Matter: Powers deserves more credit for elevating Mizzou's program

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Dave, thanks as always for your chats. I realize he was “before your time”, but care to share any thoughts re: Warren Powers? I didn’t attend Mizzou, but he was their HFBC during my college years. Hindsight is 20/20, but seems to me his departure ushered in an era of mediocrity starting with “Woody’s Wagon”, and not remedied until Coach Pinkel fixed things.
Several of my high school team mates played for Coach Powers and always have good things to say about him. I hope those now calling for Coach Drinkwitz head will take pause to think that over in light of what went down with Coach Powers — and what came after. Thanks.
A: Thanks for joining us. Yes, I think I was in second grade when Powers was fired, so I don't remember those days but I've done plenty of reporting and writing on that era for my last Mizzou book and have talked to plenty of players from those years. I don't think Powers gets enough credit for elevating the program to a new level of competitiveness. Mizzou stood toe to toe with Nebraska and Oklahoma during those years, beat them a few times and became entrenched as the best Big Eight team in that next tier behind the Sooners and Huskers.
There were some moderately high expectations for the 1984 season. Powers talked Orange Bowl before the year. But ticket sales were down. MU started 1-3 but all three losses were close, to Illinois, Wisconsin and Notre Dame by a combined nine points. Then, Mizzou won only one of the season's final six games and it was well known there was tension between the football program and university chancellor Barb Uehling. In hindsight, MU probably didn't have enough patience — and clearly missed on the next hire with Widenhofer.
Considering how bad the next decade-plus went under Woody and Stull (and the early years of Larry Smith), it's wild to think Mizzou fired a coach who went to five bowls in seven years back when it was much harder to make a bowl game.
Q: Why would Mizzou be listed in bowl projections they could win 5 games but you have to win 6. I just don't see 6 wins with our defense.
A: Because they are PROJECTIONS. There are 42 bowl games. You need 84 teams to play in those bowls. Currently, only 37 teams are bowl eligible with at least six wins. The folks at BowlSeason.com, the advocacy/marketing group for the bowl system, puts out projections every week and has to include teams that aren't yet eligible to fill out all 84 spots. This week, BowlSeason plugged Mizzou into the Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl against Georgia State. (Mrs. Matter and the three Matter boys will not be happy with that.) But it's not based on any intel. The site is just trying to slot teams into spots that COULD make sense. Remember, there might not be enough six-win teams to fill out all 84 spots. But the NCAA has a mechanism in place to slot 5-7 teams in bowls based on Academic Progress Rate. I haven't studied the APR scores to see where MU would sit in the pecking order.
Is six wins possible for this Missouri team? Have you seen South Carolina play this year? Have you noticed the implosion happening in Gainesville? I'd say six wins is improbable but not impossible by any means.
Don't discount this possibility: 5-6 Missouri at 5-6 Arkansas with bowl eligibility on the line. The Hogs are 5-3 but after hosting a very hot Mississippi State team this week they play at LSU and at Alabama back to back.
Q: Did you re-watch when Bazelak whet down with his “soft tissue injury?” Sure seems like he got a signal from the sideline and took a dive. Even the tv announcers said something about it. Your thoughts on that?
A: No, I don't think that's the case.
He took a shot on his final play. He got up and staggered around. I thought he had a head injury. At that point, there's zero incentive for Mizzou to fake an injury. They were winning. They wanted the clock to run, not to stop. It looked to me like they were genuinely concerned that he was hurt, maybe concussed. Then he was holding his hip/back.
You don't fake injuries with your quarterback, especially in a tight game. If you want to stop the clock and embellish an injury, you pick a guard or receiver or someone less obvious. And, again, at that point, just call a timeout if you need to stop the clock.
Q: What game plan do you think Drink will go with on Saturday? In my opinion there are only two ways to approach a game when you are a 38-point underdog. Either you throw the kitchen sink (onside kicks, no punting, trick plays) with the risk of them scoring 60, or you just try to hold the ball as much as possible and keep them from scoring every two minutes.
A: In theory, you need either short fields or explosive plays to beat a defense that doesn't give up long, methodical drives. But getting an explosive play off this defense isn't easy either, especially with an untested QB behind center.
