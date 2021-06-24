Matter: How will new NIL rules, Supreme Court ruling impact Mizzou?

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Mizzou fans.
Q: Is Missouri prepared to lead on "NIL?" Did you get the impression from your talk with Jim Sterk that Missouri is in a good position to manage the transition to its advantage or will the AD be content to allow other schools take the risks and then be the copycat?
A: Good question. Mizzou partnered with Opendorse as its third-party NIL company nearly a year ago - and was way out in front of the pack. As of last week, only about 150 of MU's 550 athletes had requested an evaluation for their NIL potential from the third-party company that will oversee NIL endorsements. I get the impression Mizzou is still in the education phase when it comes to informing athletes how the process will work. (Some MU athletes have started posting messages on social media saying they're open to discussing endorsement opportunities from interested parties.) The coaches at Mizzou are certainly talking to recruits about NIL potential. It's part of Drinkwitz's sales pitch. But there's still a lot of uncertainty on how the process will work. Lots of unknowns.
I am looking for opportunities for my name, image, and likeness.. The law is not in effect yet but I am reaching out to everyone to let everyone know.. 🐯 #MIZ— Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) June 24, 2021
Q: With the Supreme Court's recent decision about universities not being limited on what they can potentially provide instead of the typical scholarship, room, board, etc., what would you expect the schools to start throwing at recruits to get them in?
One site mentioned tutors, but I thought that was standard stuff.
How much attraction does a graduate school scholarship or the chance to study abroad garner?
Is anything and everything on the table short of directly paying them?
Will this help the haves (Alabama) while hurting the have nots?
A: Great question. First of all, the main upshot of the Supreme Court ruling is that it opens the door for other benefits to be allowed — or, more specific, closes the door on the NCAA prohibiting other benefits.
Teams can now offer athletes laptops/iPads and other educational items and allow them to have approved internships. I'm sure some teams will find loopholes. But the schools also must have the money to pay for those laptops and decide there's an upside to offering athletes those benefits. A place like Mizzou, operating at a deficit the last five years, doesn't just have piles of cash lying around that are going unspent.
Maybe a football player who's on campus just to prepare for the NFL draft isn't interested in studying abroad or graduate school, but there are plenty of track athletes, swimmers, gymnasts, etc., who realize they're not competing professionally and would gladly welcome such benefits.
Every school has wealthy boosters who could be willing to pay athletes under the new rules, so I wouldn’t say the traditional powers will be the only schools to benefit. Instead, if we’re talking about how NIL rules will impact recruiting, it will be the schools who figure out how to maximize the new system and collaborate with their donors/local businesses that truly capitalize on the new world order.
Q: Some think the SCOTUS ruling against the NCAA will open the floodgates of paying college players. Suppose a school starts paying “revenue sport” players. Shortly afterward, there’s a lawsuit demanding payments for players in all sports. Seems like schools would have to think long and hard about the consequences before going down that road.
A: I don't think many reasonable people who understand how all this works expects schools to start paying athletes salaries anytime soon. It's just not feasible financially. There are too many athletes in too many sports. College programs would have to completely restructure all that they do to even pay their athletes minimum wages. They'd have to dismantle their coaching staffs and administrative staffs. They'd have to curb spending for recruiting, facilities, equipment, etc. And they’d almost certainly eliminate some teams.
Let’s play with the numbers. Minimum wage in Missouri is $9.45. Mizzou has 550 athletes. Not all are on full scholarships, but let's use that number for the sake of this exercise. If they're paid to work 40 hours a week that's an annual salary of $19,656. That's not much, but multiply that times 550. That's $10.8 million. That's about 10% of Mizzou's athletics budget.
Is it doable? Of course. College football teams don't need 30 coaches and analysts. But the cuts will come elsewhere and change how departments operate on a daily basis.
Right or wrong, that's a dramatic change. And college sports have always been slow to change.
Q: The two commitments from Tulsa ... do you consider them a net improvement over the defenders Mizzou lost to the portal or is it a wash?
A: Good question. Jarvis Ware was a good SEC cornerback. Jadarrius Perkins had never played in the SEC but he's good enough to field multiple SEC offers and ended up at Florida.
As for the two transfers from Tulsa Akayleb Evans had some impressive offers, more so than Allie Green. Both were good players at Tulsa but weren’t all-conference.
