Matter: Army's ball-hogging offense looms large for Mizzou​ in bowl game

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Dave, the Army game looks to be very difficult given the need to limit Army’s time of possession. Also the uncertainty at QB doesn’t bode well. Related to these concerns 2 questions:
What is Army’s pass defense look like ? What do you feel the Tigers need to limit Army’s time of possession in order to increase MU’s best chance at for the win?
A: This is a really tough matchup for Mizzou for a few reasons.
1. Army runs the ball as well as anyone and leads the nation in time of possession. Missouri's offense can't fiddle around with scoreless series or any three-and-outs because they could be on the sidelines for long stretches watching Army bleed the clock dry.
2. Army's defense is fine. Not great, but they're also not on the field very much, just about 23 minutes per game. Teams only complete 57% of their passes against Army (that's good) but average 8.1 yards per attempt (that's bad.) So Mizzou might have a chance for some chunk plays through the air.
For Mizzou's offense, this game is all about maximizing opportunities. This is not a game you want to see the punter on the field very often. Drinkwitz might have to take more chances on fourth down to keep Army's offense off the field.
Q: 2022 seems like a pivotal year for coach Drink to show signs of momentum with his program build. Is it going to take a more dynamic quarterback than what is on the roster right now? There seems to be a few highly touted ones available in the portal. Any interest from Mizzou in any of them that could bridge to Sam Horn?
A: I don't know that Mizzou has any realistic shot at a portal QB as of today. But, yes, 2022 is incredibly pivotal for this program and the staff's future. If you're still a .500 program through three years — halfway through Drinkwitz's contract — how is that any better than the last regime? How are you showing on-field progress in a division that's ruled by one superpower (Georgia) and includes one very steady program (Kentucky), one former power with newfound momentum (Tennessee), one former power with a jolt of energy under a new staff (Florida) and another program showing positive signs under a first-year coach (South Carolina). At some point, the recruiting success has to translate into more wins or it'll be fair to wonder how long this is going to take to turn the corner.
Q: Let’s say tomorrow that Mark Mitchell commits to Mizzou. His commitment, along with Aidan Shaw and Christian Jones, would be the strongest recruiting class the men’s basketball team has seen in a long time. However, there’s no denying that the season thus far has been disappointing and frustrating, leading way to many calling for Cuonzo Martin’s job.
Some are convinced Cuonzo will be head coach next year due to his contract buyout, others believe enough has been shown to warrant letting Cuonzo walk. However, going back to if Mark Mitchell commits, how detrimental would firing Cuonzo be to the future of the program? Despite the disgruntlement that would come from a lot of fans, should a Mitchell commit to Mizzou tomorrow be enough to give Cuonzo at least one more year unconditionally?
A: A lot of ifs there. Mitchell plans to commit to Duke, Missouri or UCLA on Friday, but keep in mind, he can't sign anywhere now until April. He's not locked into any decision he makes Friday. So his commitment doesn't lock Mizzou into any decision with the head coach. MU will see how this season develops. A commitment from Mitchell and a class of Mitchell-Shaw-Jones is a pretty promising core and would show that Martin can indeed recruit players in MU's backyard. It would be progress in an area that's needed to see progress. But I don't think Martin's future at MU hinges solely on what a teenager decides Friday.
Q: I was encouraged by men’s basketball freshmen’s play on Tuesday albeit I’m keeping the competition in mind. If Martin can keep this freshman class together there may be light at the end of the tunnel (thoughts??). My question is: How did Martin let the current cupboard get so bare? IYO, is there some underlying issue with the program when two starters — Pinson & Mark Smith — and the top three bench players — Buggs, Parker and Watson — all depart in the same year for what they believed were greener pastures?
A: Elon, Santa Clara and Winthrop are greener pastures? Mizzou's staff was fine with Watson, Braun and Buggs moving along. It's not like they're thriving at high-major programs. Martin was ready to move on from last year's seniors. And I believe Mark Smith was ready to move on from Mizzou. He expressed a desire to play point guard. Also, MU fans were rough on him the last two years. I understand why he'd want to finish his career somewhere else.
As for Pinson, the discord between he and Martin have been well documented in this space. He's on a nationally ranked LSU team but his numbers are down in several areas. He's playing a few more minutes and getting more assists but his shot attempts and scoring are down and his shooting percentages are the lowest of his career. Maybe he's happier in that program. Not sure if his defense has improved. But he led Mizzou in shot attempts last year and still wasn't happy. That marriage just wasn't working.
Q: Hey Dave, everyone makes jokes about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. They always pertain to their football programs. How do you see their men’s basketball teams competing in the SEC?
A: Texas is a top 10 program in men's hoops right now — and just hired a heck of a coach in Chris Beard. I think UT will be one of the three or four best teams in the SEC with Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, barring coaching changes at those other schools by then. I'd put OU one notch below. Porter Moser is a darn good coach, too. The Sooners will be top half in the SEC most years. Higher if he can recruit at a national level.
Q: Would it be worthwhile to increase the number of wins for bowl eligibility from an incomprehensible six wins to seven (ok) or eight (better)? There were something like 65 bowl eligible teams this year so someone got left out. Bowl games almost feel like a participation trophy.
A: I understand that sentiment that bowls are participation trophies, but more and more coaches are getting fired in seasons they make a bowl. Look at LSU and Florida. Modern contracts don't reward coaches nearly as much for making a crummy bowl for going 6-6. So, yes, teams are getting to play in another game, but no one is throwing Mizzou a parade for making the Armed Forces Bowl or LSU for making the Texas Bowl or Florida making the Gasparilla Bowl.
I believe there are 43 bowl games this year and they had to add a bowl to make sure everyone got in a game.
I'd be fine with making it a seven-win requirement, but here's the collateral damage: Teams will be even less inclined to play challenging nonconference games and schedules will be even more watered down before you get to SEC play.
Q: Outside of the four teams in the playoff, what are the most intriguing bowl matchups do you see?
A: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State. Marcus Freeman is super intriguing. What's his debut game look like?