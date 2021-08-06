It's raining walks - and boos - at Busch Stadium these days. Gordo looks at the long-term forecast

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, we look at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Q: Jeff, four consecutive bases loaded walks following a hit batsman. Gotta be an MLB record. While I normally don’t believe pitching and batting coaches have that much influence on the outcome of a game, will you be as shocked as me if the coaching staff returns next season?
A: Given the disappointment of this season, you could see all sorts of change. Roster, field staff, front office -- nobody would be surprised if the operation got a jostling. There were some other things in Thursday's game -- baserunning mistakes, fielding mishaps -- that have been part of this team's DNA this season.
My favorite part of the TV coverage has been the cutaways to Nolan Arenado squatting on the infield between pitches during long, miserable innings.
Q: How will the Cards deal with the Boo Birds?
A: They'll just have to wear games like Thursday. Mike Shildt says this is an accountable group. If that's true, the boys will just have to own their failure and dig a little deeper.
Q: The Cards are nearing an all time record for most walks with the bases loaded. Will the Cards set the record?
A: Yes.
Q: Will the St Louis Cardinals win another game this season?
A: Yes.
Q: Can Paul DeJong be fixed, or is he a lost cause?
A: At this point he appears to be who he is. For one year he looked like he could become a nucleus player, but those hopes are fading.
Q: You said it in Inside Pitch – this Cardinals team doesn’t pass the eye test. IMO it hasn’t in quite a while. I assume Mo watches the games. Does he know what he has yet? Does he hear the cautiously phrased pleas for help from his field manager? Has he noticed the overall decline in level of play and talent over the last five years?
A: Mozeliak sees a team that won the division in 2019 and went to the NLCS, then overcame crazy COVID adversity in 2020 to make the expanded bracket. So he doesn't see five years of decline.
Budget cuts due to the pandemic conspired with dead money from bad contracts and an injury epidemic to derail the season. Now the dead money goes away, injured players return and the team will have a chance to engineer a major reset. Again, can the front office execute that reset? That is the question Bill DeWitt Jr. will have to answer.
Q: Is there a way to get Clayton Keller from Arizona for Tarasanko and Sanford? If not, what would it take?
A: Keller has the sort of contract that makes NHL GMs groan. His cap hit is $7.15 million through 2028 and he has two years or no-trade language followed by two years of no-movement protection at the back end of that. I'm guessing the Coyotes in their current state would be thrilled to clear out that contract in exchange for two years of No. 91 a $7.5 million and the disposable Sanford.
Given the fact that the NHL salary cap won't rise appreciably any time soon, that would be a hard contract for the Blues to absorb. After playing great promise early, Keller has leveled off. He's a playmaking talent, but his contract doesn't fit the new NHL economy.
Q: With Jersey signing Tatar, looks like NY NY or bust. I hope fans realize he could well be our third line right winger next year.
A: Yes, and the Islanders just made an eight-year commitment to RFA defenseman Adam Pelech for $5.75 million per year AAV. So it's unclear that the Islanders still have the ability to make that trade since they still have to sign RFA's Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin. Also, their alleged signings of Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise have not been posted.
Q: Tarasenko is (was) a very popular player with the Blues fanbase. How do you see his reception not only from the locker room but from Blues fans at large if he is here to open the season?
A: Blues fans will embrace No. 91 if he comes back as a new man and resumes his 30-goal scoring. The bigger challenge will be fitting him back into the team structure. The Blues didn't win the Cup with skill, they won it with cohesion and the collective will to power through. They were in lockstep tactically and the built all-out shift-to-shift effort with contagious energy. Everybody bought in, everybody sold out with maximum intensity.
The Blues lost that during bubble hockey. They are still trying to get it back. Bringing the famously pouty Tarasenko back could make it harder to recapture that vibe unless he does a 180 with his attitude.
And there seems to be little hope for that.
Q: Jeff, it looks like the Blackhawks are “going for it” this season. Looking at the two teams side by side today, who has the upper hand in talent?
A: I still like the Blues -- assuming that Kyrou and Thomas take a step up front and a healthy Colton Parayko takes his expected step on defense. Then the Blues will have two scoring lines, an energy-checking line and a third line that can score with sheltered usage. That is the model. Their Top 4 defense will be solid my dream of the Mikkola/Perunovich defensive pairing could happen before the season ends.
Q: How important is it that the studs in Springfield and Memphis that the Cards organization and P-D have hyped develop quickly at the major league level? This team isn’t good now. Your two legacy players in Molina and Wainwright leave soon, your best two position players are on the wrong side of 30, and your best pitcher will likely be pitching in California in two years. Point being, if the minor league talent disappoints, this decade is going to look a lot like the 70’s and 90’s for those of us that remember. To the organization’s credit, an overdue down cycle has largely been avoided up to now.
A: This team will head into next year with a nice young outfield as a good long-term starting point. At worst Tommy Edman will be a good utility player for years. Nolan Arenado should be a productive third baseman for several more years. Paul Goldschmidt should have a couple of good years left. Alec Burleson hit in college, then hit at three minor league levels this season to zero in on the fourth-outfielder role.
The rotation that could be headed by Alex Reyes, Dakota Hudson and Jack Flaherty. If the Cardinals need to trade Flaherty, they would get a huge return.
Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker are universally ranked as high-end hitting prospects with pop. Past No. 1 picks Delvin Perez and Nick Plummer suddenly found themselves this season, as did Bunyan-sized Luken Baker with nine homers in his last nine games at Springfield. Shortstop Masyn Winn and outfielder Joshua Baez have explosive athleticism.
Most critically of all, the Cardinals clear out a lot of dead money after this season. So I do not see grim scenario for the 2020s.
Q: In light of recent events, I am struggling to grasp how pitching is an "organizational strength" for the Cardinals. I hope Alex Reyes did not just have a "Rick Ankiel moment" and is now forever doomed to be unable to find the strike zone. That was truly ugly.
A: The Cardinals have had stretches of very good starting pitching this year when healthy. And until the Braves series the Gallegos/Reyes tandem at the end of games had been highly effective.
But . . . the Cardinals need the Dakota Hudson comeback to go better than the Miles Mikolas and Jordan Hicks comebacks. Johan Oviedo, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson must make good use of the nearly two months left in the Memphis season to rebuild the Triple-A safety net. Randy Flores went heavy on pitching in this year's draft and Cardinals hope there are some fast risers there -- because 2020 was a miserable year for pitching prospects in this organization.
Hence the "On Golden Pond" look of the current rotation.
Q: Why do so many players flourish when they get away from the Cardinals?
A: Some guys have done well because they went to a bad team and got a chance to play, like Adolis Garcia finally breaking in at age 28 with the terrible Rangers. But you look around and see Marcell Ozuna facing an uncertain future due to his domestic violence beef in Atlanta, Luke Voit injured and displaced in New York, Luke Weaver hurt in Arizona, Tommy Pham performing well below his STL peak in San Diego, Stephen Piscotty producing an OPS in the low 600s the last two years with the A's, Michael Wacha putting up frightful numbers in his two seasons since leaving the Cardinals . . . and you can surmise that many players regress when leaving here. So it goes in pro sports.