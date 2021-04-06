Matt Carpenter hitting fifth? Now that's a head-scratcher

During our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, we address the puzzling questions about the Cardinals, the Blues and Mizzou basketball. Here are the highlights.
Q: Regardless of results in Tuesday’s game, what evidence exists for batting Matt Carpenter fifth? Playing him is one thing. Hitting him in prime real estate is something else.
A: I don't have a good answer. Manager Mike Shildt gave an answer, but I would not call it a good one. He said it was based on Carpenter's track record and his familiarity hitting there. Carpenter's track record wasn't enough to keep him from starting the season on the bench, so why should it be enough to send him from the bench to the five spot? As a career No. 5 hitter entering Tuesday's game Carpenter had a career batting line of .181 with a 277 on-base percentage and a .265 slugging percentage. It makes no sense to me to have a hitter who goes from not valuable enough to use as a starting player, to one who jumps ahead of Yadier Molina, Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson when he comes off the bench. We all knew the Cardinals were going to pick their spots with Carpenter, and we all know the outfield isn't hitting out of the gate, so get Carpenter some work, sure. But why he's hitting three spots ahead of the hitter who stated at cleanup in the postseason, I cannot understand. Carlson hitting eighth in front of the pitcher will mean worse pitches for Carlson. I'm sorry, I don't get it. Even if Carpenter has a good game. Tuesday night.
Q: Do you agree with the two-game suspension of Reds’ Nick Castellanos for the dustup with the Cardinals?
A: No. I don't like it.
I thought he should have been fined and that's all.
I think the league was trying to make an example out of him because it was the first benches-clearing shoving match.
But if he is the example, I'm not sure how Yadier Molina skated without a suspension.
The umpires have a good relationship with Molina.
That's why he didn't get tossed after the scrum.
The umpire knew the contact with him was intentional.
I didn't expect the league to be so understanding, and am somewhat surprised Molina got just a fine when Castellanos got suspended.
None of this is defending what Castellanos did to Jake Woodford, either.
He deserved to be ejected from the game for that silly flex over the top of the rookie. Ejection, sure. Suspension? I don’t like it.
What I do like is Castellanos emerging as the Cardinals’ lead agitator. The Cardinals could really use a fresh villain. Now they have one. He kicked the Cardinals' tail in that series.
Q: Do you think the Blues are being hurt by the lack of fans in the stands? How do you think the team should handle the trade deadline?
A: I wouldn't rule it out as one of the factors -- less excitement and less energy at venue that rocks for home games in normal times -- but I'd put the long list of injuries way ahead of it.
These guys never really got a chance to find out what they could be before the snowball started turning into an avalanche of health issues.
Even when Colton Parayko was playing, he was messed up.
I'd like to see the bulk -- not all but most -- of these guys get another shot at it before the calls to blow things up are listened to.
I know nobody wants to hear it but sometimes it's just not your year.
As my pal JT wrote last week, the Blues will likely nudge Army in his trade-deadline direction with his play. He tends to reward or react accordingly based on how the team trends right before the deadline. The players know that, too. The history is there. If you started the clock when the Colorado series started, the record shows three consecutive losses and another one at home. I wouldn't bank on help coming. Army could try to get out in front of things and sell a player or two whose departure won't hurt the team's chances of grabbing an unlikely playoff spot.
Q: What are your way-too-early thoughts on the Cardinals' start to the season?
A: The biggest thing is they need better, deeper starts from Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez.
The bullpen is good but it won't be sharp if it gets overworked early.
The outfield offense is under a microscope, but we all knew that already.
I was disappointed by how the team seemed to fold after the Nick Castellanos homer in the series finale in Cincinnati. That just took the gas out of them. Bad sign that should not be overlooked unless it becomes a one-off thing. Mike Shildt's team prides itself on never being out of a game. They looked like they were out of that one after that moment.
