Is Mizzou recruiting hype at an all-time high? BenFred chats Drinkwitz's moment, Cardinals struggling offense and trade-deadline direction

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with STLtoday readers.
Q: Is this the most excitement you’ve observed around Mizzou football recruiting in your time covering the team?
A: I went to Springfield for Dorial Green-Beckham’s commitment. That was a big one. But I do think this is a unique time, for a few reasons. Drinkwitz has it rolling, the NIL discussion is giving fans/boosters/supporters a chance to get in on the action and literally put their money where their mouth is when they say they want to help the team, and the SEC factor is finally being felt around the program. In the SEC, recruiting is the offseason. Fans track which players are coming in for visits, which committed players are visiting elsewhere, etc. The Pinkel era downplayed recruiting mostly unless it was the big in-state additions, and Gary was notorious for dismissing rankings. Odom tried to swing big with the Tiger-10 thing focus on in-state guys, but it backfired on him. Drinkwitz is more of a prototypical SEC head coach. He leans into the hype and fans the recruiting flames. And fans are responding. There's some risk there. I saw Butch Jones go down in the same flames he fanned at Tennessee when his big-splash recruiting classes didn't amount to much on the field. The wins are all that matters in the end, but better talent should mean more wins, and Drinkwitz is improving the talent level of the team -- if he gets all of these verbal commits to the scholarship paper finish line.
Q: Do you see the Cardinals buying, selling or standing pat at the trade deadline?
A: If the bottom continues to drop out, that argument (sell) could be made, sure. The most desirable assets the Cards could flip as true sellers would be pretty painful, though. Adam Wainwright. Yadier Molina. Those guys have played well this year and there's no reason they could not play well next year, too. Hard to imagine the Cards shipping them out as rentals to better teams, but then again it was hard to imagine the front office sitting back and watching this team sag like it has when it was clear it needed help sooner than the trade deadline. Entering Tuesday night's game FanGraphs gives the Cardinals a 6.3 percent chance of making the postseason. How the Cardinals finish the unofficial first half against the Giants and the sinking Cubs could be the deciding factor. Another factor to consider: The Cardinals can't ignore the lack of support they will get from fans at Busch if this team punts. They're already selling $6 tickets with $6 in stadium credit attached. That's a sign fans are not beating the door down at the moment. What will demand be if the team sells? It would be un-Cardinals-like.
The best performing players the Cardinals could potentially sell -- Reyes, O'Neill, Arenado -- are part of the plans moving forward. Maybe John Gant as a bullpen guy or spot starter for a contending team? Seems to me like the Cardinals would be best off making deadline moves that helped them now and later instead of taking a rebuild approach with Goldschmidt and Arenado on the books and in their 30s.
Q: With the chance there is no 2022 season due to a work stoppage or strike, what is stopping the Cardinals from admitting this is a lost season and getting what they can for veteran players who could be traded off to help move things forward?
A: A couple of reasons come to mind. One is that there could be a season in 2022; that's the hope, that the players and owners are wise enough to avoid a work stoppage. Two is that the Cardinals are not really into telling their fans they are bailing on a season before it begins, and that's what a big selloff at this deadline would likely indicate for 2022. Third, you have to have a team that wants the players you want to trade. Teams are not lining up for Matt Carpenter. Goldschmidt and Arenado would be unappealing to some because of their big contracts. Also, no-trade clauses held by key players allow them to limit which teams they can be traded to. Those are factors to consider.
The fallout is also worth wondering about. I can't imagine Arenado being a happy camper if the Cardinals don't try to get better. That kind of thinking was what led to his dissatisfaction in Colorado.
I think he expects the team to add, not sit still, and certainly not make the team worse for 2022. And the good thing about Arenado is I think he will be vocal about it. This team has lacked a star player who turns up the heat a little bit on the front office. I remember when Tommy Pham said missing the postseason was starting to feel familiar, and you would have thought he insulted the front office personally. Arenado has a lot more staying power than Pham, and he should use it. I hoped manager Mike Shildt would be more vocal about making it clear the team needs help. He's tiptoed around it but won't say it publicly. I wish he would.
Q: Would it make sense for the Cardinals to consider trading Paul DeJong?
A: The immediate shortstop future for the Cards is pretty murky. I don't see the Cardinals adding another club record contract for an infielder in the upcoming free-agent shortstop migration, not with Goldschmidt and Arenado already on the books. If betting today, I'd guess DeJong gets another shot next season. Trading him now would be trading him at his lowest.
His career 162-game average is a .243 batting average, 87 RBIs and 29 homers.
Right now he's averaging .176/.281/.352 in a season impacted by a broken rib.
He might not be the player the Cardinals hoped, and he might not be the player I thought he could become, but dealing him now would be a good way to get the lower end of his value -- if the team decides to sell off for prospects.
However, dealing him in more of a baseball move that tried to make the team better in 21 and 22 would make more sense, if it helped fill the starting pitching and on-base percentage improvement need. It would mean leaning more on Sosa, Edman and perhaps even Carpenter. Risky.
Q: He’s having a great season when he’s in the lineup, but at what point does Tyler O’Neill’s trouble staying injury factor into how much the team can count on him moving forward?
