Is national media tuning out Rams relocation drama?

We chat lawsuit, Cardinals' grades at the All-Star break and Tarasenko's future in our weekly confab with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Do you sense the national media is starting to realize the Rams relocation lawsuit is a big story deserving of coverage. Thanks to the Post-Dispatch for its work.
A: Thanks! I enjoy covering it and I'm glad the interest has remained locally. I knew it would be a long process, so I've tried to offer regular updates, with my opinion of what is happening mixed in. Joel Currier has done a great job on the news side, and I enjoy working with him. I hope between the two of us we are giving folks a good mix of news coverage and commentary. I did appreciate Mike Florio covering the news, and I spoke with him a bit this morning about his interest in the case. Seth Wickersham of ESPN also deserves credit for a) being an outstanding reporter and writer and b) showing a real interest in this saga. His stories have moved the ball on the coverage, and he was there in the courtroom with us Monday. So, yes, while the blanket claim the NFL-centric media has largely ignored the story is often true, it's not always the case. As the story gets bigger, and it will as it continues to near trial, it will have to be covered by more outlets, including the ones the league has influence over. As it is with anything, those who have covered it from the jump should be the most informed and educated on the case. It's going to be up for the jury to decide, if this gets there. It's quite ironic that this is all bubbling up as the Rams prepare to host the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Karma, perhaps.
Q: How do you think the news from Monday’s court proceedings in the Rams relocation case were perceived by the NFL and its owners?
A: Well, I can't imagine the league or the owners are thrilled about handing over a bunch of financial documents that essentially explain their net worth. There was already grumbling around the league about this lawsuit becoming a bigger pain in the rear than expected, and now it's taken another step forward. First a bunch of their phone records. Now this? Yes, now this. In Missouri, before punitive damages can be put on the table as an option for a jury, plaintiffs have to prove to a judge that there is enough evidence to open that door before the plaintiffs are essentially allowed to get the financial status of the parties who could be hit with punitive damages. Example: It doesn't make a lot of sense for a guy who is worth $10 to be tagged with a million dollar's worth of damages that will never be paid. We're not talking about $10 parties here. We're talking about incredibly wealthy owners, meaning the opening of the door to potential punitive damages could mean a lot of money, perhaps money beyond what the STL region can convince a jury it lost in its doomed attempts to keep the Rams. That was why STL side felt like Monday was a big win. The judge green-lighted some big names but also said the STL side needed more specifics on others before their financial data can be pursued. The STL side has 10 days to make those claims sharper and stronger. If they can't, that does not mean those defendants are scrapped from the suit. It just means they don't have to hand over their financials.
Q: What letter grade would you give Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, manager Mike Shildt, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux through the first half of the season?
A: Just for the first half of 2021?
Drumroll please . . .
Mozeliak: D. Cards needed pitching help and front office slow-played it. Team suffered as a result. Still some time to make some magic before trade deadline or maybe even after it, but I can't blame anyone for feeling like it's going to wind up out of reach for a team that has not been aggressive enough.
Shildt: C-minus. Don't think he's been at his best and I understand why some have been turned off by his always positive messaging. Could have played Edmundo Sosa more sooner. Could have given John Nogowski a shot in the outfield. Could have moved Carlson up in the order before he did. Pulling some of those levers might have helped, but the roster is in my opinion a bigger problem than the manager's use of it.
Albert: F. Cardinals got one of the NL's best hitters and he's hitting like it. Still have not been a NL average offense. It's the third season of Albert. At what point can folks expect results?
Maddux: F. Too many walks. Too many hit batters. It's one thing if you don't have the talented arms to get the outs. The strikeout and hit-by-pith nightmare is something else entirely.
How'd I do?
Let me guess: Not hard enough!
Q: Would you expose Vladimir Tarasenko to the expansion draft? Yes, or no.
A: Yes. If Army can't swing something better in a trade before he has to decide who's protected and who's not, I say yes as well. He would offer Seattle some (fading) star power and a name brand. That's valuable when launching a team. It's not like the Blues have to worry about protecting Tarasenko's feelings anymore. It's out that he requested a trade and threw the team docs under the bus. No more touchy feely stuff required.
Q: Shouldn’t the Cardinals be on board with the idea of bringing back Albert Pujols as the designated hitter in 2022? Let’s get it done!
A: Many fans would approve.
Just one problem.
American League designated hitters the past three seasons have produced an average on-base plus slugging percentage of XXX.
Pujols during that span
Q: The Cards are presently projected to finish at 78-84. Does this seem realistic to you? What will management do if this is the case to appease the fan base moving forward?
A: If they don't improve the team, it does. Hoping that injured starting pitchers are going to come back and pitch great has not been a formula for success for the Cardinals so far this season, so I'm not sure why anyone should bank on it for the second half. Some upgrades – especially a proven starter -- around the trade deadline would help things and could make sure the Cardinals finish on the winning side, even if it can't spark a push for the playoffs. A losing season would be the Cardinals' first since 2007. That's a big deal. With as much importance as the ownership puts on the run of consecutive winning seasons, it would be hard to imagine nothing significant being done if that turns out to be the case. But then again, it's been hard to imagine ownership watching the team shrivel up as the starting pitching eroded this season without demanding the front office do something of substance to help stop the slide.
