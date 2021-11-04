Matter: Powers deserves more credit for elevating Mizzou's program

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Dave, thanks as always for your chats. I realize he was “before your time”, but care to share any thoughts re: Warren Powers? I didn’t attend Mizzou, but he was their HFBC during my college years. Hindsight is 20/20, but seems to me his departure ushered in an era of mediocrity starting with “Woody’s Wagon”, and not remedied until Coach Pinkel fixed things.

Several of my high school team mates played for Coach Powers and always have good things to say about him. I hope those now calling for Coach Drinkwitz head will take pause to think that over in light of what went down with Coach Powers — and what came after. Thanks.

A: Thanks for joining us. Yes, I think I was in second grade when Powers was fired, so I don't remember those days but I've done plenty of reporting and writing on that era for my last Mizzou book and have talked to plenty of players from those years. I don't think Powers gets enough credit for elevating the program to a new level of competitiveness. Mizzou stood toe to toe with Nebraska and Oklahoma during those years, beat them a few times and became entrenched as the best Big Eight team in that next tier behind the Sooners and Huskers.