Matter: Mizzou's good old days not easy to recapture

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Is there any hope that Mizzou can at least return to the consistency of the Dan Devine/Al Onofrio/Warren Powers years sometime soon? Something Gary Pinkel-like perhaps? It is amazing to me that a program like the University of Cincinnati, a program with really no kind of history, is No. 2 in the country while a program like Mizzou, with a pretty good history, seems to be spinning its wheels again.
I realize the past is the past. I hope Drinkwitz is The Man but, for now, it seems like Mizzou is still looking for the right coach — like they did after they fired Warren Powers and until they found (thank goodness!) Gary Pinkel. Thanks for the chat, Dave.
A: Mizzou surely should aim higher than the Onofrio/Powers years. Both coaches lost at least four games every season. They both had some big wins but never had what anyone would consider a great season. In their 14 seasons combined, they finished nationally ranked just three times — and peaked at No. 15 in Powers' first year.
As for the Pinkel years, this reminds me of a great line by the wise philosopher Andy Bernard from “The Office.”
“I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them."
Pinkel achieved far more than both Onofrio and Powers and twice had Mizzou a win away from playing for the national championship. That's the ultimate bar. But to eclipse the Pinkel years, that means you have to achieve more than the program has ever achieved in the game's modern era. That will be very, very hard to do over a sustained period of time. Can Mizzou do that? It's possible. Probably unlikely. But it starts with recruiting — not just players but fans.
Q: Dave, the offense has seemingly been out of rhythm and “behind the chains” on every drive all year. How much impact has Connor Bazelak’s unwillingness or inability (injury?) to run the ball had on the offensive schemes that Coach Drinkwitz wants to employ?
A: The offense is better and more dynamic when Bazelak can pick up a few yards on the ground. But he's never going to be Matt Corral or Emory Jones or KJ Jefferson when it comes to running the ball. He's a pocket passer who's not an elite athlete outside of the pocket. Bazelak talked to the media yesterday for the first time in several weeks and he made the point that he was more effective at Kentucky when he scrambled for extra yards. It's just not in his instinct to escape the pocket, but it sounds like he understands that's part of his game he needs to expand.
Q: I'm no football coach but when I watch Bazelak, he seems to work at about 75% pace. Looking at it, on TV, that speed at which he works appears to allow for a defense to read and react quickly enough to negate what the offense is trying to do. Do you see that?
A: His strength has always been that he stays calm and poised in the pocket. I think it's a good thing that he doesn't get rattled or jittery back there when he's making his reads. When he's at his best, when his mechanics are in sync with his mind, then he's a really polished pocket passer. He gets himself in trouble when the pass rush forces him into bad habits and he loses that sense of calm. I asked him about that yesterday — look for a story Friday afternoon/Saturday morning — and he talked about some things he discovered watching film of the last few games during the bye week. The film taught him a lot.
Q: The 2019 Vandy game was as start a contrast in one team coming in with a complete determination to win, the other with zero. I get that some weeks there is a kid or two who is "off" (Woody Widenhofer once complained to me over too many drinks at some restaurant that the hardest adjustment coming from the Steelers to Mizzou was that if his QB broke up with his girlfriend on Thursday, the kid was worthless on Saturday) but that game in 2019 was two entirely different squads — and those performances seemed to be one-off for both teams. Any reflections on what happened, that night and/or why?
A: That Missouri team that day had the look of a group that thought it would easily cruise past a bad Vandy team. I wrote about this a lot that year, but after Mizzou beat Ole Miss the previous week to go 5-1 and 2-0 in the SEC there was chatter in the postgame interviews about Mizzou being in first place in the SEC East. There was chatter about Georgia losing to South Carolina that same day. My radar started buzzing immediately that this team might be out over its skis. I'm not sure that team had great leadership. Kelly Bryant was thrust into that role without proving or earning anything. (He wasn't a bad guy by any means. Very likable. But he waltzed into the locker room and was anointed the starter and captain without really doing anything other than winning some games at Clemson.) It didn't help matters that Cale Garrett was out for the year by that point. Nick Bolton was coming into his own as a player but wasn't a leader yet.
Q: What's your take on Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett? I have to admit I've been disappointed. I realize Cooper has been hurt much of the season and maybe that's the reason he doesn't look shifty and as quick as advertised. I guess that's the problem with reading the press clippings before watching the player? Lovett falls into the same category. They are both so small and seem to get tackled too easily and haven't shown that Wan'Dale Robinson-type explosiveness. Maybe it's coming, but was hoping for more sooner.
A: I wouldn't say Lovett is small, at least not compared to Cooper. He just hasn't really gotten the ball out in space. I expected Lovett to be more productive. He's gotten his chances, but the guy I saw in camp looked more like an instant playmaker.
With Cooper, it's impossible to measure his impact or potential until he's healthy. I'd give him a pass on this season. That's not to say he can't contribute at some point this year, but he's running out of time. Get the foot healthy for 2022, add some muscle so he can break some tackles next year and be part of the core next year.
Q: Thanks for the chat! Until I started subscribing to the PD a couple of years ago, I didn't follow Mizzou football that closely. What, in your opinion, made Gary Pinkel a successful head coach?
A: He had a plan and he stuck with it while also re-evaluating every single part of his program every year. But the base philosophy and structure never changed. In the face of criticism or doubt, he stuck with what he knew worked when it came to player evaluating, player development and player discipline. I'm not sure I appreciated that consistency until I worked on his book with him back in 2016-17. I have a huge file of notes, binders and playbooks, etc., that essentially made up the Pinkel Bible in terms of how to run a program 365 days a year. When you stick with a plan — a proven plan — you can have sustained success.
Q: I’m lost on the transfer / COVID rules.
Everybody gets one free transfer?
Last year did not count for eligibility due to COVID? So Bazelak was a freshman and still is a freshman. Is every player on the roster the same year as he was last year? If not, who decides, the player or the coach?
A: The one-time transfer rule has nothing to do with COVID. From now on, any athlete in any sport can transfer one time without having to sit out a year. That's always been the rule for most sports but prior to the rule change, athletes in football, baseball, men's hockey and women's and men's basketball were required to sit out a year after changing schools. That's no longer the case.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all athletes in response to the COVID year. Essentially the 2020-21 academic year did not count toward any athlete's eligibility clock.
Bazelak is listed as a redshirt sophomore, but he actually has three more years of eligibility (2022, 2023, 2024) if he chooses to play all three years. He redshirted in 2019 because he played in fewer than four games. The 2020 season didn't count towards eligibility because of COVID, which essentially makes the 2021 season his redshirt freshman year. MU, though, lists players by their pre-COVID rule eligibility year — and then they have the option of returning for that extra year if they choose. Except for the graduate players who are already in their fifth or sixth year of eligibility, like Mike Maietti, Keke Chism, etc.
Q: How many Seniors do we lose this Year to next? What's the need, LB, OL?
A: The regular seniors, like Case Cook and Tyler Badie, could return for another year if they'd like. The super seniors are done this year:
DL: Byers, Whiteside, Turner
LB: Alldredge
DB: Green, Pack
OL: Maietti
RB: Downing
WR: Chism, Wilson
ST: McKinniss
Here are the regular seniors who could return next year with the free COVID year:
DL: Hansford
LB: none
DB: Robinson, Evans
OL: White, Cook, Powell
RB: Badie, Bakare
WR: Boo Smith, Banister
TE: Parker
ST: Koetting