Matter: Burden commitment would make national statement for Mizzou

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Just how big would a Luther Burden commitment be for Mizzou? I don’t think it’ll be as big as say Michael Porter Jr., but what would it mean for the football program, Drinkwitz, and even the school itself?
A: Obviously it would be a big pickup. Just based on the recruiting rankings, it won't vault Mizzou into the top 10 - at least not now. When you add Burden to Mizzou's class using the 247Sports class calculator, the class ranking jumps from No. 16 to No. 13. More important, it would prove that Mizzou can indeed land nationally elite recruits when they're from in-state, which is what Gary Pinkel was able to do more often than not with five-star players like Blaine Gabbert, Sheldon Richardson, Dorial Green-Beckham. It would send a message that Mizzou isn’t going to let the blue bloods come into its backyard and raid the elite talent.
It’s not the same as Mizzou landing Michael Porter Jr. for a couple reasons. One, in basketball, one transcendent talent can change the trajectory of your entire program. You can make an NCAA Tournament run with one NBA lottery pick and other spare parts. (See Oklahoma State and Cade Cunningham.) One football recruit can’t completely transform an entire program in a sport where 50 players see the field in a game, especially a wide receiver who might touch the ball only six to eight times.
Two, Mizzou basketball was on life support when Cuonzo Martin took over. The MPJ commitment breathed life into the program. Yes, he ended up playing only 53 minutes, but his commitment also helped MU land three valuable players in Jontay Porter, Jeremiah Tilmon and Kassius Robertson. More than ever, MU hoops needed some buzz and some hope — and MPJ’s arrival delivered just that. Mizzou football doesn’t NEED Burden to keep making progress under Drinkwitz. He would certainly help, but they’ve done a nice job recruiting wide receivers and recruiting locally with our without Burden.
Q: I'm still surprised how quickly the search went in hiring our new AD at Mizzou. While I believe that the hiring of Desiree Reed-Francois was completely legit, I just can't help but wonder was the fairly quick choice in hiring her due to a number of rejections from any of the other top candidates you had mentioned Mizzou might go after shortly after Sterk was let go?
A: A 13-day search isn't all that long, especially when a search firm is used as part of the process to identify candidates and handle some of the communications and logistics. Mizzou's last AD search didn't last much longer. Mizzou interviewed several candidates virtually the first week of August - a week after Jim Sterk was told he was done at MU - and by the weekend, MU had settled on two finalists to interview. Pretty efficient process but not uncommonly fast.
Q: Please share your first impressions of Steve Wilks and his defensive staff, so far. What are some of key things we should watch for in his revamped defense?
A: Wilks prefers a traditional four-man front, not the very unique three-man "Bear" front the Tigers tried last year. He prefers more zone coverage concepts than going straight man all the time, like Mizzou did last year for the most part. He's sharp. A very impressive speaker. You can tell he's the kind of coach who commands attention and respect when he's in a room of players and peers. As for his staff, Jethro Franklin seems to be a classic example of an assistant coach who mixes a lot of fun with business. He's a character - but also very intense when the moment demands that kind of approach. I haven’t been around the others enough to have a strong impression one way or the other.
Q: Bazelak, Macon, Cook, Horn. Tell your prediction on which years these guys will start?
A: For now, Connor Bazelak hasn't done anything to suggest he'll lose his job to anyone else. He starts in 2021 and 2022, and if he wants to use his COVID year he can return for 2023. By then, Sam Horn will be a redshirt freshman or true sophomore depending on how much time he sees next year. He'll have to hold off the others, but he's certainly the most celebrated recruit that Drinkwitz has signed at that position. It's just hard to project these things. Is he good enough to leapfrog Cook and Macon right away? Impossible to know at this point. Some QBs need a few years of grooming before they're ready. Some get impatient and bolt if they're not starting as early as they'd like. It would be naive to expect all of those guys to exhaust their eligibility at Mizzou.
Q: Have there been any standout players in camp. Looking for some breakout names. Any All SEC candidates? Thanks!
A: The media get to see very few live drills. Here's who I've been impressed with ...
* Dominic Lovett. He looks like a Power 5 receiver as a freshman. He'll see the field and make plays.
* Elijah Young. He's got some speed when he hits the corner.
* Akayleb Evans. He's a huge corner just in terms of his frame.
* Martez Manuel. We didn't get to see his athleticism as much last year because he was essentially a pass-rusher at outside linebacker. Now he's moving around in the secondary in coverage. I filled out my All-SEC preseason ballot and shared it a few weeks ago. I don't have my ballot handy but I had at least three Mizzou guys on the second-team: Manuel, Case Cook, Trajan Jeffcoat.
Q: Top five running backs to ever put on a Mizzou Tiger jersey? Also where would Brick Olivo rank? He was so fun to watch during his time at Mizzou. Hard worker who was a leader in the locker room.
A: Good question. I'll answer this two ways: Best RBs of all-time ... and best RBs I've seen/covered in person. Brock is one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure to meet while doing this job.
All Time
1. James Wilder
2. Devin West
3. Johnny Roland (only one year as a RB)
5. Bob Steuber
6. Joe Moore
My Time
1. Devin West
2. Zack Abron
3. Larry Rountree
4. Henry Josey
5. Brock Olivo
6. Tony Temple
Q: What’s a moment in your journalism career, whether that be a stern interaction with a coach or some advice you received, that impacted the way you cover sports?
A: Great question.
Here's a good one: Mizzou lost to Nebraska in football in 1999. It could have been a competitive game. Long snapper Ben Davidson had a couple costly bad punt snaps early in the game that were back-breaking plays. The loss wasn't his fault entirely by any means, but those snaps made it virtually impossible for Mizzou to come back and win. Of course, all the reporters wanted to talk to Ben after the game. I was a student working at the Columbia Tribune as the No. 2 football writer. I was assigned to write the Davidson sidebar. I didn't think he'd talk to the media. He not only did, but he was fantastic. Incredibly candid, emotional but just really impressive in how he handled the moment. Two people were responsible for that moment.
1. Ben, obviously. Many, many athletes in his position prefer to stay in the locker room instead of facing the music, which is OK, too.
2. Vahe Gregorian, who was at the Post-Dispatch at the time. We were all huddled around Ben who was sitting in a chair. So we were all literally looking down on him - as if he didn't feel enough shame in the moment. Vahe did something that I'll never forget - and it might have been just a happy accident. He got down on one knee so he could look Ben in the eyes when he asked him questions. To me, it was a brilliant example of empathy and sent a message that he wasn't here to rip the player or insult him in any way. He wanted to get into his heart and his mind at an incredibly vulnerable moment. It remains the single-most impressive postgame interview I've ever seen from a college athlete.
Ben lives here in town - I've coached against him in little league baseball - but I'm sure he has no idea how that moment resonated with me as a reporter. Good stuff.