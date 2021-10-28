Matter: Mizzou's good old days not easy to recapture

A: His strength has always been that he stays calm and poised in the pocket. I think it's a good thing that he doesn't get rattled or jittery back there when he's making his reads. When he's at his best, when his mechanics are in sync with his mind, then he's a really polished pocket passer. He gets himself in trouble when the pass rush forces him into bad habits and he loses that sense of calm. I asked him about that yesterday — look for a story Friday afternoon/Saturday morning — and he talked about some things he discovered watching film of the last few games during the bye week. The film taught him a lot.

Q: The 2019 Vandy game was as start a contrast in one team coming in with a complete determination to win, the other with zero. I get that some weeks there is a kid or two who is "off" (Woody Widenhofer once complained to me over too many drinks at some restaurant that the hardest adjustment coming from the Steelers to Mizzou was that if his QB broke up with his girlfriend on Thursday, the kid was worthless on Saturday) but that game in 2019 was two entirely different squads — and those performances seemed to be one-off for both teams. Any reflections on what happened, that night and/or why?