Matter: Pump the brakes on Bazelak passing Daniel as MU's best modern QB

As for the scheme or talent question, I brought up some of the NFL-to-college transition issues that I think might be factoring into the struggles. But more than anything, this appears to be a talent issue. Let's not pretend that all these Mizzou D-linemen returned to college because they love the college life so much more than what they could be doing in the NFL. There's just not obvious NFL talent on that line.

Q: Eli Drinkwitz made a point to preach patience after the game. I get that, and agree that we have some talent opportunities. However, two weeks in a row we are behind in the 1st quarter and aren't really able to establish much on either side of the ball. If they don't score early and often against SEMO, is that maybe more proof that this is still a 6-6 style team?

A: Possibly. But, like I wrote this week, he's not preaching patience internally. His message to players is all about improving this week to win Saturday's game and play their best. He wants more guys to practice better so they can earn playing time. The patience message is for the fans who expect instant results on the field. I understand his point there. There's a lot of enthusiasm for what he's done on the recruiting trail, but that doesn't translate into wins now.