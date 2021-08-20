Matter: Burden commitment would make national statement for Mizzou

Q: Please share your first impressions of Steve Wilks and his defensive staff, so far. What are some of key things we should watch for in his revamped defense?

A: Wilks prefers a traditional four-man front, not the very unique three-man "Bear" front the Tigers tried last year. He prefers more zone coverage concepts than going straight man all the time, like Mizzou did last year for the most part. He's sharp. A very impressive speaker. You can tell he's the kind of coach who commands attention and respect when he's in a room of players and peers. As for his staff, Jethro Franklin seems to be a classic example of an assistant coach who mixes a lot of fun with business. He's a character - but also very intense when the moment demands that kind of approach. I haven’t been around the others enough to have a strong impression one way or the other.

Q: Bazelak, Macon, Cook, Horn. Tell your prediction on which years these guys will start?