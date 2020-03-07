Looking back at 'Vuke's' Opening Day magic: They don't give quotes like this anymore.

To what extent?

"I'm not one of those guys around the country who labels ballplayers. The media does that. If people want to call me good, fine. If they want to call me horsefeathers, fine. If you can pitch, you can pitch."

Were he not playing ball today, Vuckovich said he probably would be teaching elementary school. "But I never liked those books too much. Or hopefully Bethlehem Steel would give me a job like everybody else in my hometown."

Vuckovich struck out nine and walked only two as he protected the lead given him in the second inning on Bobby Bonds' walk, a double to left by George Hendrick and Bonds' sprint around the bases and hook slide at the plate.

He pitched hitiess ball for five innings before permitting a one-out single to Phil Garner in the sixth on a "Laredo breaking ball, you know, south of the border breaking ball." The translation is that Vuckovich went sidearm with the pitch and hung it.

"Better file the Laredo," advised pitcher Bob Sykes.

But only in the ninth was he in, trouble. After Vuckovich had struck out Foli for the second time in the game, manager Ken Boyer jogged to the mound to talk to Vuckovich. The latter said he did not recall anything too pungent from that, conversation.

"But then my mother and dad have been making profound statements for the last 15 years and I don't remember any of them, either."