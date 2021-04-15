Is Drinkwitz really sealing the borders? Is Martin really a defensive-minded coach? Separating Mizzou fact and fiction

Without question Drinkwitz has done a good job with the in-state recruits, but he's not getting all of them — and not getting the top-rated guys in the state yet. Using the Rivals rankings, Mizzou missed on No. 1, 2, 3 and 5 in the state for 2021. Those players went to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa and Louisville. The No. 1 player in the 2022 class, St. Mary's receiver Kevin Coleman, hasn't included Mizzou among his top choices. No. 2 on the list, John Burroughs D-end Tyson Ford, committed to Notre Dame. Seven of the other top 20 recruits in the state have committed somewhere: four to Mizzou, three elsewhere (Stanford, Oklahoma State, Baylor). Wideout Luther Burden, the No. 1 recruit in Illinois now that he's transferred to East St. Louis and the nation’s top-rated receiver, is committed to Oklahoma but is still being recruited by Missouri. I think it’s fair to say his recruitment isn’t over.

So, long story short, there’s still work to be done in the state for this staff.

Q: I'll be the first to tell you that I know nothing about the intricacies of college sports; but isn't allowing players to profit off of their likeness just going to lead to boosters at blue blood programs paying stupid high amounts of money for a cameo spot at XYZ Automotive to attract top recruits? How would you get around that or does it even matter?