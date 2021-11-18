Matter: Heisman buzz or not, Badie's season is special

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: If Tyler Badie has a monster last two games (400+ yards rushing), is he in the Heisman running?

A: No. It's almost impossible to be in the Heisman conversation if your team only wins five, six or seven games. And as great as he's played, he doesn't have a signature, prolific game against an elite opponent. If he ran for 175 yards and two TDs against Georgia and MU won 10 games, then maybe. But he won't get the votes for doing it against Vandy and South Carolina. The Heisman is as much about the narrative arc than it is the stats. He'll be lucky to get first-team All-American with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker in his way for that selection. But that takes nothing away from an incredible season. He’ll be first-team All-SEC no doubt — at least on one ballot.

Q: With what could be Coach Martin's best overall class coming in next year and the fact he does have a large buyout, how secure is his job after the horrible UMKC loss?