Matter: Army's ball-hogging offense looms large for Mizzou​ in bowl game

A: Elon, Santa Clara and Winthrop are greener pastures? Mizzou's staff was fine with Watson, Braun and Buggs moving along. It's not like they're thriving at high-major programs. Martin was ready to move on from last year's seniors. And I believe Mark Smith was ready to move on from Mizzou. He expressed a desire to play point guard. Also, MU fans were rough on him the last two years. I understand why he'd want to finish his career somewhere else.

As for Pinson, the discord between he and Martin have been well documented in this space. He's on a nationally ranked LSU team but his numbers are down in several areas. He's playing a few more minutes and getting more assists but his shot attempts and scoring are down and his shooting percentages are the lowest of his career. Maybe he's happier in that program. Not sure if his defense has improved. But he led Mizzou in shot attempts last year and still wasn't happy. That marriage just wasn't working.

Q: Hey Dave, everyone makes jokes about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. They always pertain to their football programs. How do you see their men’s basketball teams competing in the SEC?