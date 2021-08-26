Matter: Pinkel’s presence is good for Drinkwitz, Mizzou football

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Dave, I thought it was a nice touch for Coach Drinkwitz to have Gary Pinkel speak to the team. I especially appreciated that he introduced him as “Head Coach.” 2 things … 1) Drink appears to really take culture, tradition, legacy, etc. very seriously. Is that really him or a PR face he puts on? 2) Did Barry Odom ever have Pinkel speak to any of his teams? If so, I don’t recall. Thanks!

A: I agree that it's a great gesture to have Pinkel speak to the team and be more visible around the program. It's genuine on Drinkwitz's part. He respects Pinkel's achievements and legacy and his value to the program. There’s nobody on the planet who knows how to build Mizzou into a consistent winner more than Gary Pinkel. Drinkwitz understands that.

At the same time, it's always easier to be the coach who replaces the coach who replaced the most successful coach in team history.

When Odom first took over, there was internal pressure for him to sever ties with the Pinkel years because of what happened the previous fall with the protests. He kept a couple of Pinkel's assistants but otherwise rebuilt the program with new faces. Also, Odom wanted to make his own way and prove he was equipped to manage the program on his own.