Matter: Mizzou's 3-point shooting woes are nothing new

Until Mekhi Wingo entered the portal, the D-line was in good shape with Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire back at end along with Darius Robinson at tackle. Now you've got to expect Oklahoma St. transfer Jayden Jernigan to be a starter at tackle. There’s young depth at end in Travion Ford, Johnny Walker and Arden Walker. Someone will have to emerge as D-tackle backups. Realus George. Maybe Ky Montgomery if he moves inside once his knee is recovered.

A: It's hard to speculate on where Mizzou would be without Pinkel because you never know, they might have hired a great coach that would have led them to greatness. But ... I doubt it. He was the perfect fit for what the program needed. He had a long-term plan and vision. He knew how to build a program and he had a solid, loyal staff that would help him get that done. He was too good to fire but not flashy enough to be on everyone’s job board every season. I admit I'm biased because I wrote his book with him and have spent more time with him than anyone I've ever covered. But over the last six years I've come to appreciate more and more how his approach, his structure, his organization was so instrumental in making Mizzou competitive and relevant on a national stage. Mizzou's last two head coaches have learned on the job and there's a distinct difference in how they ran their program compared to Pinkel.