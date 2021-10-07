Matter: Fresh vibes around Mizzou basketball, starting at the top

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Mizzou basketball question: So many new players, was it a completely different vibe? New voices?
A: There's a different energy around this team. The two veteran holdovers touched on that yesterday. It seems like a good mix of veterans and rookies. The transfers have a lot of experience but they're hungry to taste success at a high-major level. The freshmen are going to play. Yaya Keita is a beast. I'm not sure how much he'll play but he's built like an SEC power forward and plays with a lot of intensity. Good program guy. I'm intrigued by Trevon Brazile. He can really run the floor for a 6-9 guy. Attacks the rim on both ends. Again, probably not polished enough to put up big numbers in the SEC as a freshman, but he brings a dimension this team needs.
I attempted to make this point in today's story, maybe most important, Cuonzo Martin has a new bounce to his step. He likes this team. He loves the teaching part. He likes having Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett as his two leaders.
And here's the kicker: If Cuonzo had hair, the last couple years coaching Xavier Pinson would have turned it gray. It wore on him. It's no secret, Pinson was a headache. Super talented but, to use Eli Drinkwitz's new word, there was certainly a disconnect there.
Cuonzo needs to trust his point guard. He loved everything about the way Dru Smith played and carried himself. Pinson was another story.
Q: Dave, I am at a loss for words just hard to believe our front seven is this bad. Saturday the defense never looked set and looked confused. Any insight is there a huge communication gap between coaches and players. Can’t remember when Mizzou looked so helpless on defense.
A: Drinkwitz has used the word "disconnect" all week to explain the issues along the D-line. He hasn't really elaborated, only saying the linemen weren't doing what they were coached to do, which led to Jethro Franklin losing his job. Maybe he wasn't a very good teacher or communicator. It would be nice to talk to the D-linemen but they haven't been available for interviews for a couple of weeks. On the other hand, playing D-line isn't the most complicated position on the field. I'm not sure how a group of mostly upperclassmen can misunderstand their jobs that badly. It's also possible these players just aren't good enough to beat the blocks in front of them, which I don't totally understand either because the same players weren't this incapable in the past. Losing Nick Bolton doesn't help. He likely erased a lot of mistakes because he was so instinctual, so physical and just a relentless tackler. This front six/front seven doesn't have anyone close to that kind of consistent playmaker.
Q: Good morning, Dave. Hope all is well your way. Regarding the firing of Jethro Franklin: more so for him to be a "fall guy", and/or do you know if he & Wilks simply weren't on the same page?
A: It would have been nice to ask Wilks about the situation, but he didn't talk to the media this week. Highest paid assistant coach in the history of the university and he can't talk to reporters for 10 minutes. (And before you blame the coordinator, I highly suspect this was the head coach's call, not Steve's.) That's a shame because a lot of fans would like some answers. Mizzou is going to pay Franklin $400,000 to NOT coach this season - money that comes directly from donations, ticket sales, concessions, etc. - and there's little explanation other than a "disconnect."
So, I wish I could answer your question but I can only speculate, which is exactly what the team shouldn't want reporters doing in these situations but it's all we can do.
On that note, I can't disagree with Drinkwitz's decision to fire Franklin just based on the results. Drinkwitz and Wilks built up this D-line as the strength of the team. It's been the worst unit on the team. Something had to change. And you can't fire all the players.
Q: Lots of negatives about the D as there should be but has anyone noticed as big an issue is the O cannot sustain any drives that involve running the ball? It looked like the offensive line got manhandled against Tennessee with Badie getting less than 100, a bunch of TFLs, and constant pressure on QB1? Wow, I hope the O line also gets fixed soon. Now I'm worried about the North Texas green guys coming to town!
A: Saturday was definitely a step backward for the O-line and the offense in general. An average-at-best Tennessee defense controlled the line of scrimmage, pressured Bazelak all day long and swallowed up Badie before he could get positive yardage. Just a really bad performance from the line. Maybe it was just an outlier. The same unit played much better against Boston College and Kentucky.
Mizzou's offense should be good enough to engage in shootouts with most SEC teams on the schedule - outside of Georgia - but the line didn't even give the Tigers a chance to play catch-up with the Vols. If it happens again Saturday, it’s a major red flag. It’s a veteran O-line led by an assistant coach who nabbed a big raise this offseason.
Q: Everyone around MU football was feeling great during the off-season as Coach Drink piled up impressive future recruits. Now it’s all gone splat. Reminds me of when Scott Frost became head coach at Nebraska. All the hype about a coach and recruiting doesn’t mean squat if it doesn’t translate to success on the field.
A: Well, let's not forget, the Drinkwitz hype was also built on substance: This team was better than anyone expected last year. Despite some obvious flaws, the Tigers still had impressive wins over LSU, Kentucky and Arkansas and a road win at South Carolina. I understand those teams weren't great last year, but MU finished alone in third place in the SEC last year despite rampant roster issues because of COVID, injuries and transfers. Drinkwitz was a real contender for SEC coach of the year up until the final two games of the season. It hasn't been all empty hype.
Q: Any idea who the men's basketball starting 5 will be this year?
A: If I had to guess after watching yesterday's practice, I'd go with something like ...
Boogie Coleman at point guard, Amari Davis and Javon Pickett at the two/three positions, Kobe Brown at the four and ... maybe Jordan Wilmore at center.
Anton Brookshire will play some point. DaJuan Gordon will see time on the wing, maybe as a starter. Sean Durugordon can play some guard/wing off the bench. Ronnie DeGray can play the three or four. He’ll see lots of minutes, I suspect. Trevon Brazile can play the four or five. Yaya Keita will get time at both also. Brown can play the five if you need him to for stretches.
Q: While realizing this could be a blimp on the radar if things turn around on the field and we get some great news by big time recruits in the next few weeks, but is this potentially the quickest turnaround on good will from fans perspective you've seen? While fans are sometimes quicker on the trigger, is there any rumblings around campus about the disappointment this year so far? Not implying there should be of course, just fascinated by the quick turn in even these chats.
A: Nah. People who are invested in this program and coaching regime know better than to jump ship after one bad loss. The Kentucky and Boston College games were very winnable - filled with mistakes but winnable. I say this all the time, but fan is short for fanatic. Fanatic: "a person filled with excessive and single-minded zeal, especially for an extreme religious or political cause."
Fans are not supposed to think rationally. So, I get the reaction. After 20 years on this beat, I can predict the responses before they happen.
Five weeks ago fans wanted Mizzou to lock up Drinkwitz with a longer contract and more money. Now it sounds like fans have buyer's remorse. He's got problems to solve. But he never thought this would be easy. Now, he didn't see 62-24 coming. Frankly, neither did Josh Heupel. But Drinkwitz is officially under the microscope now more than ever.
This phrase has been thrown around a lot lately, but on my walk to the stadium on Saturday before the Tennessee game I chatted with a close friend, a longtime prominent booster whose history at Mizzou goes back longer than most. "If we lose today," he said, "honeymoon's over." And he meant lose by a point in overtime - not lose by 38 points.
So, pressure's on. That doesn't mean Drinkwitz is coaching for his job the rest of the season. But the longer the struggles last, the harder the job gets.