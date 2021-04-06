Matt Carpenter hitting fifth? Now that's a head-scratcher

Since then his minutes have been on the decline and his attention to detail in those other areas has not been as noticeable. The team seems to be driving home the point to him that he's not going to have the chances he wants without the commitment to the things that don't come as naturally to him. His defense has been poor as of late.

A: I'll need some proof before I agree that this is some chemistry problem that is tied directly to Tarasenko. And I say that as someone who was one of the few to point out his comments about the captain situation were bad. I got ripped for that, but it is the truth. Complaining about the captain decision -- and that's what it was, complaining -- is something that undermined Ryan O'Reilly. Period. The legion of people who believe Tarasenko can do no wrong do not like it when it's pointed out he handled a situation poorly. Maybe now some are a little more willing to see that, but I don't think it's the reason the team has underperformed. The team has been shelled with injuries. It never really got a decent chance to mesh. It looks like a team that reflects those qualities. Expectations were very likely too high for Tarasenko's performance post-surgery. The Blues are 2-8-4 since Tarasenko returned. He's been a minus-8 player through 14 games. What Army has to decide is if Tarasenko is this player now, or if there is a higher level of play still there after he has more time removed from the injury. That could determine who gets protected and who doesn't for the expansion draft, or who gets shopped or moved at the trade deadline.