Jim Edmonds as the Cardinals hitting coach? Only if the fans have their way

St. Louis sports fans raised several what-if scenarios, including returns to the Cardinals dugout for Albert Pujols and Jim Edmonds. We handicap those situations and answer other questions during our weekly sports chat. Here are the highlights.
Q: Last time Vegas was an expansion team and George Macfee the GM/ President fleeced the whole league. What the heck are the rules anyway? Can you call the Kraken and say who do you want out of these players? Work out trades with them? I remember Vegas wheeling and dealing like they were playing Texas Hold 'em!
A: Yes, teams can make a deal with the Kraken to take this player instead of that one. Teams can spent draft picks and prospects to that. But given the fact the Blues have already spent a lot of draft picks and prospects to build this team, I don't see the Blues playing that game. Doug Armstrong knows he will lose a good player, but that will just be one player -- and in the flat cap era, teams are going to lose good players anyway.
Q: Do you see with the more Jim Edmonds talks hitting on the broadcasts and if the Cards struggle there will be a continuous outcry from Cardinal nation to make him the hitting coach?
A: As much as Cards fans would love to pick the coaches, they do not. Certainly there will be a lot of attention paid to what happens with Albert this season, but I don't see Mike Shildt running fan polls to guide his choices with the field staff.
As for Edmonds, he's free to pass his wisdom along to the players as he sees fit.
Q: Will Mikolas slow start and Martinez again shaky beginning prompt management to make a rental spring signing for a SP? Besides the one pitcher the chats are talking about is there others you think might be a good fit?
A: Given the sheer volume of starting pitching candidates in camp for the Cardinals. I imagine it would take multiple concerns to arise to make the team spend any more money on pitching. At this point, nothing has happened to change the initial pitching outlook. Jake Odorizzi is waiting for a team to offer multiple years. If he waits long enough, he could get such an offer once a team could take a big enough injury hit to change the calculus. Beyond Odorizzi, there's not much out there.
Q: If Alexei Toropchenko returns from the Motherland how will that affect the salary cap situation? (barring any further injuries to the present roster) Same with Kostin. I think it would have to be one or the other. Care to expound?
A: There a no cap implications with those two. The only players that count against the salary cap are those on the active NHL roster. If either of those two guys ever ended up on the active roster, that just would be an entry-level salary replacing another salary on the active roster.
With Carl Gunnarsson on long-term injured reserve for the rest of the season, the Blues have no cap issues with the surviving players. They can bring Tarasenko or anybody else back from injury without losing any players.
Q: I know the Doug Elgin era(great job) is coming to an end. Any chance SLU and a bad De Paul team could join the MVC? When does the contract end that keeps the MVC tournament in STL?
A: Not sure how many more years the MVC has on this deal. As for DePaul and SLU, I don't see either school eager to move to the mid-major level. The A-10 is an upper mid-major and the MVC is a lower mid-major -- one that is hard-pressed to get at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament.
Q: I see the Blues minor league forward Sam Anas led the AHL in scoring last year. He's 28 and has never played an NHL game? Professional sports is full of politics. This guy gets screwed year after year. He does everything asked of him but never gets an opportunity. Happens in the NBA too. Teams sign a guy from Europe and due to the money they spent the European guy gets the shot. Not the guy who has toiled in the minors. Who knows how many Luke Voits there are that never get the chance. It's not right and the players associations need to put mandatory opportunities into the professional players contracts that are blocked or stuck in the minors.
That's absurd. Nobody is blocking Anas or anybody else from the NHL. Those jobs are earned. The AHL is a big, big step down from the NHL. IF a guy was scoring 160 points down there and not getting a chance, then you might have something.
The reality for AHL players is this: A veteran in a scoring role at that level is likely to be a poor fit to play a fourth-line role in the NHL. Those are the fill-in jobs that are there. The skill sets for those jobs are different. And a scorer at the AHL is typically not good enough to hold that sort of role for long at the NHL level.
This relates to the earlier question about Lafreniere. There is not much tiime and space in the NHL.
Q: It’s very early, but results from Jupiter on the rotation don’t impress. Lots of quantity to backup the next guy who applies for Tommy John but where’s the quality in the rotation?
The Cardinals have more good pitching that most franchises. If the veterans are still getting lit up in three weeks, I'll revisit that assessment. If it turns out that young guys like Zack Thompson and Matthew Liberatore really aren't good prospects, then that will trigger reassessment as well.
The Cardinals had the ninth-best ERA in the majors last season despite the extreme bunching of games that forced them to deploy a lot of subpar fill-in pitchers. I expect the Cardinals to rank higher in ERA this season.
Q: I know it’s early but this Rondon kid has looked pretty good. Possible he could supplant Carpenter if he has several more 0-3 with three strikeouts and three LOB? Who is your dark horse to make the team this year?
Carpenter is owed $18.5 million for this season, so he will start the season with the team. Rondon would have a better chance to make the team if he had more fielding versatility. But anybody who proves they can hit in limited duty could get work with the Cardinals this season as they sort out the bench. A guy like Justin Williams is a great exampe of that. Justin Williams with his left-handed bat is a good example of that.
Q: I saw an article or two suggesting that Pujols might be open to playing with the Cards in 2022. The Cards would not do that, right? It would be amazing to have Waino, Albert, and Yadi for their last year
This assumes that the NL would have the DH in 2022 and that Albert would hit well enough to get that job. Also that assumes that Wainwright and Molina will be here in 2022 A lot of ifs there.
Q: Was Illinois that good or Michigan that bad Tuesday? It was a 30 point lead for a while. Thanks.
A: That was a classic combination of both. The game shifted against Michigan and the Wolverines sagged. The Illini were flying with the momentum, Their shots were falling and they were getting loose balls. A rematch in the Big Ten Tournament would be something. The Illini are playing great right now, but the Wolverines bounced back nicely against Sparty. They would be ready for Illinois next time, even if Dosunmu was back at 100 percent.
Q: Re Tiger, it seems as though his image on the tour has changed since his early years. He came across at a win at all cost, intimidating player who was not too friendly earlier in his career. Now he is almost revered by his fellow players. Not to be cynical, but do they realize how much $ he has put in their pockets?
A: Sure, the top pros who played against Tiger in his prime benefited from the ride and they know it. Plus Tiger, for all of his faults away from the course, is keenly aware his place in golf history and his need to give back to the sport. Since hasn't been in the chase for many victories, that assassin side of his personality hasn't been as evident.
Q: Which player from the Blues or Cardinals would you most want to see play for the other team. Seeing Yadi as the Blues goalie would be AWESOME.
How about Harrison Bader flying around for the Blues? Althought every time that helmet came off to expose his spectacular hair, Bader would have to come off the ice or get a penalty.