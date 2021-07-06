Is Mizzou recruiting hype at an all-time high? BenFred chats Drinkwitz's moment, Cardinals struggling offense and trade-deadline direction

A: I went to Springfield for Dorial Green-Beckham’s commitment. That was a big one. But I do think this is a unique time, for a few reasons. Drinkwitz has it rolling, the NIL discussion is giving fans/boosters/supporters a chance to get in on the action and literally put their money where their mouth is when they say they want to help the team, and the SEC factor is finally being felt around the program. In the SEC, recruiting is the offseason. Fans track which players are coming in for visits, which committed players are visiting elsewhere, etc. The Pinkel era downplayed recruiting mostly unless it was the big in-state additions, and Gary was notorious for dismissing rankings. Odom tried to swing big with the Tiger-10 thing focus on in-state guys, but it backfired on him. Drinkwitz is more of a prototypical SEC head coach. He leans into the hype and fans the recruiting flames. And fans are responding. There's some risk there. I saw Butch Jones go down in the same flames he fanned at Tennessee when his big-splash recruiting classes didn't amount to much on the field. The wins are all that matters in the end, but better talent should mean more wins, and Drinkwitz is improving the talent level of the team -- if he gets all of these verbal commits to the scholarship paper finish line.