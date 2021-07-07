Landing Tkachuk: The price might be higher than most Blues fans would think

We're back in the saddle with our chat with Blues fans. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: If Matthew Tkachuk is demanding a trade and Calgary goes into rebuild mode… would Klim Kostin, Jake Walman, Zach Sanford and a first rounder do it?
A: Kostin, Walman, Sanford and a first-rounder for Tkachuk. You've at least given me something to think about. But if I'm Calgary I want to receive more in the way of proven talent. Kostin, Walman and Sanford have a combined 40 NHL regular-season goals; Tkachuk has 110 in five seasons -- two of which were shortened by COVID. If I'm Calgary, I'm asking about Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou.
Q: I like (the rumors) I’m hearing about Matthew Tkachuk. I hope Doug Armstrong can pull it off, even if it means trading Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, and Vince Dunn. But, I think we really need a big, tough defenseman if we are going to be a better team and bring the goals against down. What say you?
A: In general, I think fans are overlooking the defensive issues. The Blues were 19th in the regular season in team defense (2.98 goals allowed per game, for their worst showing in more than a decade). That's where the most improvement has to come, whether it's on defense or in the net, and whether it's from within or without.
Q: Have the Blues suggested any of the recent draft picks are in the running for forward spots next year?
A: I don't know if you're including Klim Kostin as a recent draft pick, but he absolutely, positively has to be on the opening-day roster next season -- on the third or fourth line. It's his time. Among other prospects, Dakota Joshua has at least gotten himself on the radar. Alexei Toropchenko could get a look as a fourth-line guy. Nikita Alexandrov and Jake Neighbours are better prospects than Joshua or Toropchenko, but both are probably a year away from being legitimate candidates to make the varsity.
Q: Do you see any scenario in which the Blues re-sign both Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak?
A: Yes, but I think Bozak would have to come in at about $3 million a year on probably a one-year deal, and Schwartz at maybe $5 million year on maybe a 4-year deal for that to happen. And barring a move that sends Vladimir Tarasenko elsewhere, I think that would preclude you from re-signing Mike Hoffman (which I still think is a longshot anyway).
Q: Which Blues’ pending unrestricted free agents will re-sign before the expansion draft, if any?
A: With Carl Gunnarsson retired, you're only talking about Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz and Mike Hoffman, and we're only 10 days away from the July 17-21 signing freeze. So maybe Schwartz or Bozak, but I would not be surprised if none of the three were signed by then.
Q: I think Craig Berube will not make it through the season because the Blues will be playing so badly. They're getting faster/quicker, and I don't think Berube can coach that type of team. Steve Ott as our offensive guru? Really?
A: Facts are facts. Since entering the Edmonton bubble last July, the Blues are a sub-.500 club. This is a big year for Berube and the entire club. I don't think Berube minds faster, quicker players at all. He just wants faster, quicker players that provide some semblance of defense and are willing to check.
Q: Who is more valuable to the Blues: Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou, and which might other teams covet more in a potential trade?
A: Interesting question. Kyrou had a better season. But we all know what Thomas can do, especially a healthy Thomas. I guess if you're looking for a setup man, I'd say Thomas. If you want a goal scorer, you look for Kyrou. Right now, I'd think Kyrou's stock -- and thus his trade value -- might be higher. I'm certainly protecting both of them in the expansion draft if I'm the general manager, and I'd have a hard time trading either.
Q: If Colton Parayko’s back isn’t heathy next season, what would the defense pairings look like? Not a happy thought, but a realistic possibility.
A: A big problem if that's the case. Especially if you're losing Vince Dunn in the expansion draft. You'd go Torey Krug-Justin Faulk; Marco Scandella-TBA; and then either Jake Walman-Robert Bortuzzo or Nikko Mikkola-Bortuzzo. Don't know if Mikkola or Walman would be ready for No. 2-pairing minutes.
Q: What are you hearing on the draft front? We know the Blues’ needs (LW, D), but with COVID, it’s a hard year for scouts to evaluate talent beyond the top 10. Anyone the Blues have their eye on?
A: Draft evaluation certainly will be trickier this year, not only because of shortened or canceled junior and college seasons, but also because of the lack of in-person scouting. The Blues should be able to get a good prospect at No. 16 overall. Here are some of the names I've seen mentioned (not by the Blues, mind you) that could be available when the Blues pick:
Forwards: Saha Pastujov, Cole Sillinger, Matthere Coronato, Chaz Lucius, Zachary L'Heureux.
Defense: Corson Ceulemans, Carson Lambos
Goalie: Jesper Wallstedt.