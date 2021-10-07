Matter: Fresh vibes around Mizzou basketball, starting at the top

A: Drinkwitz has used the word "disconnect" all week to explain the issues along the D-line. He hasn't really elaborated, only saying the linemen weren't doing what they were coached to do, which led to Jethro Franklin losing his job. Maybe he wasn't a very good teacher or communicator. It would be nice to talk to the D-linemen but they haven't been available for interviews for a couple of weeks. On the other hand, playing D-line isn't the most complicated position on the field. I'm not sure how a group of mostly upperclassmen can misunderstand their jobs that badly. It's also possible these players just aren't good enough to beat the blocks in front of them, which I don't totally understand either because the same players weren't this incapable in the past. Losing Nick Bolton doesn't help. He likely erased a lot of mistakes because he was so instinctual, so physical and just a relentless tackler. This front six/front seven doesn't have anyone close to that kind of consistent playmaker.