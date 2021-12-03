Matter: Badie, kickers, secondary shined brightest for Mizzou

Q: Does Cincinnati get in playoffs with a win over Houston?

A: Here's the most interesting scenario.

What happens if Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati all win this weekend? You can't leave out Georgia. You can't leave out the SEC champion. You can't leave out the Big Ten champion. So you'll have Georgia, Bama and Michigan all in. Then it comes down to this: Will a one-loss Big 12 champion jump an undefeated AAC champion? I would keep Cincinnati in the mix, but never underestimate the committee's love for the Power 5.

I'm not a Notre Dame fan — I was as a kid but outgrew that — but I'd love to see some things develop so the Irish can get in after their head coach turned his back on a one-loss team on the cusp of making another playoff.

Q: What’s Bazelak like around the locker room? His demeanor seems show that he isn't a real excitable type of guy. I think this carries over into a lack of leadership ability. Does he ever show any emotion? He reminds me of Jay Cutler, the only difference is Bazelak wont play in the NFL. Can you show him to the transfer portal?