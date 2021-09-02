Matter: Sizing up overrated, underrated teams in the SEC

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Who will be the surprise team of the SEC football season? Who could surprise and possibly make a bowl that nobody really expects?
A: Making a bowl wouldn't be a surprise for anyone other than Vanderbilt and maybe South Carolina.
Here's how I size up the SEC:
Overrated: Florida (not sold on the QB) … LSU (not sold on the new coordinators)
Underrated: Ole Miss (will lead the league in scoring) … Kentucky (a 21st Century offense, finally)
Rated just right: Alabama (dominant defense, good enough offense) … Georgia (if only they had some receivers) … Texas A&M (Aggies are stacked for a run at Bama)
High ceiling if things fall right: Mississippi State (could be Mike Leach's best DEFENSIVE team) … Missouri (if defense delivers, look out)
Low floor if things fall wrong: South Carolina (a grad assistant could be starting QB) … Auburn (is Harsin SEC material?)
Capable of an upset or two: Tennessee (Heupel offense will score points) … Arkansas (Barry Odom's veteran defense is the key)
Then there's Vanderbilt. I admire the new coach Clark Lea’s ambitions and energy. Not sure he has any players.
Q: I have a digital subscription, here in North Carolina, only because of your coverage - make sure your bosses see that. :-) My question: Have you had a chance to talk to Steve Wilks about what he learned in that year he studied college football before taking this job? I know Woody Widenhofer admitted (off the record) that it had many more, deeper challenges than he realized when he left the Steelers to take over in the '80s and, although I've met Joe Gibbs, I never spoke to him about his second stint with the Washington Football Team but it seemed obvious that the game had passed him by, in the years between his runs.
A: The subscription is much appreciated. We've picked up quite a few over the last few weeks directly tied to Mizzou coverage. So, we're very grateful.
As for Wilks, he talked some back in the spring and again this week about things that he's learned about the college game in the last year or so. For one, he's had to adjust to the different offensive rules in college and the NFL, from what's allowed with formations to the different hash marks on the field. I think it would be a bigger concern if he came directly from the NFL, but Wilks spent all of 2020 analyzing college offenses while he was out of coaching. He studied with one of his former assistants in the NFL, Alonso Escalante, and really devoted himself to learning all the trends and nuances of the college game. Will it translate to Mizzou having a much improved defense? We'll start finding out on Saturday.
Q: I was surprised when LSU announced their Covid policy. I thought it was a wise move and hoped other SEC schools would follow suit especially since there is no announced SEC policy. Mizzou doesn’t appear to be taking meaningful preventative steps. As a season ticket holder for over 50 years I know people are jammed together in the concession and restroom areas. I’m not sure our new AD is passing her first major test by tip toeing around the issue. It’s a terrible spot for her to be in. Has anyone pressed her as to whether her position is based on advice from the medical community? My heart goes out to her and I hope the games don’t turn out to be super spreader events.
A: I have an interview with Desiree Reed-Francois next week. I'll touch on a lot of topics, including game day policies and plans.
I would have thought more schools would have taken the approach we've seen at LSU, Boston College and elsewhere, but Mizzou is rarely a leader when it comes to major policy shifts and more often than not follows the rest of the crowd. And as of today, LSU is the only SEC school requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for fans 12 and over. Mizzou might have considered adopting those policies if the state's two major sports franchises - the Cardinals and Chiefs - would go that route, vaccinations and/or masks for their outdoor games. But that's not the case.
Schools will say that they prioritize the health and safety of their fans and athletes first and foremost, but these are also business decisions. Would requiring vaccinations/negative tests turn more fans away or encourage more fans to attend? Surely that calculus is part of these decisions - not just for Mizzou but every school in the country.
Q: Thoughts on how you think Bazelak performs the entire year? Will Drink's playbook be a bit more aggressive as he gains more trust in Bazelak?
A: That's the plan. Last year, they relied so heavily on Larry Rountree and managing the clock with the running game and a controlled passing game, mostly because of Bazelak's inexperience. He's a year older in the system now, so ideally you can trust him more to spread the ball around, take chances on vertical throws that can lead to more chunk play and, by result, a more efficient offense. You still need an effective run game to make that possible. I think that's as big of a question mark this year than Bazelak's progress. Tyler Badie and Elijah Young aren't the same kind of back as Rountree. I think you'll see more of an effort to distribute the ball to a wide collection of playmakers in multiple ways that will become extensions of the running game. More jet sweeps to slot receivers. More throws to the running backs. More bubble screens to receivers in space.
Q: What is the number of wins Coach Drink needs to get this year for there to be real concern of him jumping ship for another program. I am not one of those "lock him down" type people, nor am I saying double digit wins is realistic, but would 10 wins get him in the discussion for an opening somewhere?
