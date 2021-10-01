Is Flaherty first man up? Did Mike Shannon step in it? Gordo answers your sports questions

There's not much of a distraction there. I can't imagine there are many Cardinals players will a strong emotional connection to the DeWitts. As long as the checks are clearing and the ownership is allowing team management to add payroll, most players don't care who is in the ownership group.

Q: Sorry, I know you got to give them some sloppy kisses because you weren't totally on the bandwagon all year, but I'd rather have a consistent team anchored by starting pitchers who haven't and had massive decline. I'm just the worst fan aren't I?

A: There are many fans outraged by the team's dramatic push into the wild card because it reduced their ability to whine about team management. Each victory during the 17-game run was like another gut punch to them.

As for my perspective on the team, it remained consistent. I raised concerns long before the season started. Week after week, I noted how those obvious issues led to the midseason swoon. I wrote chapter and verse about the lack of depth that should have been corrected.

Again and again I wrote Cardinals' big goal for this season was to set the stage for better things in 2022. They met that goal and got into the play-in game as a bonus with that crazy streak. Also, three other teams go out of their way.