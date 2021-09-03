Lane Thomas rises to the top. Matthew Liberatore settles in the middle. Gordo sorts it all out

A: Albert's problem in LA is that team's gradual return to full strength. He is in a 1-for-11 rut seeing very limited duty. If there is a DH in the NL next season, I could see Gorman getting the bulk of those at bats. Can you have a lot spot for Albert getting one or two DH starts a week and pinch-hitting?

Q: Lester and Happ have performed better than I expected in the month they have been here. I figured if the Nats and Twins have given up on them they would be of little help. They have kept the Cardinals in the game in most of their starts. Do either/both of them figure into the Cardinals 2020 plans?

A: The Cardinals would have to think about bringing back one of them plus Kim for '22, since adding depth/protection for next year will be critical. Right now the rotation for next year looks like Wainwright, Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas and Reyes, but I believe they should open with a six-man rotation just to be safe. They could pencil one of the current lefties into that sixth spot and use another in long relief. I would start Hicks, Oviedo and Liberatore in the Memphis rotation.

Q: I would not be surprised if Doug Armstrong pulled a surprise move with #91, Anaheim, Detroit, Buffalo. And I do think the Blues will be better this year. What say you?