A: I don't think this is about number of wins. Because even if he wins 10 or 11, where's he going? You need an opening to create a leverage situation. Ben Frederickson and I did this exercise down at SEC media days. What jobs would Drinkwitz leave Mizzou to take? He's an SEC guy. I don't see him leaving for more than just a few non-SEC jobs. Here's the list we came up with:
ACC: Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame
Big 12: Oklahoma, Texas
Big Ten: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State (maybe?)
Pac-12: USC, Oregon (maybe?)
How many of those jobs are going to open any time soon? In the SEC, no one's in danger of losing their job except maybe Ed Orgeron at LSU. So, before we even get to answering how many wins it will take for Drinkwitz to leave, we need to ask who's going to be in the market for a coach? Michigan perhaps. Maybe Oklahoma if Lincoln Riley jumps to the NFL. USC? Todd Helton's on the hot seat every year.
But, again, any decision Drinkwitz makes about his future will come down to measuring his ceiling at Missouri vs. his ceiling somewhere else.
Q: I'm not trying to get a political answer; we've gotten more than enough of that lately. But even ignoring politics, isn't LSU's "no vaccine, no admittance" policy a little hypocritical? I mean, they aren't going to refuse to admit players/coaches from either team that have refused the vaccine, so isn't it kind of hypocritical to lay this on the fans?
A: But that's not the policy. You don't have to be vaccinated to attend an LSU game. If you’re not vaccinated, you have to show a negative COVID test from the past 72 hours. The LSU football team was one of first in the SEC to hit the SEC's vaccine threshold, and for those team members who aren't vaccinated, according to SEC policy, they have to test negative 72 hours before the game to be able to attend the game. Otherwise, they're in quarantine. So, LSU's policy for fans is the same as the policy for the team members. The same goes for the visiting team, too. Unvaccinated players have to test negative within 72 hours to play at LSU. No hypocrisy there.
Q: Dave, if both Mizzou and Arkansas keep their current football head coaches over the next five years. What program becomes more consistent in winning and as a top 25 program?
A: Good question. I'd lean toward Missouri for two reasons:
1. The East is more manageable with only two championship-caliber programs in Georgia and Florida. The West has four with Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn. (And I think Kiffin has Ole Miss positioned to compete, too.)
2. Mizzou has an offensive-minded head coach in an offensive-minded era. You need to score points and throw the ball vertically to compete for championships in today's game. That will always be a priority and standard at MU as long as Drinkwitz is in charge. Sam Pittman's background is offense, but he's a line coach, not a play-caller or a coordinator. His offense's success hinges on having a skilled coordinator in place. He seems to have one in Kendal Briles. For now.
Q: After Bazelak throws for 2 TDs and rushes for a 3rd and Ennis Rakestraw & Martez Manuel both return a pick 6 who comes in for Bazelak?
A: I asked Drinkwitz about the No. 2 QB competition on Wednesday. Brady Cook and Tyler Macon are listed as even on the depth chart. His complete answer: "It's actually been really close. They've kind of gone back and forth. Even yesterday, I thought, they both did some really good things. And then both of them do some things that make you scratch your head and wonder if you can still coach football. So (we're) trying everyday to see who gives us the most confidence to go out there."
My thoughts: Macon clearly has some upside, but when I watch him throw I see a guy who really has to sharpen his accuracy before you can put him in a situation where he has to move the ball for you to win the game. Cook delivers a better ball more consistently - just from my vantage point.
Q: Drinkwitz challenges MU fans to show up for Saturday’s opener. I know he’s only been here for 21 months, but surely he knows by now Missouri is the Show-Me-State. He had a 5-5 record in his first season, better than Odom’s 4-8 record in his first season. I’d like to jump on the bandwagon, but he had mixed result. Beating LSU was fun even though you usually don’t win games in which your defense gives up 41 points. Even though Alabama and Georgia are top rated teams, they lost both home games to them by a combined score of 87-39. Then there was the debacle 51-32 loss at Miss St. I’m keeping an open mind about this year’s team, but I sure hope their defense is better. Don’t count out Central Michigan. Remember the home opener in the recent past in which Missouri St scored 43 points?
A: My counterpoint - and this is shared by prominent people who have coached at Mizzou and run MU athletics: The Show-Me State motto is the worst thing to happen to Mizzou athletics. It puts the onus on the teams/coaches/athletes to earn the support they need to build their programs in the first place. Whether that's right or wrong, that's not the standard in the SEC. To thrive in the SEC, you need a strong core of supporters who work on a blind faith system: They invest in the program before there are results on the scoreboard. They pay for the meal before taking a bite. If Mizzou lives by "Show Me first," then it will forever be in chase mode in the SEC when it comes to resources, facilities, recruiting, coaching, etc.