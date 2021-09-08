Jim Thomas: Some gut feelings on Tarasenko, Thomas and more

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Blues fans.
Q: What's your gut feeling on Vladimir Tarasenko being traded before the season? Can the team win with this trade noise going on?
A: Having Tarasenko on the roster would be a distraction. I still have a hard time visualizing him on the opening-day roster given all that has transpired. But I guess as we get closer to opening day -- and we're only 5 1/2 weeks away -- it becomes more and more of a possibility.
Follow-up: I see Vladimir Tarasenko being with the Blues for at least half a season. He has to realize the trade market never materialized and he needs to improve his value, right?
A: I agree with your general premise. If a trade market hasn't developed by now, it's increasingly unlikely it will before the start of the season. Again, all it takes is one phone call. But right now only 10 teams have $8 million or more in cap space -- and a lot of those are bottom feeders such as Buffalo, Detroit, Anaheim, Ottawa, New Jersey, etc.
Q: How can the Blues re-sign Robert Thomas with their limited cap space? What's their Plan B?
A: They could open the season with only 22 players on the roster. Under that scenario, the most likely circumstance would have Steve Santini being released. (Still living the team with 7 defensemen) That would free up $750,000, which would give the Blues almost $2.3 million to sign Thomas, and that should be enough.
Also, they could open the season with Oskar Sundqvist (knee) on long-term injured reserve. Doug Armstrong told Tom Timmermann last week that Sundqvist isn't expected to be ready by opening day, although it shouldn't be too long into the season before a return would be anticipated.
Q: Can you provide any detail about the Zack Bolduc or Tanner Dickinson signings from last week? How many seasons of development does it take a talented 19-year-old to reach the St. Louis roster?
A: In terms of the contracts themselves, they look pretty much like standard entry-level deals. As a first-rounder, Bolduc's is worth a little more ($925K a season, as opposed to $848K for Dickinson, a fourth-rounder). In addition, Bolduc can earn significantly more in performance bonuses, according to CapFriendly.
It's highly unusual for players to make the pros right out of their draft year, although Robert Thomas did so. Jordan Kyrou bounced back and forth from San Antonio to St. Louis for two years before sticking with the big club last season. Klim Kostin was a late first-round pick, and outside of a few games he still hasn't made it to the NHL after three years with San Antonio in the AHL and one year in the KHL.
Dickinson was drafted in the 2020 Class, a draft which didn't take place until Oct. 2020 due to COVID. He barely got to play last season because there was no OHL season, which obviously stunted his development. (He played only 3 late-season games with Utica in the AHL.) But he did show well in the Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., in July and has a chance to make Canada's junior national team. Bolduc comes with a lot of skill and skating ability. But he had some injury issues in juniors. He probably needs a couple years minimum before he's ready to make a real push for the NHL.
Q: Among the returning forwards, do you see any stepping up to be a 20-plus goal scorer?
A: The most likely candidate would seem to be Jordan Kyrou, who scored 14 in 55 games last season. Additionally, I think Oskar Sundqvist has the potential to do so if he was able to play a full 82-game season, or close to it, but he's played more than 57 games only once in his NHL career. And as I mentioned earlier, he's not expected to be ready to go at the start of this season.
Q: Wouldn't Tyler Bozak be a nice piece to add if the price is right? … What are the chances he wears a Blue Note again this season?
A: He sure would. For that to happen, he'd have to play on the fourth line and come in at about $2 million on a one-year deal. And as long as Vladimir Tarasenko is on the roster, I don't see the Blues having the money to make that happen.
Q: Is it possible the book is out on Jordan Binnington? Or do you attribute the recent struggles (most notably the playoffs) to the defense in front of him?
A: Some of the struggles obviously are due to the defense in front of him, particularly the inability to clear out the front of the net. But there's no doubt the league knows a lot more about Binnington's game than it did when he burst onto the scene in January 2019. One thing I heard a while back is that teams like to try to go back door on him because he doesn't move as well laterally as Jake Allen.