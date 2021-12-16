Matter: Football or baseball, Mizzou’s Sam Horn has leverage either way

Bottom line, it all depends on the player and how quickly they can adjust to college life, download the offense mentally and figure out the dynamics of the team and how to lead.

Q: Watching that game against KU, Mizzou had no fight and there was no urgency from Cuonzo. He often seems passive on the bench. Do you think that this impacts the players effort on the court?

A: Passive? Martin got what I believe was just his second technical foul in five years at Missouri? I was sitting right across from him. He was anything but passive. The guy yells and paces nearly the entire game, every game. Were you watching the same game?

I didn't think this game was about a lack of fight. MU got lost a few times on defense. They left a bad shooter open on purpose (Harris) and he made them pay. They struggled closing out on Agbaji and Braun — and they made them pay. I thought for a while in the first half MU played about as well offensively as it has all season. But once Brown got his second foul, that was it.