Jim Edmonds as the Cardinals hitting coach? Only if the fans have their way

With Carl Gunnarsson on long-term injured reserve for the rest of the season, the Blues have no cap issues with the surviving players. They can bring Tarasenko or anybody else back from injury without losing any players.

Q: I know the Doug Elgin era(great job) is coming to an end. Any chance SLU and a bad De Paul team could join the MVC? When does the contract end that keeps the MVC tournament in STL?

A: Not sure how many more years the MVC has on this deal. As for DePaul and SLU, I don't see either school eager to move to the mid-major level. The A-10 is an upper mid-major and the MVC is a lower mid-major -- one that is hard-pressed to get at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament.

Q: I see the Blues minor league forward Sam Anas led the AHL in scoring last year. He's 28 and has never played an NHL game? Professional sports is full of politics. This guy gets screwed year after year. He does everything asked of him but never gets an opportunity. Happens in the NBA too. Teams sign a guy from Europe and due to the money they spent the European guy gets the shot. Not the guy who has toiled in the minors. Who knows how many Luke Voits there are that never get the chance. It's not right and the players associations need to put mandatory opportunities into the professional players contracts that are blocked or stuck in the minors.