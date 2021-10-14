Matter: Drinkwitz's play-calling role more common than you think

Q: Dave, do you feel the football team is underrated, overrated or properly rated? I’ve seen you point out to fans that last year, Mizzou was closer to being 3-7 than they were to be 7-3 when you look at games. This year so far, comparatively, they’re closer to being 5-1 than a lot of people give them credit for against respectable teams in Boston College and Kentucky, but on the flip side, they really were playing with fire allowing North Texas and Central Michigan to be as close as they were late in the game, despite what the final score says. So, how do you interpret this team? For all the struggles they’ve had, they're a few plays away from being 5-1, but they’re also a few plays away from being 1-5.