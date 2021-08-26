Matter: Pinkel’s presence is good for Drinkwitz, Mizzou football

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Dave, I thought it was a nice touch for Coach Drinkwitz to have Gary Pinkel speak to the team. I especially appreciated that he introduced him as “Head Coach.” 2 things … 1) Drink appears to really take culture, tradition, legacy, etc. very seriously. Is that really him or a PR face he puts on? 2) Did Barry Odom ever have Pinkel speak to any of his teams? If so, I don’t recall. Thanks!
A: I agree that it's a great gesture to have Pinkel speak to the team and be more visible around the program. It's genuine on Drinkwitz's part. He respects Pinkel's achievements and legacy and his value to the program. There’s nobody on the planet who knows how to build Mizzou into a consistent winner more than Gary Pinkel. Drinkwitz understands that.
At the same time, it's always easier to be the coach who replaces the coach who replaced the most successful coach in team history.
When Odom first took over, there was internal pressure for him to sever ties with the Pinkel years because of what happened the previous fall with the protests. He kept a couple of Pinkel's assistants but otherwise rebuilt the program with new faces. Also, Odom wanted to make his own way and prove he was equipped to manage the program on his own.
But this is also true — and I experienced this first-hand because I was working with Pinkel on his book at the time — He wanted to have a healthy distance from the program and not be seen as the retired coach checking in on his old job and watching over everyone's shoulder. He didn't want that for Odom. He didn't want that for the players. And he didn't want that for himself. He consumed himself with our book project and his charity foundation that he launched.
Had Odom lasted another season I think Pinkel would have been more visible around the program. But that didn't happen, and so far, he's very supportive of Drinkwitz, who's been very welcoming.
Q: Do you see Drinkwitz potentially being a career Tiger? If he wins here, certainly the top tier schools will come calling. At the same time, if he turns Mizzou into that winner, it's not like there's a higher conference to win in.
A: I'm not sure about that.
Should he become an attractive target for other schools, he's going to have to ask himself if the resources and fan support are strong enough at Mizzou to build a championship program. I really can't see him leaving for another conference unless it's a blue blood program with infinite resources: Michigan? Notre Dame? Ohio State? USC?. But he's definitely a coach with incredibly high expectations for everyone who's associated with the program, starting at the top with the administration and down to the fans who fill the seats. Yes, money could be a factor in any kind of decision should other offers/better offers come his way. But it’s going to be more about Mizzou’s commitment to give him the program he needs to build the program of his vision. The key for all involved, including Drinkwitz, is to turn Mizzou into a destination job.
Q: Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater: Who has the brighter future?
A: I'd say Lock has a higher ceiling but also a lower floor. Bridgewater is a classic game manager. And the way the Broncos are structured with a potentially dominant defense and a nice collection of playmakers on offense, it makes sense they went with a more reliable, proven QB who won't make costly mistakes. (Lock led the league in INTs last year even though he missed three games.) Keep in mind, this is a head coach in Vic Fangio who's coaching for his job. He's probably far more interested in playing conservatively on offense and relying on his defense to win games. If he were a first-year coach with more security, he might go with the younger QB with more upside as an athlete and passer. Also, I’m not sure Fangio has ever been president of the Drew Lock Fan Club.
I wouldn't be surprised if Lock starts at some point this year. Bridgewater isn't exactly bound for Canton.
Either way, I was really impressed with Lock’s reaction to Denver’s decision and how he handled himself with the press on Wednesday. He’s a stand-up guy, great teammate.
Q: Who are some young receivers that could play an expanded role this year and going forward that we should watch for?
A: Chance Luper had the best camp of any receiver, Drinkwitz said yesterday. He's been moved to the slot with Mookie Cooper and Ja'Mori Maclin out with injuries. He's talked about JJ Hester having a role in the passing game, too. Dominic Lovett is a no-doubter. If he doesn't start over either Dove or Chism he'll be the third outside receiver in the rotation.
Q: What is Mizzou football’s biggest strength and biggest weakness this season?
A: The team is adamant that the D-line is the strength. I would probably agree because there are more question marks at other positions. I'm not 100% sold on the O-line just yet. I'm not sure the running game will be physical enough to scare defenses. Do they have elite playmakers at receiver who can take the top off of a secondary? Not sure. The linebacker tandem is solid. They've upgraded at corner. Not sold on the safeties yet, but lots of upside with Manuel and Carlies.
If anything, this team should be really solid at punter and kicker.
I'd be a little concerned about the running back depth behind Badie. The staff loves Elijah Young, but he's still unproven.
Q: How does Mizzou stand on the vaccination situation? Will they be in danger of forfeiting games?
A: Here’s what Drinkwitz said Wednesday: “I know the number of people that aren’t vaccinated. We’ve got to be close to 85 if not over. I know the staff’s at 98%. Combine that with our players and we’re over (85).”
He wasn't very specific but sure seemed to indicate Mizzou had met the SEC threshold. If that's the case, then they won't have to contact trace a large pool of players should someone test positive. That's the reason teams need to vaccinate. Under the new policy, vaccinated players who are exposed to a positive case don't have to quarantine unless they're showing symptoms. And if those exposed vaccinated players aren't showing symptoms, they don't have to test. There's a competitive advantage to having your team vaccinated because you're not at risk of quarantining large chunks of your roster via contact tracing — and thus not in danger of having to forfeit a game.
Q: Hi Dave, I know this is a Mizzou chat, but I'm curious what you think Texas gains by entering the SEC? I don't see the benefit beyond more TV money and it's not like Texas was running bake sales to survive in the Big 12. I can only think of negatives: 1. Instead of needing to just beat Oklahoma to get into the playoffs, have to beat multiple top 15 teams a year. 2. Lose more recruits now that Alabama, Georgia, LSU are in the same conference. 3. Appear as the villain to all college sports, not just the Big 12. SEC has great exposure sure, but when Texas goes 8-4 each year, I can't imagine the Texas boosters being too happy.
A: I agree that on the surface it's a little confusing why Texas would join the SEC, mostly because making the playoff becomes more challenging. Here's how I rationalize the move.
First off, don't underestimate the impulse for the rich to get richer. There's never enough money and power to satisfy leaders in college sports. If there's more money to make, they'll find a way to make it.
Second, the Big 12 brand is in decay when it comes to college football. The league doesn't produce NFL talent like the other power leagues. It doesn't produce championship contenders, especially outside of Norman, Oklahoma. The longer Texas and OU stay in the Big 12, the longer they risk becoming part of an irrelevant home for college football. We're to the point where the runner-up and third-best team in the SEC can be just as appealing, if not more, than the Big 12 champion when it comes to the college football playoff. Surely Texas and OU could sense that. Plus, it's better for their vitality — financially and prestige-wise — to swallow their pride and join the best conference, even if it means sacrificing some power and influence.
Texas boosters don't envision 8-4. Yes, it happens — and usually worse here lately — but that's not how they think. They'll go into the SEC expecting to challenge Alabama for supremacy. Naive? Yes. But Texas will always have a ceiling as high or higher than any program in the country.
Q: Give us your X factor players for this season.
A: What's an X factor? I've never really understood that phrase. If you mean who's a pivotal player who will make or break the team's trajectory ... I'd go with Tyler Badie. If he can be more than a role player, this offense could be pretty potent. Mookie Cooper. Can he heal up and become a difference-maker and matchup problem for defenses? Defensively, can Trajan Jeffcoat truly become one of the best pass rushers in the SEC? He had six sacks last year, but there were more impactful edge rushers around the league. Then you've got to look at the Tulsa cornerbacks. Can they make an instant leap from Group of 5 to Power 5 and become impact players?