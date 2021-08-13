Matter: Look beyond W-L when grading Reed-Francois' big hires at UNLV

Here are the highlights from our first chat with Post-Dispatch readers in the Reed-Francois era at Mizzou.
Q: Should we be concerned with how bad UNLV football has been during Reed-Francois’ time there? I realize there’s more to being an AD than just hiring football and basketball coaches, but the two revenue sports were pretty bad during her tenure. How much of that falls on her?
A: We need some context beyond the numbers. Before she got there, UNLV hired a local high school football coach to take over one of the historically worst football programs in the FBS. Bold move. Tony Sanchez had been there two years when Reed-Francois showed up then had his best season her first year, 5-7 and 4-4 in the MWC. That was mild progress. But then things never got better despite the brand new football facility the school built. He was fired with two years left on his deal. At a school like UNLV, where they don't have ungodly amounts of SEC TV revenue, you can't be reckless with paying coaching buyouts. Perhaps with more money in the bank she could have fired him sooner. But UNLV athletics operates on a budget of about $50 million, with the university supplementing nearly half of that (more than $21 million in FY 2019).
From there, Reed-Francois hired Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo in December 2019. (You know who else she interviewed? The guy Missouri had just fired, Barry Odom. He liked her a lot. She liked him. But it didn't happen.) COVID shortened UNLV's season to six games. They lost all six. Not that anyone gets a free pass in college football, but the hire can't be measured solely on a first-year coach trying to navigate through a pandemic. The jury is definitely still out on the Arroyo hire. His recruiting has been strong by MWC standards. That hire might look much better in a year or two.
As for basketball, she made a solid hire in TJ Otzelberger, but he left for a better job at Iowa State where they're paying him more money. He's known as a good recruiter and was making progress in Vegas. She replaced him with a popular former UNLV player and assistant in Kevin Kruger, Lon's son. Clearly it's too early to evaluate that hire because he hasn't coached a game yet.
Q: Dave, do you agree that the current staff has a better opportunity to build a consistent top 20 program than Coach Pinkel did when viewed within the context of where MU football was when each regime arrived in Columbia? In their respective second seasons Pinkel had no real chance at 8 wins; Coach Drink does, though it’s far from a certainty. Eight (or more) wins season year would put the program on its strongest footing in my memory. The recruiting success would likely continue and from that sustainable success could/would be expected. Conversely, a disappointing season would look too familiar and momentum would be lost and with it enthusiasm within the state, particularly the students and alumni.
All of this to say: this is a “bigger” season than most in recent memory.
A: For one, Drinkwitz inherited a much better roster from Odom than what Pinkel inherited in 2001, so I'd agree with your premise based alone on the rosters they took over. Of the roster Pinkel inherited, only one guy would eventually be drafted: Justin Gage.
Drinkwitz inherited a roster that's already produced five draft picks: Bolton, Bledsoe, Gillespie, Rountree and Borom ... plus a few more likely future picks, notably Jeffcoat, Byers, Manuel, Badie, etc. Not to mention, the co-freshman of the year in the SEC in Connor Bazelak.
So, my point is, Drinkwitz is far more equipped to have a better Year 2 than Pinkel and his staff were. They had a special QB in Brad Smith but he was an untested redshirt freshman surrounded by marginal talent.
I don’t expect Mizzou to compete for a championship this year, but there’s no reason this team can’t trend in a positive direction and show signs of a 2022 team that can put more pressure on Georgia and Florida. A step backward throw up some red flags – especially if the new hires at Tennessee and South Carolina show real promise.
Q: I will say it if you won't/can't the AD's biggest issue will be getting pass the old boy's club. This is Missouri who cannot get out of its own way because of lack of inclusivity. She would never have been hired if somebody had not been persuasive enough to get it done. Obviously, the old club got caught off guard. However, some would rather see it all fail than to change. This speaks for itself. Thanks
A: I understand your point, but here's where I don't agree with that take: The old boy's club just hired her.
This was a predominantly conservative, white male search committee that not only identified Reed-Francois but decided she was the best candidate. There was very little diversity in the committee that Choi put together. Now, that doesn't mean a group like that is incapable of hiring a 49-year-old woman from the West Coast who identifies as Hispanic. But if she can win that audience over despite their differences why can't she win over the state of Missouri? And let's be clear. Not everyone in the state is going to be her target audience. Not all 6.2 million Missourians are college sports fans. But as long as she has a clear vision and communicates it well - and her football coach is winning games - then I believe she can win over the folks she needs to win over in the state of Missouri.
