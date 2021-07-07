Landing Tkachuk: The price might be higher than most Blues fans would think

We're back in the saddle with our chat with Blues fans. Here are some of the highlights.

Q: If Matthew Tkachuk is demanding a trade and Calgary goes into rebuild mode… would Klim Kostin, Jake Walman, Zach Sanford and a first rounder do it?

A: Kostin, Walman, Sanford and a first-rounder for Tkachuk. You've at least given me something to think about. But if I'm Calgary I want to receive more in the way of proven talent. Kostin, Walman and Sanford have a combined 40 NHL regular-season goals; Tkachuk has 110 in five seasons -- two of which were shortened by COVID. If I'm Calgary, I'm asking about Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou.

Q: I like (the rumors) I’m hearing about Matthew Tkachuk. I hope Doug Armstrong can pull it off, even if it means trading Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, and Vince Dunn. But, I think we really need a big, tough defenseman if we are going to be a better team and bring the goals against down. What say you?

A: In general, I think fans are overlooking the defensive issues. The Blues were 19th in the regular season in team defense (2.98 goals allowed per game, for their worst showing in more than a decade). That's where the most improvement has to come, whether it's on defense or in the net, and whether it's from within or without.