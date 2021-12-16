Matter: Football or baseball, Mizzou’s Sam Horn has leverage either way

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: I imagine his senior season will be the determining factor, but is there any early indication of how high Sam Horn will be drafted in baseball? Is he projecting as an early round pick at a spot where he could realistically go right to the minors after high school and give up on college?
A: I've gone through a few baseball scouting lists and he's not mentioned as a top 100 prospect quite yet. But obviously that can change with a strong senior year. I think what's more relevant right now is that he's absolutely open to the idea of signing professionally to play baseball. It was something I wanted to talk about in our interview earlier this week, but I thought it was interesting that he brought up the chance that he'll have a big decision to make based on the MLB draft before I mentioned it.
If anything he could have leverage — both ways. He can tell MLB teams that he has a great opportunity to play football in the SEC, which could enhance his draft position. If a baseball organization really wants him, they'll have to draft him high enough so that he's assured of a higher payday in the salary structure. On the flip side, if donors/local businesses in Missouri understand that he has the baseball option, he could leverage that into more NIL money at Mizzou. He wins either way. Interesting times for the elite athletes with these kind of options.
Q: Dave, are the rules such that Horn would necessarily have to choose between baseball and college football? I thought it was allowed for a player to be a pro in one sport and college player in another. Or am I wrong?
A: The way the rules work, I believe he could play professional baseball while maintaining his college eligibility in another sport (football), but often times, and this was the case with Kyler Murray when he was deciding between the NFL draft and his pro baseball career with Oakland, the MLB team usually prohibits the player from playing another sport that would jeopardize his health. So, if an MLB team is going to invest a million bucks or more on Horn, it's not going to allow him to play college football in the baseball offseason, as long as he's under contract.
Q: How much do you sense a kid like Sam Horn loses by not being part of spring ball? It seems like it would be awfully hard for him to compete for playing time in the fall (at least the first half of the season) without that adjustment and learning time.
A: I'd say it'll be harder for him to make the transition into a college program without getting those spring practices. Then again, Chase Daniel didn't take part in spring practices before his freshman year and he still made an impact as a backup that year. James Franklin got on the field as a freshman after arriving early and taking part in spring practices before his freshman year. Drew Lock did not enroll early — and it probably could have helped him once he was thrust into the lineup as a freshman.
Bottom line, it all depends on the player and how quickly they can adjust to college life, download the offense mentally and figure out the dynamics of the team and how to lead.
Q: Watching that game against KU, Mizzou had no fight and there was no urgency from Cuonzo. He often seems passive on the bench. Do you think that this impacts the players effort on the court?
A: Passive? Martin got what I believe was just his second technical foul in five years at Missouri? I was sitting right across from him. He was anything but passive. The guy yells and paces nearly the entire game, every game. Were you watching the same game?
I didn't think this game was about a lack of fight. MU got lost a few times on defense. They left a bad shooter open on purpose (Harris) and he made them pay. They struggled closing out on Agbaji and Braun — and they made them pay. I thought for a while in the first half MU played about as well offensively as it has all season. But once Brown got his second foul, that was it.
Q: I've always thought NIL would have a big, positive influence on college sports and it looks like PrimeTime proved that yesterday down at Jackson St. With that being said, did you see Gene Chizik's comments about the NIL? I mean come on man, everybody knows you paid Cam to play that one year at Auburn. The NIL pushes the deals to the light, I couldn't stand listening to the grandstanding about the sanctity of amateurism, blah blah. Thanks for letting me get that out, Dave.
A: The Chizik tweet was ridiculous on two fronts: "Every scholarship offensive lineman at UT will get $50,000/yr with new NIL deal. Not to mention the 200,000 education. Americans struggle finding $50,000 jobs to feed their children. Next it’s 100,000/player with no end in sight. Flawed system!!!! Most $$ wins!"
You touched on the Cam Newton angle. Here's my issue with Gene's comment and the mindset that others surely share in the coaching world: Since when aren't college O-linemen Americans? Why should college students/athletes be deprived of the opportunity to make money based on their skills so they can support their families?
Q: So I know a lot of MU fans at least initially gave a collective yawn to Mizzou's bowl game opponent, Army. I was maybe one of those initially, but since have found reasons to stop my "yawning."
1. Army is a good team, they're still the favored team over us, and I think it could and should be considered a quality win by MU on this year's schedule if they beat them.
2. Yes, it would only be a final record of 7-6, but I still want MU to get that win so they can add at least one more official winning record to their history books and also finish with a winning season for the first time since the 2018 season.
3. MU has a respectable ranking in terms of all-time Bowl appearances, but are a lot lower in terms of overall winning % all-time in Bowl Games. Win this game and they at least draw closer to the .500 mark in their all-time Bowl Record as they currently are 16-18.
Maybe these are minor things overall, Dave. And, yes, I know that if we lose it won't be the worst thing for the program coming off the great recruiting class and looking ahead to a brighter future for MU football because of that even if we should lose to Army. But the aforementioned factors about why it would be nice for MU to win this game are at least something for our fans to consider as further incentive to want to win this game.
A: Well, of course it would be preferable for Mizzou to win. You lose this game — and as much as everyone respects Army, the Black Knights have lost six straight to Power 5 teams— and you've got a losing record and a losing record under two years of this regime. That's not going to excite the fan base into buying more tickets for 2022. Yes, the diehards will re-invest. The folks paying close attention will come to see Luther Burden next year. But Mizzou needs the bandwagon to get crowded to start filling Memorial Stadium again — and the bandwagon won't fill up if you finish 6-7 with a loss to a service academy. A loss will only reinforce the folks who say, "I'll invest when I know it's a winning product." I'm not passing judgment on that sentiment. But that's just the reality of the situation for this program.
Q: I hope no one prefers Will Wade or Bill Self or Rick Pitino or any other massive cheater you can name. What do you think are Cuonzo's pros and cons as a Division I basketball coach? I think offensive philosophy has to be near the top as a con. Thanks again, Dave.
A: His teams tend to struggle offensively in the halfcourt without all-conference guards, whether that's a Kassius Robertson or Dru Smith. Obviously he's missed on some high-profile targets in recruiting.
His teams typically rebound well, play rugged defense and rarely, if ever, don't show up to the fight. I can think of only a couple games in his five years where I thought effort was in issue.
It's well documented that he's a man of tremendous character. I know that first-hand. Players understand that. But that's not the answer fans want to hear because fans aren't looking for a mentor or a father figure. They want to cut down nets and raise banners. But as jaded as some have become toward college sports and the elite programs, I believe it's still possible to win at a high level while being a good person and running a relatively clean program.