Lane Thomas rises to the top. Matthew Liberatore settles in the middle. Gordo sorts it all out

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Lane Thomas batting leadoff successfully for Washington? Should the Cards send a survey to the seemingly countless ex player to ask what changed for them to help them thrive away from this organization?
A: The common thread for Lane Thomas, Patrick Wisdom and Adolis Garcia is they are finally getting regular big league at bats because they are playing for a terrible team. Garcia has seen his batting average sink steadily since May for Texas. Wisdom has 117 strikeouts in 267 at bats for the Cubs. And Thomas just had a 4-for-27 stretch over a seven-game span that reminded folks why he is a .214 hitter for his first 99 big league games.
Wisdom and Garcia are classic "true outcome" hitters who slug homers and whiff. It will be interesting to see if they can keep regular roles as one-dimensional hitters. Both played a LOT of minor league ball before getting this chance.
Q: Has Matthew Liberatore pitched good enough at any level of the minors to show the promos that he is the ACE starting pitcher, most Cardinal fans think he will be? Or so far is it just hype?
A: The common view of Liberatore within the industry is that he can become a solid middle-of-the-order starting pitcher who can fit in this rotation mix for a long time.
Q: What do you think of the latest developments concerning the Lawsuit against Kroenke & the NFL? Do you think if it goes to trial & Team St Louis wins, do we settle & take a hefty check or ask for an expansion team?
A: St. Louis can ask for an expansion team with a billionaire owner to pay for much of the $1 billion new stadium and also underwrite the launching of the new franchise.
I'd be surprised if the city got any of that.
As the Rams have correctly pointed out, the city had every chance to address the stadium issues presented in the lease and it blew off those issues.
Q: Watching the Cards swing successfully at so many 1st pitches vs Miley makes me wonder if it was just an anomaly or if the teams philosophy of grinding out at bats has changed to hitting earlier in AB's?
A: That is a constant cat-and-mouse game for hitters. If pitchers expect you to take the first pitch, they will claim their free strike with a fastball down the middle. Thankyouverymuch!
Of all the things that bother in life as I get older, watching hitters shrug off a meat pitch for strike one is way up there -- right behind the knucklehead who spends 15 minutes at the drive-up ATM refinancing his home loan or whatever else takes so long with the robot teller when I'm waiting to withdraw 40 bucks.
Down 0-1 in the count, the hitter spends the rest of at bat fighting off curveballs, sliders, changeups and fastballs off the edges before popping out to second.
Q: Upon Yadi’s retirement, do you see a combo of Andrew Knizner + Ali Sanchez or Ivan Herrera? Or perhaps someone via trade of free agency?
Ivan Herrera is the top catching prospect in the organization, but at 21 he failed to hit for average at Double-A this season. He did hit for power at Springfield and he does have the tools to become an everyday catcher, so he will have a chance to use 2022 to advance his case. Knizner is a converted corner infielder who is still getting on-the-job training.
So we shall see.
Q: The Brewers are 29 games over .500; the Cardinals are 4 games over. It's obvious the Milwaukee front office has worked circles around Mo and Co. Anyone paying attention (outside of the Cardinals front office) saw the flaws and likelihood of a lost season back in the spring. There is blame to go around, but first and foremost this is an astounding and demoralizing failure of the front office. Again. Are there any admissions of failure coming out of the front office?
A: While the Brewers deserve high marks for staying aggressive this season -- something I have written about repeatedly -- the biggest difference between them and the Cardinals is pitching health. The top Brewers starters have made most of their starts and only Adam Wainwright stayed healthy for the Cardinals.
I expect notable change for next season with multiple newcomers coming from outside and inside the organization. The combination of departing salaries, rising prospects and pitchers returning from season-long injuries will give the Cardinals an opportunity to rise again.
Q: Trying to drink the wild card Kool-aid. This team is just hard to figure sometimes. I still don't think Cards have enough top pitching and missing a top line left handed bat. Nootbar is interesting so far. What is the upside of Noot? I been digging looking for free agents to help next year. Nothing in outfield market really is exciting from left side. Have a wonderful weekend.
