Is national media tuning out Rams relocation drama?

A: Well, I can't imagine the league or the owners are thrilled about handing over a bunch of financial documents that essentially explain their net worth. There was already grumbling around the league about this lawsuit becoming a bigger pain in the rear than expected, and now it's taken another step forward. First a bunch of their phone records. Now this? Yes, now this. In Missouri, before punitive damages can be put on the table as an option for a jury, plaintiffs have to prove to a judge that there is enough evidence to open that door before the plaintiffs are essentially allowed to get the financial status of the parties who could be hit with punitive damages. Example: It doesn't make a lot of sense for a guy who is worth $10 to be tagged with a million dollar's worth of damages that will never be paid. We're not talking about $10 parties here. We're talking about incredibly wealthy owners, meaning the opening of the door to potential punitive damages could mean a lot of money, perhaps money beyond what the STL region can convince a jury it lost in its doomed attempts to keep the Rams. That was why STL side felt like Monday was a big win. The judge green-lighted some big names but also said the STL side needed more specifics on others before their financial data can be pursued. The STL side has 10 days to make those claims sharper and stronger. If they can't, that does not mean those defendants are scrapped from the suit. It just means they don't have to hand over their financials.