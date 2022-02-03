Matter: Mizzou's 2022 looks murky until QB plans become clear

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: I see no way Tyler Macon stays after spring ball. What if Sam Horn plays baseball and Drink doesn’t have a solution for the most important position? Brady Cook could be a solution but you got to have a good backup. Like basketball, fans will have very little patience if the QB position keeps us from having a good shot at winning. Just my thoughts. I guess it wouldn't be so frustrating but with the portal there is no excuse not to have a decent QB and point guard.

A: I’d say let’s let the spring play out. Drinkwitz made it clear yesterday that he’s not against adding a transfer quarterback if there’s someone who checks their boxes, but he clearly wants to see a full spring of Macon and Cook. If you’re convinced Macon will transfer after the spring, that would imply that Cook has a pretty good spring and secures the job. Is that a bad thing?

Horn gets here this summer. The staff is not at all worried about the MLB draft. We don’t even know if or when the MLB will have a draft this summer. Horn already has the Mizzou playbook. They want him to be ready to run the offense when he gets here in June.

It’s a concern when you don’t know who’s going to be your quarterback in February. It’s going to give folks like me pause when filling out ballots for preseason polls. When other teams have an established starter at the game’s most important position, those teams get the benefit of the doubt. Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky all bring back veteran QBs who had success in 2021. Florida has a couple guys who played this year. South Carolina just added the 2021 preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. Drinkwitz has upgraded his roster in several areas. But QB is a big question mark, which means his team is a big question mark.

Q: I know it is hard to guess how many games Drink's football team will win. I have seen a range of 2-8 games. Do you think he will break .500?

A: Going into the season, without knowing what’s happening at QB, I can’t predict anything better than 6-6 at this point. If Vegas were setting lines right now, I’d say Mizzou is favored in only four games: Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt and New Mexico State. MU will be an underdog in all five road games: Kansas State, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee. And I suspect Mizzou will be a home dog against Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas. That means you’re going to have to upset some teams to hit .500 or have a winning record. Could Missouri win at Auburn, K-State and South Carolina? Absolutely. Those teams aren’t exactly playoff contenders. But, again, when we don’t know who’s playing the game’s most important position, it’s hard to predict an upset in February.

Q: I will never understand why Martin didn't get a point guard. Watch Yuri Collins with SLU — he controls everything. We have no one that can create shots for other. With a good point guard we have four more wins. He has to get a point guard and a big one out of the portal. If he doesn't, it is time to move on to a coach that will. I like Martin a lot, but losing close games because you don't have a great point guard is ridiculous.

A: Failing to land a top-flight point guard has to be high on the list of things that doomed this team. The staff thought they would have two capable floor leaders in Boogie Coleman and Anton Brookshire. Coleman is better playing off the ball. He doesn’t seem to have the quickness or ball-handling to play the point guard position for 30 minutes a night at this level. He can be a productive shooter and scorer and he’s capable of being a good passer and playmaker. But he struggles to initiate the offense like a natural point guard should. Brookshire just doesn’t appear to be ready for this level on either side of the floor.

Mizzou offered Wendell Green Jr. out of the portal. He’s been excellent at Auburn and would have been a great fit for this MU team. Martin’s staff was involved with other point guard transfers but couldn’t land them. It just didn’t work out the way they hoped.

Q: Much has been made about the defense transfers into the DL, LB and Safety. It is fair to say cornerback is biggest question mark on defense? Allie Green and Akayleb Evans are gone and Ennis Rakestraw is coming off injury. I'm not confident in that unit next year.

A: Yes, I'd say corner is the biggest question mark on this defense. Rakestraw won't be ready for spring ball. I was told after the bowl game that Kris Abrams-Draine was undergoing shoulder surgery. If so, that will certainly keep him out of spring practices. He's an All-SEC caliber player once he's healthy, so you can afford to have him out this spring and take a look at the rest of the depth. DJ Jackson got some valuable experience down the stretch. Otherwise, they're very young and untested there. Some of the other 2021 freshmen will get chances: Carnell, Sistrunk, Reeves. True freshman Marcus Scott Jr. is on campus now and can compete for time there, too. If things are especially dire, I suppose JC Carlies could move back to corner, but he had a nice year at safety.

Q: The SEC won the SEC Big 12 challenge 6-4 with the Auburn and Kentucky taking decisive wins over Oklahoma and Kansas. The Big Ten beat the ACC 8-6 in their challenge. Whenever I watch a Big Ten game the announcers naturally say the Big Ten has the best conference in the nation. With just over a month left in the regular season, how would you rank these conferences?

A: I got to watch more college hoops than normal last week when I was banished to the basement with COVID. Got to see more Big Ten ball than I usually see this time of year. I'd say the Big Ten has more great teams at the top than the SEC or Big 12. Purdue is really impressive. They have an All-American big man who comes off the bench and might have the most exciting guard in the country. I'm impressed with Ohio State. EJ Liddell is incredible. Illinois hasn't been at full strength all season, and if that ever happens, they might be the best team in the league. Wisconsin has some really good talent. Michigan State is tough and talented, too. Indiana can take down anyone. Iowa has the Big Ten's top scorer. It wouldn't surprise me if Purdue, Wisconsin or Illinois make the Final Four - and Ohio State and Michigan State could go on a run, too.

In the SEC, Auburn and Kentucky have pulled away from the pack and have Final Four talent and depth. But there's a drop-off from there. Alabama is wildly inconsistent. LSU is struggling. Tennessee is great defensively but doesn't always show up on the offensive end. Arkansas is getting hot at the right time.

So, I'd say the Big Ten has more top-end teams and is deeper overall. Big 12 or SEC? SEC won the 10-game series last week, but it’s hard to compare the two leagues from top to bottom because the SEC’s bottom is a lot worse than the Big 12’s — but that’s to be expected when you have one league with 10 teams and one with 14. Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State are good enough to win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament. Texas has talent. TCU is better than people realize. The bottom half of the Big 12 has dangerous teams, too. So, I’d say the average Big 12 team is better than the average SEC team, but head to head, the best teams in each conference are fairly even.

Q: How about replacing Cuonzo with Shaka Smart?

A: One, I think Smart has a job right now that's just as good if not better in the Big East.

Two, in six seasons at Texas he got to three NCAA Tournaments but never won a game. His Texas teams had first-round upsets as a No. 3 and No. 6 seed. If he couldn't elevate a program with unlimited resources and a better recruiting pool, why would he have more success at Missouri? Based on his track record at Texas - 51-56 in Big 12 games - how is that an obvious upgrade?

Q: Dave, what is your initial thought regarding the additions/subtractions to the football roster since the end of the season? Enhancement, or not?

A: The Ty'Ron Hopper addition was a big one. He's a legit SEC starting linebacker. He should fit in nicely alongside Chad Bailey. Jayden Jernigan should start at D-tackle. He might prove to be an upgrade over Mekhi Wingo. Joseph Charleston is a seasoned Power 5 safety. Nate Peat has played on the big stage in the Pac-12 and been productive. The other offensive additions aren't nearly as accomplished and all come from a lower level of competition, but MU needed bodies at tight end and center and couldn't afford to be as selective. So, they landed more short-term answers on defense for sure.