A: Given the sudden rise of Nick Plummer -- who can play center field, which is key -- I can see the Cardinals filling all their outfield needs internally. Nootbaar started driving the ball this season after arriving as a contact hitter out of college. Can he build on this season and lift a few more homers? Plummer has terrific plate discipline but he, too, will need more pop to be more than a fourth outfielder.
But either guy could fill that role next season. The three incumbents seem likely to continue their current roles next season.
Q: Given its ultimate inevitability, do you think rumors of Paul Goldschmidt's age-related decline were a bit premature? He is a notoriously slow starter.
A: Paul numbers in three seasons in the STL are a notch or two below the offensive pace he set for his last six years in Arizona. But the good news is his 2021 season is a notable upgrade from his 2019 effort here, so there's hope that he will remain productive for the remainder of his contract.
Q: Do you think the Blues are happy/have confidence in their defensive corp at this point. They have very little depth on the right side and 2 out of 4 options on the left side are largely untested outside of sheltered assignments. Or is this a consequence of not being able to move Tarasenko and therefore the best we can do for now?
A: They are handcuffed by the Tarasenko scenario for the moment. While there is organizational confidence in young defensemen -- including Scott Perunovich, who proved he could play the right side in college -- it's not hard to imagine Doug Armstrong adding veteran help once his shackles are removed.
Q: Do you know why Pujols has not started lately vs LH starting pitching? Is he injured or has the addition of Turner w the healthy return of other starters forced him to an occasional PH role?
A: Albert's problem in LA is that team's gradual return to full strength. He is in a 1-for-11 rut seeing very limited duty. If there is a DH in the NL next season, I could see Gorman getting the bulk of those at bats. Can you have a lot spot for Albert getting one or two DH starts a week and pinch-hitting?
Q: Lester and Happ have performed better than I expected in the month they have been here. I figured if the Nats and Twins have given up on them they would be of little help. They have kept the Cardinals in the game in most of their starts. Do either/both of them figure into the Cardinals 2020 plans?
A: The Cardinals would have to think about bringing back one of them plus Kim for '22, since adding depth/protection for next year will be critical. Right now the rotation for next year looks like Wainwright, Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas and Reyes, but I believe they should open with a six-man rotation just to be safe. They could pencil one of the current lefties into that sixth spot and use another in long relief. I would start Hicks, Oviedo and Liberatore in the Memphis rotation.
Q: I would not be surprised if Doug Armstrong pulled a surprise move with #91, Anaheim, Detroit, Buffalo. And I do think the Blues will be better this year. What say you?
A: Anaheim is positioned to make a big trade, but I can see the Ducks making the Jack Eichel blockbuster. The Red Wings are committed to the painful tank-and-rebuild route, and I'd be shocked if Steve Yzerman saw this Tank as part of that plan. The Sabres might do that out of desperation -- but does No. 91 want out so badly that he would go to Buffalo? Patrik Berglund can speak to that option.
Q: How do you feel about the Parayko deal? Given the premiums paid for top 4 defensemen, it looks like a steal to me. If he can be a shut down guy, that deal will be a bargain. Do you think there is any chance the chief pairs him with Krug?
A: $6.5 million for a shutdown defender -- which is Parayko's floor when healthy -- is a team bargain. If Parayko can get to 50 points some day while also doing shutdown work, then he is a $9.5 million value.
We could see many different pairings this season as the team sorts things out. If the Blues landed Zdeno Chara, how about a twin towers pairing? Krug and Parayko would be a Mutt and Jeff pairing (ask your grandparents) that could work for offensive zone starts.
Q: That was a very weak move by Shildt when he challenged that bat used by Castellanos after he hit a grand slam. The George Brett pine tar game occurred forty years ago. Everyone knows that you have to challenge a problem with a bat prior to an at-bat. Waiting until after he hit the grand slam was pathetic. Shildt then looked even more pathetic when after the game he denied challenging the grand slam. Castellanos told the media that the umps had told him that Shildt had challenged the grand slam.
A: I've never see a guy hit with a bat with a notable chunk missing. I did that as a kid when I didn't have money for a new wood bat -- I am old enough to precede aluminum bats -- but this big league baseball.