is arbitration eligible this time around as a restricted free agent. But if I had to guess right here and now, I'd say Dunn doesn't return next season.
Q: Are the Blues working on bringing Alexei Toropchenko back over from Russia so he can play in the AHL (or maybe be on the taxi squad)? It seems Nikita Alexandrov and Klim Kostin would have to wait a while longer since they're still playing.
A: I checked with Doug Armstrong on Toropchenko about a week ago, and Toropchenko is still working his way through some military-service issues in Russia. Kostin's team is playing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday in the KHL. If they lose their season's over, and I would assume the Blues try to bring him over. If they win, they're in the finals. As for Alexandrov, the Liiga in Finland just completed its regular season. Alexandrov's team has advanced to the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Q: With Oskar Sundqvist out, I have noticed that the Blues win/loss record is far worse with him missing than any of the other "core" players. Do the Blues consider him a core player?
A: This is a great question. In terms of being a core player that would be protected in the upcoming expansion draft, I'd have to say no. But he certainly is considered a valuable member of the squad. The team thought enough of him to sign him to a four-year, $11 million contract in July 2019. He's a glue player who does a little bit of everything, gives maximum effort, and plays great defense. Underrated as a passer, and as you know will pop in a goal every now and then.
Q: If the expansion draft was today, who do the Blues protect?
A: Back in November, this was my expansion protection list:
Forwards: Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas
Defenseman: Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko
Goalie: Jordan Binnington
As of today, reserving the right to change my mind, I'd substitute Justin Faulk for Dunn on the protected list.