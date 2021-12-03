Matter: Badie, kickers, secondary shined brightest for Mizzou

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Dave, with the regular season over how would you evaluate each position group this year? And, though the roster will be altered by those transferring in and out, what are the strongest areas based on players expected back and recruits currently committed?
A: Lots to address here. If we're evaluating each position group for the 2021 season, I'd rank the units as such, from best to worst:
- Running back: It's mostly a one-man show with Tyler Badie having the most prolific regular-season in team history. Now, if the team had a clear-cut No. 2 maybe Badie doesn't get all those carries and yards, but it's not like he wore down late in games or late in the season. He was at his best in the fourth quarter and in the month of November.
- Specialists: Mevis, Koetting and McKinniss were all solid to great. Same with the long snappers.
- Secondary: Lots of injuries here, but Abrams-Draine, Evans and Carlies were all second-team All-SEC candidates on my ballot. Manuel had his moments, too. Green played well late in the year when pressed into more duty.
- Offensive line: No real stars in this group, though Maeitti was my first-team All-SEC choice. Durable, reliable, very good in the run game. The tackles were solid as first-year, full-time starters.
- Quarterback: It was an uneven season for Bazelak. He had a solid start, a shaky middle and a troubling finish. You have to take the injury into consideration, but as a unit, if the staff had great faith in the backup options, they would have played more.
- Linebacker: Rough, rough start for this group, but once they settled on Bailey and Alldredge as the No. 1 pairing, they became much more productive.
- Defensive line: Again, not a good start by an experienced unit. But McGuire was productive all season. Jeffcoat showed up in November. Robinson was effective once he got healthy. As a unit, this group didn't seem to play well until about a month after the coaching change from Jethro Franklin to Al Davis.
- Receiver: Dove didn't score any touchdowns, but he was the best deep threat and showed pretty steady hands. Chism is a fine possession receiver but not incredibly consistent. Lovett and Cooper went through some growing pains. Banister had an injury but was productive as you'd expect.
- Tight end: This group didn't have a dynamic athlete, but Hea and Parker had their moments as productive blockers and occasional receivers.
As for the future, the O-line and D-line will be OK pending any unforeseen departures. Jeffcoat, McGuire, Wingo, Robinson is a fine starting four along the D-line. They need some of the young guys to emerge, whether that's Ford, Walker or Montgomery, and they need some depth and youth along the front. Maietti won't be easy to replace, but if both tackles and the current guards return, they'll figure out a center.
Bailey is a nice returning piece at linebacker. Need to identify the other starter.
Manuel, Carlies, Abrams-Draine, Jackson, Rakestraw is a good core in the secondary to build around. Need some more young guys like Carnell to emerge. If Shawn Robinson returns, that would be a big boost.
Q: Since there are 13 bowl-eligible SEC teams, is there any chance one or two teams get left out completely?
A: There most likely won't be enough SEC bowls for all 13 SEC teams, but there are several non-SEC bowls that will pick up whoever's left out. One of the 6-6 teams will almost certainly not play in one of the SEC bowls, but other bowls will gladly take the leftover SEC team(s).
Here's how it could shake out:
Playoff, Orange/Cotton: Georgia, Alabama (if it beats UGA)
Non-Playoff New Year's Six bowls: Ole Miss (Peach), Alabama (Sugar, if it loses to UGA)
Here's how Brett McMurphy of Stadium Sports is projecting the rest of the SEC. He's usually the most accurate:
Citrus Bowl: Kentucky
From there, the SEC league office assigns the next six SEC bowls in consultation with the schools, bowls and TV networks.
Outback: Tennessee
Gator: Texas A&M
Music City: Arkansas
Liberty: Missouri
Duke's Mayo: South Carolina
Texas: Mississippi State
Then, the SEC has two more bowls:
Birmingham: Auburn
Gasparilla: Florida
That leaves one last bowl-eligible SEC team. And Brett has LSU playing in the Armed Forces Bowl.
That was a long answer. This is the first time I can remember Mizzou's bowl situation this being so unclear this close to the announcements. MU has no idea how it's going to unfold, but the preference internally is the Liberty Bowl, from what multiple people have told me in the department. It's the closest proximity wise. Plus, it's a homecoming game of sorts for Tyler Badie. (He was born in New Orleans but moved to Memphis.)
Q: Does Cincinnati get in playoffs with a win over Houston?