Q: What's up with Jordan Kyrou? He looked so good at the season's start. Now not so much. What happened? Is this a matter of other teams getting a good read on him?
A: Seems to be more about Kyrou, the Blues, and the difference between what they expect from him, what they are getting out of him and how his opportunities are affected as a result.
In late February and early March his ice time was climbing and he was receiving praise for his effort on defense and all of the little intangibles that Craig Berube takes so seriously in addition to his offense, which comes naturally for Kyrou.
Since then his minutes have been on the decline and his attention to detail in those other areas has not been as noticeable. The team seems to be driving home the point to him that he's not going to have the chances he wants without the commitment to the things that don't come as naturally to him. His defense has been poor as of late.
Q: Are you surprised the Blues have not played better since Vladimir Tarasenko's return? Seems like his preseason comments about being upset he was not named captain did the Blues no favors.
A: I'll need some proof before I agree that this is some chemistry problem that is tied directly to Tarasenko. And I say that as someone who was one of the few to point out his comments about the captain situation were bad. I got ripped for that, but it is the truth. Complaining about the captain decision -- and that's what it was, complaining -- is something that undermined Ryan O'Reilly. Period. The legion of people who believe Tarasenko can do no wrong do not like it when it's pointed out he handled a situation poorly. Maybe now some are a little more willing to see that, but I don't think it's the reason the team has underperformed. The team has been shelled with injuries. It never really got a decent chance to mesh. It looks like a team that reflects those qualities. Expectations were very likely too high for Tarasenko's performance post-surgery. The Blues are 2-8-4 since Tarasenko returned. He's been a minus-8 player through 14 games. What Army has to decide is if Tarasenko is this player now, or if there is a higher level of play still there after he has more time removed from the injury. That could determine who gets protected and who doesn't for the expansion draft, or who gets shopped or moved at the trade deadline.
Q: Will you please tell me the Cardinals have no plans on wearing a gimmicky city uniform at some point like the Red Sox unveiled this week?
A: I’d love to, but I can’t. Sounds like every team is going to have one of those clown suits at some point. Not this season, though. Fortunately.
Q: Did Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred read the voting laws in Georgia and compare them to the laws in Colorado before he decided to move the All-Star game from one to the other? Could he pass a test on it? How are the Cardinals going to respond to this?
A: If you think Manfred was doing anything more than trying to read the tide early and see that baseball was on the right side of it for bottom-line purposes -- or the risk of damages that could have been caused if players boycotted the All-Star game in Atlanta -- than you give him more credit than I do.
I'm sure Manfred weighed the risk-reward of alienating some fans who disagree with the message MLB sent. The decision showed he's willing to risk that. Now we will see which way it plays out.
As for the Cardinals, they're going to do what every team does. Roll with Manfred's decision and send their players to the All-Star game.
You all don't come for me to break down voting laws and how they compare between states, but I'll just say I think Manfred's decision was more about what he was hearing from corporate sponsors and the players' union than anything else. Baseball is about the money, bottom line, and it was hearing from corporate sponsors that have spoken out about the new laws in Georgia. The other issue at hand was the players' union and its growing concerns about playing the game in Atlanta and the message it would send. By Manfred stepping in and being the "bad guy" to some, it dodged the backlash of players boycotting the game or protesting during it, etc. I imagine Manfred just did a pro/cons of pulling it now and assigning a new location months out than having something derail things in July. He played it safe as much as anything.
Q: Non-political All-Star question. Why reward the Rockies with the All-Star game after they just traded away their best player? Doesn't that send a bad message?
A: Great point. You traded away your perennial All-Star, here's an All-Star game. Milwaukee would have made a lot of sense with the Hank Aaron connection.
I liked the idea of moving it to KC to help boost the Negro Leagues museum as well.
Denver? Meh.
Q: So is Alex Reyes the closer then?
