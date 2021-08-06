Matter on Mizzou AD search, football scheme changes & SEC expansion

A: I wouldn't pick Mizzou to win the game if they were playing tomorrow, but the Gators are by no means unbeatable. And the game is in Columbia. Dan Mullen is one of the game's great quarterback coaches, so it's almost a given that Emory Jones is going to be a productive QB. The big questions should be about UF's defense - or what remains of a historically bad 2020 defense. Mullen went out and added some Power 5 transfers to fill some holes, but I'm not at all sold on the Gators being in the same class as Alabama and Georgia in the SEC's top tier.

Q: Any intel on changes the defensive side in football may do? More attacking? Pressure up front ? What do you expect?

A: Yes, I've written about it a lot the last few months.

They'll be in a base 4-2-5 defense with three corners on the field instead of three safeties like they played under Odom and Walters. They'll play far more zone coverages to give the back seven more chances for takeaways and to cut down on explosive plays. They're not going to switch around the front. It's a four-man D-line - and the line is going to be expected to provide the rush in a one-gap scheme, not just occupy blocks.

Q: Who do you have in the Kentucky-Missouri early-season matchup? What do your colleagues think?