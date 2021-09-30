Matter: A loss to Vols would leave Mizzou scrambling for six wins

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Given how close Mizzou is to being 3-1 or 4-0, do you view Saturday’s Vols game as a “must win” for Coach Drinkwitz and his staff to claim a “successful” season?
A: If you lose to Tennessee, you're 2-3 with expected wins against North Texas and Vanderbilt coming up. That means you have to win two of the following games to reach bowl eligibility:
vs. Texas A&M
vs. Florida
vs. South Carolina
at Georgia
at Arkansas
Missouri would be favored against South Carolina, but underdogs against the rest. So, those are the stakes if you lose Saturday: You're going to have to upset a currently ranked team, either A&M, Florida, Georgia or Arkansas. And to win seven games, you have to beat two of them.
If you beat Tennessee, you can get to six wins by only beating underdogs. Now, Mizzou should never be satisfied with six regular-season wins. But given the current circumstances, that's where things stand.
Q: Mizzou last in the SEC (BY FAR) and near the bottom of the entire NCAA. Is Steve Wilks really that bad? I think I could coach (I have zero experience) as bad as Wilks is.
A: The rush defense is near the bottom of the NCAA rankings.
It's hard for me to say how much is the coordinator ... how much is the position coaches ... how much is the talent ... how much is the lack of depth. It's easy to criticize the results, but what about the coordinator or his scheme or his tendencies do people not like? I haven't heard or read any substantive complaints other than just not liking the results. I think it's fair to wonder how well or poorly the staff is teaching angles and tackling, but a lot of what I see is just an inability to beat blocks and win the 1-on-1 matchups.
Wilks has an underachieving, undersized crop of interior linemen. There's nobody close to Nick Bolton at linebacker. The tackling has been suspect at all three levels. The outside force players - usually a cornerback - tend to lose leverage at times and lead to explosive plays. The edge players sometimes struggle to set the edge. I thought last week BC's play-action game caught the secondary a step slow in coverage, which is what it's designed to do.
Q: Being retired I get to watch a lot of SEC Network and watch many of the memorable games of the past from all the schools. Missouri has played some wild games over the years, knocking off #1 OU, beating KU in KC, knocking off LSU last year, the original Kick Six with Nebraska, Fifth down Colorado, TJ Moe's improbable score against San Diego St. My question, in the time you've covered Missouri football, what is your most exciting game you have covered?
A: There will never be a build-up or national stakes at play in a rivalry game like the 2007 Kansas game in KC. It won't be topped. I could do this job for another 50 years and I'll never cover an MU game where No. 1 in the rankings is on the line in the final game of the regular season between two arch-rivals on a neutral field. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I love covering games, but that day was something else because of the enormous stakes at play, no matter how the game unfolded.
Q: Mookie Cooper: overhyped and undersized? Or injured and still getting used to the college game. He seems to be a running back/receiver hybrid…but kinda lost in the offense. Will we see him get it going Saturday? Can he find a role in the offense?
A: I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say the injury is still a factor. He hasn't shown anything close to the burst I saw back in the spring, even when he was running routes on air in practice. (Sure enough, at 4:45 on Thursday, Mizzou announced that Cooper is out this week against the Vols.)
He's small. I tried warning everyone since seeing him in pads last spring. He's not going to break many tackles in the SEC. He's got to make plays with speed and elusiveness. Right now, though, Banister is a better football player. He's not as fast but he knows who he is on the field, knows how to get open and catches every pass and how to get to the marker. It seems like Cooper is still trying to figure out the speed of the game, figure out how to use space on the field and, more than anything, how to play when his body isn't 100 percent. I thought Drinkwitz's comments to my question this week about Cooper were pretty candid. Bottom line, he doesn't want him just serving a small, gimmicky role. He wants him out there able to do everything asked of that position in the offense. Physically, I'm not sure he's there yet.
Q: Everyone mentions 'rebuilding' but ALL teams rebuild, restock and reload. So why is Mizzou different? Arkansas did it just fine and they are in the top 10.