Not everybody loves Pro Football Focus, but here are some PFF grades to consider for three corners who have played at the FBS level:
2020
Overall defensive grade
Evans 73.1
Ware 63.7
Green 49.7
Coverage grade
Evans 72.5
Ware 61.6
Green 47.0
2019
Overall defensive grade
Ware 62.3
Green 58.7
Evans 54.6
Coverage grade
Ware 59.6
Green 58.2
Evans 53.9
Interpret those ratings as you will. For the record, Evans scored really high grades against Power 5 competition the last couple years. Neither Tulsa transfer was especially disruptive when it came to deflections or interceptions. But they’ll be familiar with their position coach and as experienced players should be able to handle the transition
Q: If you could set up a tournament featuring the best Mizzou men's basketball teams over the years, playing under today's rules (shot clock and 3 pt line), where would you put your money? Personally I'd bet heavy on the Stipo, Sundvold, Frazier, Bridges, Moon teams of the early 80's.
Many other fine teams with D. Smith, Peeler, Chievous and others.
Thinking about it makes me miss having really good basketball at Mizzou.
A: Fun question. Stipo was so skilled as a big man and dominant in the post. Sundvold didn't have the luxury of a 3-point line in college but proved in the NBA he was as good as anyone from deep.
Doug Smith would have thrived in today's game as a big man who could shoot from outside. I wish he could have gotten a mulligan on his NBA career. Two things worked against him: He had a new coach just about every year he was in the league and they all had different ideas of who he should be in the NBA. Two, he gained a lot of weight trying to bulk up to be an NBA post player and it took away his strengths as an athlete and mid-range shooter. He could have been a prototype stretch four in today's game. Pair him with an electric high-usage guard like Peeler and that's a dynamic tandem.
The 1993-94 team was a great team, but I don't think it was as skilled or athletic as some of Norm's earlier great teams.
I'd probably take my chances with Smith-Peeler and the rest of their supporting cast: Nathan Buntin, Lee Coward, John McIntyre, Travis Ford.
Q: Read your chats in Papua, Indonesia each week. I’m finally stateside and can join in. I don’t have a great question, but it’s my time to live a little…
Even with all the optimism with MIZ, it seems we will forever be behind the funding of most SEC schools as far as budgets? Why is that? How do these other SEC schools secure so much more money?
A: Thanks for joining us today.
The biggest difference between Mizzou and the richest athletics departments in the SEC comes down to ticket sales more than any other factor.
Here are total athletics revenue figures for SEC schools in the 2019 fiscal year per USA Today's annual database. (Vanderbilt figures aren't available.)
Texas A&M $212,748,002
Georgia $174,042,482
Alabama $164,090,889
Florida $159,706,937
LSU $157,787,782
Auburn $152,455,416
Kentucky $150,435,842
Tennessee $143,765,903
South Carolina $140,695,659
Arkansas $137,497,788
Mississippi State $112,273,809
Mississippi $108,442,428
Missouri $106,610,244
Where are the biggest discrepancies? Here are the breakdowns for the three biggest SEC money-makers divided up into ticket sales revenue, contributions revenue and rights/licensing revenue. (Here's how USA Today defines that final category: Revenue for athletics from radio and television broadcasts, Internet and e-commerce rights received from institution-negotiated contracts, the NCAA and conference revenue-sharing arrangements; and revenue from corporate sponsorships, licensing, sales of advertisements, trademarks and royalties ... also revenue from food, concessions and parking.)
School: Ticket sales, contributions, rights/licensing
Texas A&M: $49 million, $85 million, $67 million
Georgia: $36 million, $52 million, $71 million
Alabama: $39 million, $7 million, $77 million
Missouri: $16 million, $27 million, $55 million
So, clearly, there's a huge difference when it comes to ticket sales. The contributions category fluctuates from year to year because some years include a major fundraising campaign for a specific project. Alabama's contribution number was very light for 2019 ... but was in excess of $29 million for every prior year for the last decade.
Bottom line, it comes down to fan support. You climb those rankings when your fans buy more tickets, eat more hot dogs at games, buy more T-shirts and donate more money to the program.
Q: As of right now, it appears that the Tigers have three big non-conference basketball games this year (other than the Jacksonville Classic games): Kansas, Utah, and Iowa State. If you were a betting man, what would you bet on the Tigers' record in these games?
Who do you predict to be the team leaders in points, rebounds, and assists?
A: I would consider Illinois a big non-conference game as well.
A 2-2 split in those four games would be OK but 3-1 would be a very good start, especially for a rebuilt roster: at Kansas, at Iowa State, Utah at home, Illinois in St. Louis. Kansas will be a top 10 team. Utah and Iowa State are rebuilding. Illinois lost some major pieces fro last year's team but should be talented again.
It's really hard to predict stat leaders for a team with only two returning rotation players. The easy answer is Kobe Brown for points and rebounds and Boogie Coleman as the assists leader. But I don't see this team having one major scorer who carries that load all season. Coleman can score. Davis can score. Brown can score. Brookshire might have to score. Pickett can get hot and be an effective scorer.