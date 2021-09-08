Jim Thomas: Some gut feelings on Tarasenko, Thomas and more

Q: Among the returning forwards, do you see any stepping up to be a 20-plus goal scorer?

A: The most likely candidate would seem to be Jordan Kyrou, who scored 14 in 55 games last season. Additionally, I think Oskar Sundqvist has the potential to do so if he was able to play a full 82-game season, or close to it, but he's played more than 57 games only once in his NHL career. And as I mentioned earlier, he's not expected to be ready to go at the start of this season.

Q: Wouldn't Tyler Bozak be a nice piece to add if the price is right? … What are the chances he wears a Blue Note again this season?

A: He sure would. For that to happen, he'd have to play on the fourth line and come in at about $2 million on a one-year deal. And as long as Vladimir Tarasenko is on the roster, I don't see the Blues having the money to make that happen.

Q: Is it possible the book is out on Jordan Binnington? Or do you attribute the recent struggles (most notably the playoffs) to the defense in front of him?

A: Some of the struggles obviously are due to the defense in front of him, particularly the inability to clear out the front of the net. But there's no doubt the league knows a lot more about Binnington's game than it did when he burst onto the scene in January 2019. One thing I heard a while back is that teams like to try to go back door on him because he doesn't move as well laterally as Jake Allen.