A: That sure seems to be the way things are trending. Shildt suggested as much as spring neared its end and the usage of Reyes speaks for itself since then. The only potential downside is that it could keep Reyes from being a starter next season. That would be a bummer. The Cardinals seem willing to bend over backward to give Carlos Martinez a chance to prove he's a starter, but they seem to constantly talk themselves out of giving Reyes that same opportunity. The one downside of Reyes dominating as a closer this season would be the decision that could come after it. It's not hard to imagine the Cardinals deciding that is Reyes' role, and keeping him there because of the innings he did not get and the worries they have about him holding up as a starter.
Q: How much experience does John Nogowski have in the outfield? Could he be a realistic option there?
A: He played 99 innings in left field in the minors between 2016 and 2018.
Spent some more time there in his younger years as well.
He's not going to win you a Gold Glove, but his offense might make the gamble worth it.
The Cardinals have said they don't like the idea of moving Tyler O'Neill out of left field, so that could complicate the plan some.
But the longer the first right-field options and Carpenter go without hitting, the louder the drumbeat for Nogowski will grow.
Q: What do you make of all of these college basketball transfers? You have said you think Mizzou basketball is getting more athletic with the recent transfer additions, but are you concerned about the 3-point shooting aspect?
A: It's a total free-for-all. Wild west.
I'm all for players being free to do what is best for them -- just like coaches -- but some guys are going to realize they're on the losing end of the game of musical chairs.
I think Mizzou has gotten better.
One thing for sure is they will be a more athletic team on the perimeter, and they should be better perimeter defenders.
They were too floor-bound last season.
I think they need to add another big. Maybe not a true center but a rebound-heavy post presence who can help make up for some of the experience down there. I know that's on their wish list.
I hear you about the 3-point shooting.
I also don't know how this group could possibly be a worse 3-point shooting team than the last group.
Dru Smith was a decent 3-point shooter.
Mark Smith was a coin flip between great and awful from deep.
Xavier Pinson could not shoot, period.
The new group should be just as good if not better, simply by default.
Don't expect the K-State transfer, DaJuan Gordon, to shoot threes. He's a slasher and defender. Good piece for this group but that won't be his job.
It could be a strength for Ball State transfer Jarron Coleman, though.
He shot nearly 43 percent from deep as a sophomore last season.
We'll see if Green Bay transfer Amari Davis can shoot the three better than his previous numbers suggest.
It would help Mizzou a lot if Kobe Brown worked on his 3-point shot a ton this offseason, and if they grabbed a true sniper from the transfer portal.
Q: Does Gonzaga's loss in the national championship prove it's impossible for a team to go undefeated in the modern game? And how can Baylor and Gonzaga play for a championship but not Mizzou, ever?
A: It can't be impossible when a team was just one win way.
And hey, Baylor might have been undefeated if COVID had not spun them out during their season.
Baylor and Gonzaga played for all of the Tostitos because of Scott Drew and Mark Few, more than anything else.
Great coaches who were given the time to get to where they thought they could go.
Guys who got better on the job and got better jobs as result, without having to leave to get it.
The coaches invested in the program, and vice versa.
Drew just finished his 18th season with the Bears.
Few just finished his 22nd with the Zags.
Kelvin Sampson, also in the Final Four, was in season 7 with Houston.
That made UCLA's Mick Cronin the only relatively new hire in the Final Four this season.
I think so much of succeeding at the college level is having the right combination of the right coach and the right amount of patience in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world. And the right support; fans like to forget they are part of the solution – or part of the problem.
This Final Four should be a lesson to fans of Illinois, SLU and Mizzou, all three.
They have good coaches who are moving things in the right direction.
They should thing long-term with Underwood, Ford and Martin, not short term. Especially considering the positive strides that have been made.
Q: Looking ahead at the schedule, what kind of ovation will former Cards manager Mike Matheny get when he comes to town with the Royals?
A: The Royals played at Busch three times last season, but no fans. He will get a nice cheer, and he deserves one.