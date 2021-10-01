Is Flaherty first man up? Did Mike Shannon step in it? Gordo answers your sports questions

As the Cardinals enter postseason and the Blues enter the regular season, we check out what's on the mind of St. Louis sports fans. Here are the highlights.
Q: Who is first out of the bullpen Wednesday? I hope it’s Gallegos, but probably Flaherty?
A: I imagine the Cardinals will want to see Jack throw a low-pressure inning this weekend to see how he looks before putting him under that sort of pressure. Gallegos is the closer, so I don't see him coming in early unless the situation is desperate. Depending on the matchup, Cabrera or Reyes could get the call just based on raw stuff.
It's great question. Like I said earlier, managers tend to depart from their regular season pattern in a big, big way in such playoff games.
Q: Wainwright pitching on 8 days rest seems problematic based on history. His numbers are horrible when pitching on greater than 5 days rest. I would start him for three innings, use a combination of Flaherty and Hudson in the middle three innings and finish with Cabrera, Reyes, and Gallegos. In other words, don’t give LA more than one at bat against any pitcher. Thoughts?
A: The play-in game will be interesting. Normally Adam Wainwright gets extra rope. In a win-or-else game, every at bat is magnified, every rostered pitcher is available to use. If a pitcher is rolling, he stays in -- but what constitutes trouble? Hard-hit balls? One guy on base, or two? Should a manager make preemptive moves to prevent hitters from getting even a second look at a guy?
I've seen a lot of managers err on the side of over-managing in such games. They feel like they must make a lot of moves to give their team its best shot. In short, they manage a LOT differently than their normal career pattern.
Q: Any truth to what Mike Shannon said? I know the Dewitt's denied it but can't see Mike making this up.
Well, we'll see. Certainly there has no national-level buzz on this. Everything Bill DeWitt III has done suggests he's into this for the long haul. He seems settled into the community.
Given the incredible value of the franchise and associated holdings, it would not be shocking to see the DeWitts entertain offers at some point. They have been at this for a long time.
I have no idea if there are any long-term tax concerns regaining a transition within the ownership group.
Q: How big of pile of poo did Mike Shannon step in when he made his unsolicited comment about the Cardinals being up for sale? Will this in any way temper or make awkward this weekend’s celebration of the Moon Man’s 50 years in the broadcast booth? Bill DeWitt didn’t seem overly pleased having to address the subject. I can’t imagine the Cardinals want or need distractions of any kind as they ready for the playoffs.
There's not much of a distraction there. I can't imagine there are many Cardinals players will a strong emotional connection to the DeWitts. As long as the checks are clearing and the ownership is allowing team management to add payroll, most players don't care who is in the ownership group.
Q: Sorry, I know you got to give them some sloppy kisses because you weren't totally on the bandwagon all year, but I'd rather have a consistent team anchored by starting pitchers who haven't and had massive decline. I'm just the worst fan aren't I?
A: There are many fans outraged by the team's dramatic push into the wild card because it reduced their ability to whine about team management. Each victory during the 17-game run was like another gut punch to them.
As for my perspective on the team, it remained consistent. I raised concerns long before the season started. Week after week, I noted how those obvious issues led to the midseason swoon. I wrote chapter and verse about the lack of depth that should have been corrected.
Again and again I wrote Cardinals' big goal for this season was to set the stage for better things in 2022. They met that goal and got into the play-in game as a bonus with that crazy streak. Also, three other teams go out of their way.
Others in the media railed against Mozeliak and Shildt, only to backtrack furiously when the season turned suddenly better. I didn't crush either guy because I never thought this team was set up to succeed in a big way this year. Mozeliak was handcuffed by earlier mistakes and pandemic budgeting and Shildt was doing what he could with an injury-batter pitching staff.
Week after week after week after week people complained that I wasn't negative enough. I've never been one to write one thing one week and the totally opposite thing two weeks later.
Q: If you were the GM, what moves would you make this winter?
A: I'm not putting huge dollars into the shortstop position after watching Sosa play. I stay the course on Alex Reyes starting, joining Wainwright, Hudson, Flaherty and Mikolas. I would open with Jordan Hicks, Johan Oviedo, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson at Triple-A on that rotation. I would bring back Garcia and McFarland to the bullpen and Happ as a depth starter and long reliever. I would let Kim move on.
From the outside, the team needs one proven starter for a six-man rotation, one proven multi-position hitter and a couple of relievers capable of high-leverage work. It's impossible to name names without knowing which players will hit free agency or become available in trade.
Q: What are the chances of Carpenter not being on the post-season roster? If Yadi is questionable, it seems Sanchez or even Herrera would be a good idea, but whom does that leave as the backup to Goldy at first? Or would we lengthen the bench and drop a pitcher.
A: The roster for the one-game playoff would be different than the NLDS roster. The Cardinals would leave a few starting pitchers off of it. Having a third catcher would make sense. That said, there just isn't much flexibility with the players available. There are not many choices on the 40-man roster.
I'm sure Molina will play as long as he can pull his gear on. Given Shildt's undying belief in Carpenter (and the lack of alternatives) I'm pretty sure Matt will be on it too.
Q: If Liberatore has a good Spring could he supplant Reyes? You gotta figure there is going to be an injury somewhere. Waino is a year older, no guarantee he'll be the Waino of 2021.
A: Liberatore figures to make his big league debut next season. They Cardinals may need 10 or 12 starters to get through the season and that's where guys like Matthew come into play. But if Reyes is healthy, I can't imagine him losing his shot at starting in the spring.
Q: Who does Jake Neighboours game remind you of - past/present players? Any former Blue? Trying to get a visualization of what to expect from him. Thanks!
A: Maybe Dallas Drake is a comparison. Jake isn't big, but he is a high-motor winger who plays the body with vigor and he has enough skill to play with skilled linemates. Craig Berube is already a fan, so by next season he could work his way into the nucleus.
In the meantime he could use more development time to build a better offensive game.
Q: What is the chances the NFL offers an expansion team in the future? Is the similar to what happened in Cleveland? I am a bit to young to remember.