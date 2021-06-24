Matter: How will new NIL rules, Supreme Court ruling impact Mizzou?

A: Fun question. Stipo was so skilled as a big man and dominant in the post. Sundvold didn't have the luxury of a 3-point line in college but proved in the NBA he was as good as anyone from deep.

Doug Smith would have thrived in today's game as a big man who could shoot from outside. I wish he could have gotten a mulligan on his NBA career. Two things worked against him: He had a new coach just about every year he was in the league and they all had different ideas of who he should be in the NBA. Two, he gained a lot of weight trying to bulk up to be an NBA post player and it took away his strengths as an athlete and mid-range shooter. He could have been a prototype stretch four in today's game. Pair him with an electric high-usage guard like Peeler and that's a dynamic tandem.

The 1993-94 team was a great team, but I don't think it was as skilled or athletic as some of Norm's earlier great teams.

I'd probably take my chances with Smith-Peeler and the rest of their supporting cast: Nathan Buntin, Lee Coward, John McIntyre, Travis Ford.