Q: Does Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader look like a different player compared to last season? In a good way?
A: Not exactly, but I mean that in a good way. Bader's 2020 was one of his more encouraging offensive seasons so far. It was shortened of course. And splitty; due to his success against lefties and his below-average production against righties. But altogether he posted a career-high adjusted OPS of 113 last season, which is 13 points above league average. There were positive signs if you looked for them. And there are this season, too. He's had a little more success against righties. His power is present. Would be nice to see his .308 on-base percentage climb in the second half, in part because of his game-changing speed. But enough about the numbers. I'll say this. I think the Cardinals are showing they are a more confident, energetic and bouncy bunch with him in the lineup. The team was kind of searching for a spark, and I do think he's doing everything in his power to provide that. Along with great defense.
Q: Shouldn’t it be pretty simple for Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. to see blame for the Cardinals’ season falls on president of baseball operations John Mozeliak? Shouldn’t it be simple for him to see he needs to inject some new blood into the front office or consider an entire housecleaning?
A: I doubt he sees it as quite so simple. Mozeliak has won him a lot of games, and made him a lot of money over the years. The two are in lock step or close to it on the sustained-success plan. That said, yes, I think Mozeliak is under as much pressure now as he has been in a long time, in terms of the direction of the team and the distance growing since the last World Series championship, which reaches a decade if the Cardinals do not make some sort of miraculous run this season. The Jeff Albert hire, the free-agent whiffs, the unnecessary extensions and most importantly the bad reads on some of the Cardinals’ own prospects are the biggest problems that have developed, and Mozeliak as the head of the baseball operations has fingerprints on all of them. Where does that pressure lead if the season is not salvaged? Good question. Could be a firing. Could be a reassignment. Could be a changing of the front office beneath Mozeliak to bring in some more outsiders and different ways of doing business. Could be a shrug. That's on DeWitt to determine, and he's made no indication lately about which way he's leaning, other than making it clear in his actions over the years that Mozeliak is pretty safe.
Q: Say the Cardinals wind up making a rare move to the sellers’ camp. Who could they trade for help in the near future?
A: Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright would be desirable to other teams, I imagine. Both are on expiring one-year contracts. True rentals. It would require a true sellers' mindset and a willingness to a) let their legacies end that way, and b) believe whatever they were traded for -- it would not be top prospects -- would help you more in 2022 than having Molina and Wainwright back on another one-year deal would. I think it would be unlikely that either of those guys would return to the Cardinals if traded away. (I would not trade them.)
John Gant and Andrew Miller could be viewed as desirable for teams with bullpen needs. Gant offers versatility and length. Miller has been better after a rough start, and has plenty of postseason experience.
Q: Do you ever get tired of being a shill for the designated hitter? In all seriousness, do you think the inevitability of it coming to the NL
A: Never! My biggest argument is both the American League and the National League should play by the same rules. I’d be fine with taking the DH away from the AL, but that’s not happening. I think it's crazy that such a difference is allowed by two different sets of teams that are competing for the same prize.
Don’t get me wrong. I would love to see a grassroots campaign dedicated to the return of pitchers hitting. Growing up, we all knew the best pitchers were probably also the best pitchers. Why should it have to change?
But it does change, and doing nothing to change that fact while ignoring the agony of watching pitchers attempt to "hit" in the majors is, to me, not worth defending the lack of a DH. I just finally came around on admitting that, yeah, watching this part of the game -- pitchers striking out -- is not really fun. I don't enjoy it. It's more of a minus than the strategy argument I often hear as a reason for it.
You're right that the DH is one of the few things players and owners should agree on during CBA talks, but them agreeing on it doesn't mean they agree on who should value it more, and who should give up what to get it. That's the standoff.
Q: Would the Cardinals be in a better spot if they had connived themselves to find room in the budget for Kolten Wong this offseason?
A: Sure seems like it. Wong has been a two-ish WAR player for Milwaukee this season, per FanGraphs. He's hitting better as expected, averaging .291 with a .346 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage. That's a career-high .830 OPS. He's leading off when he's in the lineup, but he's missed some games due to various ailments. He's played 53 games and missed 39. That's not ideal. What's funny is, I thought he would hit a heck of a lot better at Miller Park because he had hit well there in the past. And he is hitting good there, but he's been even better on the road. He has a .867 road OPS this season. Another example of a hitter hitting better away from the Cards.
Q: Mike Jones’ tackle. David Freese’s triple. Maroon’s OT winner. Care to rank them?
A: 3. Maroon. 2. Jones. 1. Freese. Great question. How’d I do? Only knock on Big Rig’s, compared to the others, was that it sent the Blues into the Western Conference Final, and wasn’t in the championship.
Q: Nolan Arenado is not opting out, right?
A: He's reiterated recently that he's not planning on going anywhere. I think we can trust him more than Kevin Demoff.