10. Is the real answer outside the organization?

All winter, as the hot stove simmered, John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, stressed there was no deadline for moves, not until July 31. The start of spring training was not the end of his runway to improve the team. While the Cardinals said they wanted to rely on their depth, the asset they really are exploiting is time. When they leave Florida, the Cardinals will have played 30 games, and that’s 30 more games to evaluate the in-house talent and 30 more games to learn whether they have the solutions on hand — or not.
The Cardinals have practiced such patience all offseason — sharing it publicly, privately, and even to agents. They wondered how urgent Colorado truly was to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado and can be willing to wait to see how spring plays out for the All-Star, how anxious the Rockies get, or how June treats them. Other hitters are bound to shake loose. If the Cardinals don’t find internal answers for the big question of spring, their ability to find one becomes the biggest question of summer. By then, what the defending NL Central champs need to add or subtract to solve lingering unknowns will shape more than some spring fling.
It will decide the division.