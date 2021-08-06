It's raining walks - and boos - at Busch Stadium these days. Gordo looks at the long-term forecast

A: Blues fans will embrace No. 91 if he comes back as a new man and resumes his 30-goal scoring. The bigger challenge will be fitting him back into the team structure. The Blues didn't win the Cup with skill, they won it with cohesion and the collective will to power through. They were in lockstep tactically and the built all-out shift-to-shift effort with contagious energy. Everybody bought in, everybody sold out with maximum intensity.

The Blues lost that during bubble hockey. They are still trying to get it back. Bringing the famously pouty Tarasenko back could make it harder to recapture that vibe unless he does a 180 with his attitude.

And there seems to be little hope for that.

Q: Jeff, it looks like the Blackhawks are “going for it” this season. Looking at the two teams side by side today, who has the upper hand in talent?

A: I still like the Blues -- assuming that Kyrou and Thomas take a step up front and a healthy Colton Parayko takes his expected step on defense. Then the Blues will have two scoring lines, an energy-checking line and a third line that can score with sheltered usage. That is the model. Their Top 4 defense will be solid my dream of the Mikkola/Perunovich defensive pairing could happen before the season ends.