Is a pay cut in the future for Jaden Schwartz?

Q: With no changes made at the trade deadline, do the Blues have a roster that can realistically contend?

A: If Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso play like they have the past few games, yes. If the defense plays like it has for most of the past dozen games, yes. If the offense plays up to its resume, yes. Those are all big ifs.

Q: Has the NHL said anything about returning the divisions to their normal setup for next season? If pandemic numbers continue to fall, would the regular season go back to starting first week of October to get things back on track?

A: Yes, all along the league has planned to go back to the pre-existing divisional alignments. The only change, because of expansion, has Seattle joining the Pacific Division and Arizona going to the Central -- making the Central an eight-team division like the others. And yes, the plan (hope?) is to start the regular season at the usual time. Or as close to the usual time as possible.

Q: Jake Walman sure does a lot of things well. Is he with the Blues to stay? What's the word on him within the organization?