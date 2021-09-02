Matter: Sizing up overrated, underrated teams in the SEC

My thoughts: Macon clearly has some upside, but when I watch him throw I see a guy who really has to sharpen his accuracy before you can put him in a situation where he has to move the ball for you to win the game. Cook delivers a better ball more consistently - just from my vantage point.

Q: Drinkwitz challenges MU fans to show up for Saturday’s opener. I know he’s only been here for 21 months, but surely he knows by now Missouri is the Show-Me-State. He had a 5-5 record in his first season, better than Odom’s 4-8 record in his first season. I’d like to jump on the bandwagon, but he had mixed result. Beating LSU was fun even though you usually don’t win games in which your defense gives up 41 points. Even though Alabama and Georgia are top rated teams, they lost both home games to them by a combined score of 87-39. Then there was the debacle 51-32 loss at Miss St. I’m keeping an open mind about this year’s team, but I sure hope their defense is better. Don’t count out Central Michigan. Remember the home opener in the recent past in which Missouri St scored 43 points?

A: My counterpoint - and this is shared by prominent people who have coached at Mizzou and run MU athletics: The Show-Me State motto is the worst thing to happen to Mizzou athletics. It puts the onus on the teams/coaches/athletes to earn the support they need to build their programs in the first place. Whether that's right or wrong, that's not the standard in the SEC. To thrive in the SEC, you need a strong core of supporters who work on a blind faith system: They invest in the program before there are results on the scoreboard. They pay for the meal before taking a bite. If Mizzou lives by "Show Me first," then it will forever be in chase mode in the SEC when it comes to resources, facilities, recruiting, coaching, etc.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.