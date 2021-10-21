Matter: Too early for Burden-Maclin comparisons? Not at all

A: I don't know if you'll ever see Macon as Missouri's starting quarterback. And that’s not just based on my observations. The staff has not given up on Bazelak by any means - and is also very invested in Horn. I'm not sure Macon is an SEC starter - or at least not in this offense anytime soon. He's not the elite dual threat runner that some people assume. In fact, when he took part in the Elite 11 camp, he went out of his way to say he's not a pass-first QB. And I don't think he's developed enough as a passer to thrive in this offense. At least not yet. I don’t quite understand why fans are writing off Brady Cook. If I had to wager, he would be the backup should Bazelak ever get seriously hurt.

Q: Outside of Burden, who are the incoming freshmen have the best opportunity to see a large amount of playing time?

A: I would think the opportunity is there for Marquis Gracial at D-tackle. That will be a position of need once Whiteside and Byers move on. The other two incoming receivers could push for roles, too, Mekhi Miller and Ja'Marion Wayne. There would be a lot more Wayne buzz if not for Burden. Linebacker is a hard position to learn as a freshman, but there's an obvious need there, which could open the door for Xavier Simmons. With Tyler Badie gone next year, Tavorus Jones should get a chance for carries.