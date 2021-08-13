Matter: Look beyond W-L when grading Reed-Francois' big hires at UNLV

This was a predominantly conservative, white male search committee that not only identified Reed-Francois but decided she was the best candidate. There was very little diversity in the committee that Choi put together. Now, that doesn't mean a group like that is incapable of hiring a 49-year-old woman from the West Coast who identifies as Hispanic. But if she can win that audience over despite their differences why can't she win over the state of Missouri? And let's be clear. Not everyone in the state is going to be her target audience. Not all 6.2 million Missourians are college sports fans. But as long as she has a clear vision and communicates it well - and her football coach is winning games - then I believe she can win over the folks she needs to win over in the state of Missouri.

Q: Give us your take on Reed-Francois, beyond the surface stuff (resume, etc.). My take is, she (and anyone who got this job) better be a helluva fundraiser. ADs have to do a lot but, for a school like Mizzou in this moment, keeping the money flowing is job #1.