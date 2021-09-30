Matter: A loss to Vols would leave Mizzou scrambling for six wins

A: There will never be a build-up or national stakes at play in a rivalry game like the 2007 Kansas game in KC. It won't be topped. I could do this job for another 50 years and I'll never cover an MU game where No. 1 in the rankings is on the line in the final game of the regular season between two arch-rivals on a neutral field. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I love covering games, but that day was something else because of the enormous stakes at play, no matter how the game unfolded.

Q: Mookie Cooper: overhyped and undersized? Or injured and still getting used to the college game. He seems to be a running back/receiver hybrid…but kinda lost in the offense. Will we see him get it going Saturday? Can he find a role in the offense?

A: I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say the injury is still a factor. He hasn't shown anything close to the burst I saw back in the spring, even when he was running routes on air in practice. (Sure enough, at 4:45 on Thursday, Mizzou announced that Cooper is out this week against the Vols.)