A: Arkansas still has games against Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and LSU. Nobody is crowning the Hogs just yet. They've been really impressive - and I'm not shocked. Pittman did what smart coaches do. He's not a play-caller. He's not a scheme guy. So he went out and hired two proven coordinators in Kendal Briles and Barry Odom. They're a team with very clear identities on both sides of the ball - and that starts with coaching. From there, it's pretty obvious there was talent on that roster left over from the Chad Morris years. The Hogs were three plays away from being 6-4 last year with Morris' players instead of 3-7. Unlike Mizzou last year, Arkansas lost close games. MU was blown out in its losses - and was a lot closer to 3-7 than 7-3. So, if you look at the full body of work from the past two seasons and the talent both head coaches inherited, I'm not stunned by Arkansas' success. But ... and this is a big but ... the SEC West is a gauntlet. Nobody should be surprised if Arkansas finishes with five or six losses.
Q: Should it be considered a surprise that Pittman has Arkansas rolling? The guy was never even a coordinator, correct? But they seem to be way ahead of where Mizzou is, when last year the consensus seemed to be Mizzou was way ahead in the quest to build a consistent SEC winner. What happened?
A: Again, I don't think it's true that Missouri was way ahead of Arkansas after last season. Mizzou was 5-5. Arkansas 3-7. And MU needed a last-minute drive and last-second field goal to beat the Hogs. If Mevis misses that field goal both teams are 4-6 and nobody is convinced Mizzou is way ahead of Arkansas as a program. I think some folks forget, or never realized, that Mizzou was outscored by 56 points last year for the season.
Q: What are you memories of dealing with Josh Heupel when he was here from a media standpoint?
A: I touched on that in this week's podcast with Blake Toppmeyer. Josh is friendly and likable but he he's very guarded. He's not one for small talk or personal conversations. He was all about ball. Nothing else. Now, maybe he's different as a head coach where it's in his best interest to cultivate a relationship with some people in the media, but when he was at Mizzou, his goals were pretty clear: Put up enough points and yards until someone gives him a head-coaching job. That plan certainly worked. He's the kind of coach I want to like personally because by all accounts he's a good dude and works really hard. He's just more introverted personality-wise.
Q: I'm not sold this is a solely a Steve Wilks problem. We are pointing too many fingers at him. Okay he probably could do better. But clearly we are not performing at the line of scrimmage and at linebacker - for what ever reason. We are asking him to "pull a rabbit out of his hat" and fix the problem. Just putting aside Mizzou's contract obligations to him, do we need to make a change at the end of the season. Thank You
A: Let’s see how 66% of the season goes before firing the guy Drinkwitz chose to be the highest paid assistant coach in Mizzou history (in any sport). Drinkwitz will evaluate every part of his program inside and out at the end of the year. He's shown he's willing to make staff changes. But keep in mind, Wilks was his hand-picked choice just eight months ago after he didn't want to keep the last coordinator. If the hand-picked choice is such a bust, who's to say the next choice will be better?
Odom cut DeMontie Cross loose two games into the 2017 season, but there was clearly a personality clash there and a difference in coaching philosophy. I don't sense that's the case here. Guys just aren't playing up the level that was expected. Also, internally, I know this staff expected there to be some growing pains with this defense regardless of the scheme. It was a below average defense last year, lost two starters on the D-line - Tre Williams is an All-SEC player right now for Arkansas - plus an NFL starter at linebacker and two NFL picks at safety.
Q: I saw a few minutes of Tennessee's game w/ Florida (admittedly, first half) but they didn't look as bad as I thought they would. They've had probably more roster turnover than any SEC team in the last year or so. I was expecting a bigger blowout (which didn't happen until the QB change in the second half, from what I understand).
A: You needed to watch the second half to get a clearer picture.
Florida looked like it had an Alabama hangover in the first half. Then the true Vols showed up. It was a mess. Botched snaps. Dropped passes. Missed tackles. UT had two big plays in the first half: A screen pass that went for a TD and a deep ball down the sideline that beat Florida's covearge. Otherwise, it was a total mismatch.
Tennessee can win Saturday, but they really don't do anything particularly well. The two QBs are very inconsistent. The backs are solid and potent if both are running well. There's some talent at receiver but lots of drops: 10 through four games. Heupel's best offenses always have really strong O-lines. This one isn’t there yet.