A: Here's the most interesting scenario.
What happens if Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati all win this weekend? You can't leave out Georgia. You can't leave out the SEC champion. You can't leave out the Big Ten champion. So you'll have Georgia, Bama and Michigan all in. Then it comes down to this: Will a one-loss Big 12 champion jump an undefeated AAC champion? I would keep Cincinnati in the mix, but never underestimate the committee's love for the Power 5.
I'm not a Notre Dame fan — I was as a kid but outgrew that — but I'd love to see some things develop so the Irish can get in after their head coach turned his back on a one-loss team on the cusp of making another playoff.
Q: What’s Bazelak like around the locker room? His demeanor seems show that he isn't a real excitable type of guy. I think this carries over into a lack of leadership ability. Does he ever show any emotion? He reminds me of Jay Cutler, the only difference is Bazelak wont play in the NFL. Can you show him to the transfer portal?
A: Reporters don't spend time in the locker room, so I can't tell you from first-hand experience. But when Mizzou was winning games last year and Bazelak was playing well — especially late in games like LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky, etc. — his greatest strength that people talked about has now become the thing that some fans believe has become a weakness. He never gets too high or too low. He's got the kind of poise and temperament you want in the heat of the moment at that position. It's no different from guys like James Franklin and Brad Smith. Those guys rarely showed any emotions on the field in good times or bad.
Q: Hey Dave, I’d like to hear your input on the progress the defense made this season under Wilks. It was pretty obvious that basically from the Georgia game and beyond, the defense played significantly better. However, it was also obvious that the schedule lightened up quite a bit in the last few games. So, what do you make of the roller coaster season the defense had?
A: I'm not sure I'd say the schedule lightened up that much. Arkansas was the second-best team Missouri played. All four teams MU played in November were bowl eligible. South Carolina was a much better team in the second half of the season than the first half. Georgia is Georgia. Arkansas is the best four-loss team in the country. The defense didn't play well against Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M, but it definitely showed progress in the season's final third. I think it took time for players to buy into the system — it took time for the staff to figure out the two best linebackers, took time for Wilks to transition to the modern college game, took time for Jeffcoat to snap out of his funk.
Q: I read your article yesterday on the termination of the two individuals in the athletic department hierarchy. Do you have any additional insight or analysis since the article was written? Is this the beginning of a staff "housecleaning" or a one-time situation? I believe indications are it is a one-time scenario. Second, how many of these assistant ADs, executive ADs, associate ADs, and I-wannabe-an-AD do they have at Mizzou? A bit top-heavy in your opinion?
A: Mizzou's administration is not unique in major college sports for all the people it has employed.
Reed-Francois let go of these two people to make the department more efficient and to cut costs. Their jobs won't be filled by others. One of her first hires as a chief revenue officer was Greg Hulen, who will oversee all revenue streams, including the fundraising department. Unfortunately for Ashley Moore, under the new structure, they didn't need her to run the Tiger Scholarship Fund anymore. The email that she sent out to staff said they don't have any further layoffs planned.
Q: What are your thoughts on all the head-coaching changes? Didn’t see Riley leaving Oklahoma. Or even Kelly leaving Notre Dame.
A: I was more surprised by Kelly than Riley, mostly because Kelly's team is on the cusp of making the playoff again. He seems like an odd fit for LSU and that fan/political culture there, but we probably shouldn't be surprised by any coaching moves any more in the age of the 10-year, $100 million contract. Most coaching exits are messy, but I thought he showed his true colors by leaving a potential playoff team a few days before the pairings are set — and then telling the team via text and ensuing 7 am meeting. There's no perfect way to pull off a divorce, but when you see a coach make a move like that, I hope we can finally stop criticizing players who want to transfer or players who angle for the best NIL deal.
Q: I've noticed most of the players transferring out the past few years not only haven't thanked Drinkwitz but it almost seems that a few of them have intentionally left him off their farewell messages. Is this an indication on how the players like him once they get in the program? They seem to really like him in the recruiting process? Or is it just because most of them weren't Drink recruits in the first place?
A: I don't think it's a coincidence. His style isn't for everyone, especially players he didn't recruit and the players who aren't starting for him. Personally, I think there's some pettiness there when players go out of their way to thank former coaches and not current coaches, but that's their way to lead the rest of us to wonder if they don't like the current staff. So, mission accomplished if that was the intent.