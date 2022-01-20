Matter: Mizzou staff turnover is sign of the times

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: It seems to me there are lots of coming and goings of the coaching staff of Eli Drinkwitz. Do you have any idea the reason for all the movement ? Is it Drink coaching style or something else?

A: Two coaches left his staff of 10 in the last month. That’s really not much turnover by today's standards at all. There seems to be more turnover in today's game than ever before, even at the assistant level. The massive salaries are surely a factor. College coaches are mercenaries.

As for Mizzou, tight ends coach Casey Woods left the staff to become a coordinator at SMU to work with longtime friend and colleague Rhett Lashlee. When you're an offensive coach and work under a head coach who serves as his own coordinator and play-caller, you hit a ceiling. That's the situation at Mizzou for the offensive coaches who want to become coordinators and eventually head coaches. They need to leave to get that experience.

Aaron Fletcher was at Mizzou for about 11 months before leaving for Arizona State. I've been told by team sources he was encouraged to look around for a new job. Another source has since told me Fletcher and coordinator Steve Wilks weren't always in sync when it came to teaching the defense.

The other change is Charlie Harbison stepping into a different role on the staff and away from one of the 10 on-field roles. He's in his 60s and looking for a less time-consuming job because he has some family with health concerns in North Carolina. ​

Q: I believe the Tigers are starting to turn the corner with our guards starting to gel and develop necessary chemistry. Granted, we are not there yet compared to last year but if we can get the consistent production out of Coleman and Davis, we should be OK. Their production opens up Javon's game and role. Can we get that 12-14 per game from them? Talk to me.

A: The last two games have been promising and if you look at the rest of the schedule and zoom out and check out how the SEC is unfolding, there are more games on the schedule against teams like Ole Miss than games against teams like Auburn and Kentucky.

Mizzou's 15 remaining SEC games are against teams with a collective SEC record of 34-36. Only four of those 15 games are against teams with winning conference records: Auburn (6-0), Texas A&M (4-1) and two games against Mississippi State (3-2).

The Tigers are about to start a bumpy three-game stretch at Alabama, at home against Auburn then at Iowa State, but after that, the schedule is much more manageable. Tough games at A&M and LSU. But Mizzou gets three games against Ole Miss, South Carolina and Georgia — and those teams are a combined 2-13.

More stuffed box scores from Coleman and Davis would be great for this team. They need to take the scoring burden off Kobe Brown. Pickett has found his role. He’s done shooting from 3 and in attack mode. We’ll see if it keeps up.

Q: I think Brookshire, Wilmore, Keisha and one other will not be on the team next year

A: I'm not sure about that. Martin loves Yaya Keita. He can develop into a legit SEC power forward. He may never be a double-digit scorer, but he can be a productive player on a good team. Don't forget, the kid tore his ACL barely a year ago. He's still working his way back into pre-injury form.

Anto Brookshire couldn't shoot early and the coaches have talked about his defensive struggles. This team needs a true point guard, but he's clearly not ready for that role yet. I don't think they're ready to give up on him 17 games into his freshman year.

Jordan Wilmore has clearly fallen out of the rotation. I wouldn't feel great about his long-term future.

Mizzou isn't done recruiting for next year's class but currently doesn't have an open scholarship, which means they expect some roster turnover. MU is using only 12 scholarships this year and only Pickett comes off the books for next year — and MU has two players signed for next year, Christian Jones and Aidan Shaw.

Q: Interesting to learn Tyler Badie has announced he will play in the Senior Bowl. I was under the impression that Badie wanted to play in the Armed Services bowl, but HCED wouldn’t let him play because Eli would never forgive himself if Badie got injured. Mizzou probably wins the bowl game if Badie plays. I assume Badie wants another opportunity to show NFL scouts what he can do. I think HCED ends up looking very stupid in his decision to bench Badie. If Badie wanted to play he should have let him play.