Drinkwitz threw the sink at LSU last year. I'm not sure he has the confidence in this offense to attempt the same against a much better defense. (I mean MUCH BETTER, especially given the QB situation.)
I'd expect a game plan that's more conservative than the love child of Jesse Helms and Strom Thurmond. (I probably just lost some fans for that line. Sorry, couldn't resist.) Slow the game down, run clock, take the check downs, run the QB some. Just try to shorten the game as much as possible.
Q: Where does Badie's season rank with the all-time Mizzou RBs? Do you know what the record is for yards from scrimmage in a Mizzou season?
A: Badie is averaging 123.6 rushing yards per game. Over a 12-game season that computes to 1,484 yards. If he reaches that total — and I'd be surprised if that average holds up — it would rank second all-time at Mizzou behind only Devin West's 1998 season, when he ran for 1,578 yards. MU's record book doesn't track the yards from scrimmage totals from the past, so I'd have to spend more time to look that up.
Q: Can you predict what the new division alignment will look like in football when Texas and Oklahoma make the move to the SEC?
A: I like the idea of having three fixed opponents every year and then rotating the other six regularly so that over a four-year span you play everyone in the league.
For Missouri, something like a four-team pod that includes Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas ... or sub in Texas A&M. I have no idea if that's the approach the league will take. If not, I'd hope they'd move Missouri to the SEC West so it's more geographically sensible.
West: Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State
East: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Q: Hi, Dave. First of all, congrats on the National Honor. Well deserved. I took the Tribune and Post-Dispatch when living in Columbia. I now live in Florida and take the digital service to both. You're the best at your profession. I love the chats and appreciate your candor. Great job. Keep up the good work. Keeps me up to date.
In my opinion Steve Wilks has been a disaster. It brings back memories of our last NFL coach, Woody, who was a dismal failure and never seemed to adjust to the college game. Wilks seems to be in the same vain. If we can't buy him out, why not just take the D coordinator duties from him and give them to someone else. Is it because Drink doesn't want to admit to his new AD that both of his big off season hires from the NFL were busts or is it because he has no one on staff to take over as D coordinator.
We still have winnable games against SC and ARK, which would make us bowl eligible, but not with this D. Your thoughts?
Again, thanks for the great job!!!
A: Thanks for the kind note. This final stretch of games is essentially a chance for Wilks to prove he should be the defensive coordinator in 2022 and finish out his two-year contract. His buyout isn't cheap but not too much for Mizzou to afford. The real issue is Drinkwitz would have to justify to his new AD that he missed on each of his defensive coordinator hires. Maybe he doesn't have a problem making that admission. But if you miss on a third straight choice, it's no longer the coordinator's fault; it's more on the head coach for making bad hires.
I know some folks asked about Will Muschamp as an option a few weeks ago. My initial impulse was that doesn't sound like an ideal fit. But Drinkwitz has gone out of his way to mention Muschamp this week as the Tigers prepare for Georgia. (Muschamp is on the UGA staff in charge of special teams). Drinkwitz said Wednesday Muschamp "is in his own right an outstanding defensive mind." Are those breadcrumbs or just coachspeak? Drinkwitz doesn't say things by accident.
Q: I believe you said in your podcast that you rank the Georgia game day experience number one. How would you rate the rest of the SEC?
A: I don't experience game days as a fan, so I'm basing it more on the overall atmosphere, the pregame entertainment, the in-house music and just overall environment that's created by the home school and the fans. I've never covered a game at Auburn. But I've been everywhere else. I'd rank them:
1. Georgia: The best game-day music and overall production
2. Alabama: A very close second
3. LSU: Festive scene all around
4. Texas A&M: Most unique home crowd/traditions in the SEC
5. Florida: Swamp gets quiet when UF is bad
6. South Carolina: SEC's most underrated game day atmosphere
7. Tennessee: Great setting when Vols are good
8. Kentucky: Crowd shows up early and gets loud
9. Missouri: Waltzes don't belong in football
10. Arkansas: Nothing too memorable
11. Ole Miss: Ditto
12. Miss St: Ditto
13. Vanderbilt: Out of its league