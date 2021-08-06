Matter on Mizzou AD search, football scheme changes & SEC expansion

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Any update on the AD search?
A: No substantial news to report. An initial round of virtual interviews have started. But here are a few things I've been told in recent days by sources with knowledge of the process ...
Wren Baker is in the mix. The North Texas AD is widely admired at Mizzou and has a strong reputation nationally. He has some influential backing on campus.
Florida Atlantic's Brian White's name has been kicked around - and I'm somewhat surprised considering his family is especially tight with Jim Sterk and his family. White was Sterk's deputy at Mizzou for a couple years before leaving for Boca. I’ve since been told he’s not a serious candidate.
UNLV's Desiree Reed-Francois is another person worth watching. She has SEC experience at Tennessee and worked closely with the football program at Virginia Tech.
There's some thought in the industry that Doug Gillin at Appalachian State is still a strong candidate.
There is support among at least one influential booster for Pittsburgh's Heather Lyke.
Q: Can Mizzou beat Florida this year? Considering how last year went with the brawl with the smack talking from Mullen, does Mizzou have this one circled on the calendar?
A: I wouldn't pick Mizzou to win the game if they were playing tomorrow, but the Gators are by no means unbeatable. And the game is in Columbia. Dan Mullen is one of the game's great quarterback coaches, so it's almost a given that Emory Jones is going to be a productive QB. The big questions should be about UF's defense - or what remains of a historically bad 2020 defense. Mullen went out and added some Power 5 transfers to fill some holes, but I'm not at all sold on the Gators being in the same class as Alabama and Georgia in the SEC's top tier.
Q: Any intel on changes the defensive side in football may do? More attacking? Pressure up front ? What do you expect?
A: Yes, I've written about it a lot the last few months.
They'll be in a base 4-2-5 defense with three corners on the field instead of three safeties like they played under Odom and Walters. They'll play far more zone coverages to give the back seven more chances for takeaways and to cut down on explosive plays. They're not going to switch around the front. It's a four-man D-line - and the line is going to be expected to provide the rush in a one-gap scheme, not just occupy blocks.
Q: Who do you have in the Kentucky-Missouri early-season matchup? What do your colleagues think?
A: I haven’t polled my colleagues, but I picked Mizzou ahead of Kentucky in my preseason poll, and the winner of that game has always finished ahead of the loser. If they played tomorrow on a neutral field, I'd give Mizzou a slight edge because it has an established quarterback and isn't breaking in a new offense like they are at Kentucky. But the game is in Lexington - and UK has more than a month to settle on a QB and get acclimated to its new offensive system. I expect nothing less than a really competitive game.
Q: Who in the SEC football takes a step back this year? Who may not live up to their hype? I feel Mizzou will do more than others may have predicted.
A: I'm not convinced LSU is positioned for a comeback season, especially now that their QB is hurt. That looks more like a 7-5 team than a 10-2 team. If so, there’s going to be a flaming hot seat in Baton Rouge.
I wouldn't be surprised if Florida takes a step back. They lost a lot of talent from a team that peaked with that win over Georgia but still lost four games, including their last three. Though they played Alabama tougher than anyone all season.
Q: What is the assessment of Mizzou's take on the OU/Texas move with the cameras off? They have to be happy with the increased prestige and revenue projections, right? Travel schedule would conceivably be better, as well, with a POD alignment
A: Well, Mizzou really doesn't have an administration right now to opine on the matter. No AD, no communications director. There are other high-level administrators still working there, but they've got more pressing concerns than what the SEC divisions will look like next year or later. As for the football coaches, as I wrote in Thursday’s P-D, they love the idea of Texas becoming more of an SEC state. They believe that helps with recruiting in Texas - and Oklahoma.
I've talked to a head coach in a non-revenue sport and they're excited about potentially having better travel scenarios with OU and Texas in the league. I'm not sure we all understand how brutal the travel can be for non-rev teams having to get to places like Columbia, South Carolina, and Gainesville, Florida.
Q: Will Mizzou have a better defense under the new defensive staff? Was Walters as good as Odom as a coordinator?
A: I don't know if the defense will be better, but there are things to like for sure. D-line depth is a big plus. A healthy Trajan Jeffcoat could be huge. You don't easily replace Nick Bolton but I like the upside of the new cornerbacks and the new schemes that Steve Wilks has installed. Just based on track record, I'd give the edge to Odom over Walters as a a coordinator.
Q: Over/Under 15 carriers a game for Tyler Badie?
A: I'd go under. Only six running backs in the SEC last year averaged more than 15 carries a game last season. He's capable of taking on a bigger role as a running back, but I don't see him being a Rountree-type back in terms of workload. Badie will get his touches in the passing game, too, but over a 12-game season, a 180-carry workload seems like a lot.