A: Tony La Russa used to talk about this with Rick Ankiel, the outfielder not the pitcher. Ankiel would risk life and limb to get a fly ball. TLR talked to him about finding a balance. Playing aggressively as you can, with a sense of trying to stay on the field, too. It's a fine line and you would rather see a younger player need to be pulled back instead of pushed forward. I think some of that is true with O'Neill. This latest injury is just bad luck -- hit by a pitch on the hand -- but now that he's answered questions about his swing and added the bat the Cardinals swore was coming to the defense we saw last season, the next step will be maximizing his time on the field and in the lineup. He plays hard and that won't change, but I do think he can play a bit smarter, too. The Cardinals seem committed, and now it's easy to see why, to making O'Neill a staple of the lineup moving forward. Ideally they would have a fifth outfielder who could step in and be serviceable if he or another starting outfielder is out. This season has not produced one.
Q: What’s Travis Ford’s contract situation at SLU? Is he at risk of being hired for another job?
A: SLU and Ford have never made the contract public that I'm aware of, and unlike public schools they can choose that route. But they did agree to some sort of a multi-year extension in 2020. Ford's name has not been a hot one on the hot boards for Power 5 jobs during his time at SLU, in part because every season seems to encounter various degrees of sabotage, from the pandemic to a team outbreak of COVID to the investigation that tripped up a season before that. If Ford has a true breakout season, and one could be coming based on his continued success in recruiting, then things could get more interesting as he would have some more options and more leverage. Ford is 0-7 against Top-25 teams with one NCAA tournament appearance that ended in a first-round exit. I think we would all agree his teams have been more impressive than that, but those are not great selling points for teams looking for a P5 hire.
Q: Does it seem like the Cardinals are often on the wrong side of a no-hitter watch?
A: Yep. The byproduct of a struggling offense that as of Tuesday was tied with the Pirates for the National League’s lowest on-base percentage (.300). The Cardinals have had four games (0-4) with two hits and four more (0-4) with three hits. Fourteen times they have failed to get five hits in a game. A big part of it appears to be their NL-worst .296 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching, as they have more at-bats against righties than any other team in the NL.
Q: What part of the struggling Cards offense is being overlooked, if there is one.
A: Maybe the lack of production from the middle infield.
The Cardinals are 12th in the NL in OPS provided by shortstop position and 13th in OPS provided by second base.
This is where I will point out Kolten Wong, when healthy, has an .830 OPS while hitting leadoff for the team that is running away with the division.
Q: Has there been meaningful progress made between MLB players and owners toward agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement for the 2022 season? Is the lack of such news concerning?
A: Nothing substantial that is encouraging. The latest news was the back-and-forth blame game about the banning of the sticky substances pitchers had been using. The two sides can negotiate at any time and there has been some information sent back and forth to kind of set the stage for what will come after the season, but all signs point toward this being a big, mad and probably hostile dash toward the finish line once the season ends. If we’ve learned anything, it’s that modern baseball uses every minute before the deadline to wait. Hopefully they get a compromise on time for a 162-game season in 2022. It would be a huge mistake by both sides, players and owners, to let greed and stubbornness mar the 2022 season.
Q: Do you think Yadier Molina plays another season?
A: Unless he falls off a cliff production-wise or gets hurt, sure. He’s fourth on the team in slugging and third in RBIs and is in the middle of the pack among on-base plus slugging percentage among catchers. No one runs on him and the tends to throw them out when they try. Seems good to go for 2022 to me, if he's interested.
Q: Multiple reasons are in play but what do you think is the biggest the Cardinals offense has struggled like this?
A: I think the team has doubled and tripled down on the wrong hitting coach. It’s pot committed and the pay day does not appear to be coming.
The Marlins and the Pirates are the only two National League teams averaging fewer runs per game than the Cardinals' 4.39 during Jeff Albert's tenure as the team's hitting coach. The Cardinals rank in the NL's bottom five in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage during that span. That's not cherry picking. That's a body of work that is approaching three seasons.
Q: Why was Mark Budaska fired from the Cards hitting staff in 2019? What were the so-called differences that led to his dismissal? How was his way viewed as not in line with current hitting coach Jeff Albert’s?
A: Players and officials have described Albert as things like: more modern thinking, more technology-based, more fluent in the metrics that are being valued now and more in-tune with the tech that allows those things to be targeted and improved. His weaknesses have been described, by some, as communication. He is said to know modern hitting and has been credited with getting the Cardinals up to speed on that language, but it's been acknowledged maybe there should be someone else on the ground floor teaching it to perhaps improve results. We'll see.
Players described Mark Budaska as things like: old school, simplified and philosophical. More laid back. Less complex. Kolten Wong has said there are two types of hitting coaches. Ones that want to make you think, and ones that want you not to think. Budaska was the latter.
When Budaska was fired in 2019 the Cardinals front office made a big deal about a consistent message in approach coming from the hitting instructors. They are now making the opposite argument to defend Albert, that maybe different hitters respond differently to different versions of the same message, different dialects of the same language. It's fair and probably wise to say, wait a second, this doesn't add up.