A: I'm not sure we'll ever get the full story on why Badie truly didn't play in the bowl game, but I can only take Drinkwitz and Badie's father at their word, and both made it clear Tyler wanted to play in Fort Worth but they helped him decide it was in his best interest to sit out the bowl.

As for the Senior Bowl, players opt out of bowls like the Armed Forces Bowl so they can be healthy for the Senior Bowl and, more important, the Senior Bowl practices. Those games are in-person auditions for NFL coaches, scouts and GMs and will be weighed way more heavily than a Wednesday night bowl game against a service academy. I don't see any hypocrisy in sitting out a lower-tier bowl but playing in the Senior Bowl. The goal is to stay healthy for the NFL audition — and the Senior Bowl is a major part of that audition.

Q: I had gotten so discouraged with the men's basketball team that I no longer look for the games (if it's on, I'll watch but don't seek it out, ahead of time). Any explanation for why a team can look the way it did against Arkansas one night, then do what they did at Ole Miss not much later? I realize these are kids (and as the parent of four, I get how inconsistent they can be in so many parts of their lives) ... but this is odd.

A: The simple explanation is because they're college players and only the really elite teams are consistently excellent from one night to the next. Villanova is a really good team, maybe Final Four good. In December they lost back to back games to Baylor and Creighton by 21 and 20 points. Even good teams aren't always good every night.

This Missouri team doesn't have any margin for error most nights because it can't hit 3s. It has to play a specific style offensively and attack the paint or it can't generate scoring. And if they have breakdowns on defense like they did in the final 6-7 minutes against Texas A&M, they have no chance to beat a quality team.

Also, Arkansas has a much higher ceiling than the Ole Miss team that Mizzou beat on Tuesday. Getting crushed at Bud Walton Arena by that Arkansas team at full strength wasn't a huge surprise. I wasn't sure Mizzou would beat any SEC team by 25 points — much less at a place like Oxford where they've historically struggled — but the Rebels were undermanned and had no clue offensively how to beat Martin's defense.

Q: Hi Dave, here’s how I see won-loss record for next year as of today:

Louisiana Tech - Win

At Kansas State - Loss

Abilene Christian - Win

At Auburn - Loss

Georgia - Loss

At Florida - Loss

Vanderbilt - Win

At South Carolina - Loss

Kentucky - Loss

At Tennessee- Loss

New Mexico State - Win

Arkansas - Loss

Record: 4-8

Home: 4-3

Away: 0-5

Your thoughts. Where am I going wrong?

A: That's pretty grim, but if Vegas set the spread for those games right now, I think you're spot on as to which games Mizzou would be favored to win: Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Vandy and New Mexico State.

That means Mizzou has to win those games and two more as a (likely) underdog to qualify for a bowl game and three more to have a winning record in regular-season play. I think Florida is probably picked fifth in the SEC East — or should be. That's a winnable game, maybe. So is Arkansas at home. Maybe even Kentucky at home. But only because they're at home, because as of Jan. 20, it's fair to say UK and Arkansas have fewer question marks and holes on their roster.

Also, I'm not convinced Mizzou loses at Auburn. They were a better team in 2021 but I'm not sure they're better in 2022.

Q: Who are the big names to know in the 2023 football Recruiting class? Do we have a leg up on anyone yet?

A: The 2023 class starts with two big O-linemen in the KC area: Logan Reichert in Raytown and Cayden Green in Lee's Summit. Mizzou has been recruiting both for a long time.

In the St. Louis area, De Smet D-back Christian Gray and De Smet tight end Mac Markway are big-time prospects. Both could be long shots for Mizzou.

MU already has commitments from Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet and Troy pass rusher Jahkai Lang.

Cardinal Ritter safety Marvin Burks is another high-level target.

Across the river, East St. Louis offensive lineman Miles McVay is the top target in the state of Illinois.

Then there's Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star athlete (D-end/tight end) at IMG Academy in Florida, but he's a St. Louis native who played at Ladue HS. Mizzou has recruited him heavily, too.