Q: Give us your take on Reed-Francois, beyond the surface stuff (resume, etc.). My take is, she (and anyone who got this job) better be a helluva fundraiser. ADs have to do a lot but, for a school like Mizzou in this moment, keeping the money flowing is job #1.
A: I was impressed with her Wednesday. She's a very polished speaker but also very engaging, very personable, good sense of humor. After the televised press conference, she met with about eight or so writers in another room. She took the time to learn everyone's name and where we're from, where we work. She tested herself on knowing our names throughout the session. That might seem minor and unimportant, but in my history of covering introductory press conferences that is very unusual. With some coaches/ADs, I wasn't sure they knew my name for a couple years. That's the sign of a person who values relationships - and that's an essential part of being an AD. You can't be aloof. To have a successful regime, she's going to need to know the names, faces and backgrounds of far more important people than the local beat writer. The people I've interviewed and spoken to off the record who know her well all say similar things: She's highly intelligent and incredibly driven. She's tough. Nobody will walk over her.
Q: Good afternoon, Dave. President Choi stated in the introductory news conference for AD Reed-Francois that "she will be making some deep, but necessary changes" and that "business as usual goes out the window".
Seems that President Choi was blowing off some steam vis a vis his relationship with Mr. Sterk. What internal "necessary changes" do you see forthcoming? What "necessary changes" do you see in terms of the department's relationship with fans and donors?
What is he referring to in terms of "business as usual going out the window"? Again, what do you see coming in the future and no longer a part of the future? Interesting and exciting times I believe headed our way. Thank you.
A: The president didn't elaborate on what he's talking about specifically, but I think what he's touching on is the overall mentality of the department. Five years ago, Jim Sterk on day one talked about going from good to great. Choi pointed out yesterday, how do you define great? He wants Mizzou to be measured by championships. He wants bolder decisions, more aggressive leadership in athletics. Most people who worked with Sterk appreciated and respected his integrity. But he didn't have a dynamic personality. He wasn't incredibly personable. His coaches didn't know him well. When those relationships aren't strong, distrust builds and morale sinks. And more than anything, the Drinkwitz hiring process exposed cracks in the foundation, even though it appears they landed a good coach.
Q: What are you seeing at practice? And surprise standouts so far? Anyone unexpected getting a lot of first team reps? And what do you think is the starters on the O line to start the year?
A: Thursday was the first day we were able to see a single rep featuring both an offensive and defensive player. Otherwise, it's just individual position drills, which aren't the kind of drills you can learn much from.
Based on what I've seen, here's how I'd map out the offensive and defensive lines, first and second unit:
OL, starters: left tackle Javon Foster, left guard Xavier Delgado center Mike Maietti, right guard Case Cook, right tackle Hyrin White
2nd team: LT Zeke Powell, LG Luke Griffin, C Drake Heismeyer, RG EJ Ndoma-Ogar, RT Connor Wood
I'd say the most competitive battles are right tackle and left guard.
As for the D-line, things are more fluid here. The top ends look like Isaiah McGuire, Trajan Jeffcoat, Chris Turner and Johnny Walker.
At tackle, some combination of Darius Robinson, Akial Byers and Kobie Whiteside will be the two starters. Mekhi Wingo, the freshman from De Smet, got some time with the 2s Thursday. Drinkwitz said he "absolutely has a chance (to play this year). He plays with the right kind of chip on his shoulder, leverage, got great speed. He's making plays. He's flashing."
Q: Nick Saban turns 70 this Halloween. When does he retire? Who is the heir apparent? Any guess?
A: I would think he'll go at least another five years. He's got that program running in peak condition right now.
I'd say Dabo Swinney has to be the favorite. He's an Alabama alum and certainly would have the cachet and confidence to replace a legend.
The convenient answers would be coaches with a background in the deep south, but remember, Saban is a West Virginia guy who spent a good deal in Ohio and Michigan before coming down to LSU.
Maybe Matt Campbell at Iowa State. Maybe Mike Norvell at FSU if he gets that program up and running. Mario Cristobal at Oregon?
Bottom line, Bama can just about hire anyone, but you might have to be crazy to want to be the guy who follows the greatest coach in college football history. Great job. Also a damn tough job in that shadow.