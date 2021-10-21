Matter: Too early for Burden-Maclin comparisons? Not at all

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: On a scale of 1-100 (100 being best)...how big of deal is the Luther Burden commitment for Mizzou? In your opinion...will Burden have an immediate impact on the field such as Jeremy Maclin did as a RS Frosh in 2007? As it looks right now....what is the realistic ceiling for Mizzou this season...and will 2022 be better, about the same, or worse?
A: Too early to make 2022 forecasts when there are still five games to play this year. What if this defense makes some progress, Connor Bazelak has a strong second half and some young playmakers emerge? It's all possible. Or things could get much worse. We’re only 58% through 2021. Let it play out before making guesses on 2022.
As for Burden, I'd give it a 90. He's the kind of elite playmaker that the elite teams have at receiver. His high school body of work is better than Maclin's high school body of work — against better competition most weeks in his time at East St. Louis. So, he's got the potential to be that kind of impact player, especially in the return game.
One key difference: Part of the reason Maclin was great was No. 10 - an all-time great QB throwing him the ball. Burden is certainly the kind of receiver who can make his quarterback a better player, but it will take more than average play at QB to get the most out of Burden. Having some other credible threats in the passing game will help, too. As great as Maclin was in 2007-08, defenses also had to prepare for Rucker, Coffman, Franklin and Alexander.
Q: Ed Orgeron will be out of job after this year. His background is as a strong defensive coach and with his SEC ties he would seem to be a person Drink would be interested in. Your thoughts?
A: As a coordinator? No way. He's not an Xs and Os guy. He's not a scheme guy. He's a position coach and a recruiter. That's who he is. You don't turn over half your team to him as a coordinator and expect him to build a credible system. Especially not if you've decided that Steve Wilks was overmatched for this job.
Would Coach O make sense as a D-line coach? Yeah, just about anywhere. BUT, he's got some personal issues to work through. That's very obvious if you read what's been happening at LSU. I'm not sure he's the right fit for what Mizzou's program needs ... or could need.
He's also gone on the record saying he's not coaching in 2022 - and seemed pretty firm about that decision. In reality, what about coaching the D-line at a mid-tier SEC East school would interest him? If he truly wants to coach next year, he'll command far more money than what Mizzou can afford for a position coach.
Q: When will we see Macon and Sam Horn? I assume Burden will play next year but when will Macon and Horn step in. Like, what is the timeline here? Macon 2022 and 2023 and Horn 2024 and 2025? Bazelak is toast so he can go.
A: I don't know if you'll ever see Macon as Missouri's starting quarterback. And that’s not just based on my observations. The staff has not given up on Bazelak by any means - and is also very invested in Horn. I'm not sure Macon is an SEC starter - or at least not in this offense anytime soon. He's not the elite dual threat runner that some people assume. In fact, when he took part in the Elite 11 camp, he went out of his way to say he's not a pass-first QB. And I don't think he's developed enough as a passer to thrive in this offense. At least not yet. I don’t quite understand why fans are writing off Brady Cook. If I had to wager, he would be the backup should Bazelak ever get seriously hurt.
Q: Outside of Burden, who are the incoming freshmen have the best opportunity to see a large amount of playing time?
A: I would think the opportunity is there for Marquis Gracial at D-tackle. That will be a position of need once Whiteside and Byers move on. The other two incoming receivers could push for roles, too, Mekhi Miller and Ja'Marion Wayne. There would be a lot more Wayne buzz if not for Burden. Linebacker is a hard position to learn as a freshman, but there's an obvious need there, which could open the door for Xavier Simmons. With Tyler Badie gone next year, Tavorus Jones should get a chance for carries.
Q: Dave, hi! For the past several games, the offense has been mistake prone & inefficient. One of my biggest concerns is that, with the deficiencies we’ve seen on the defensive side, our offense hasn’t had a sense of urgency to take control of the game. Meaning … Doing whatever it takes to make first downs, keep drives alive and ultimately score. Is there a chance that Connor Bazelak’s extremely low stress style is having a negative impact on that unit by “winning the huddle” over Coach Drinkwitz’ more high energy style? The result is poor execution of his offensive game plan.
A: I don't think the struggles have anything to do with Bazelak's temperament. I think it's clear that he's compromised physically. Drinkwitz denied that Bazelak's injuries/soreness is affecting his throws, but he also admitted he's dealing with knee and ribs issues. Coaches and teammates praised Bazelak's demeanor/temperament last year when he was playing well. It doesn't suddenly become the root cause of Mizzou's struggles just because the outcomes aren't the same. He's made some bad decisions with the ball and his accuracy is off. He also has an O-line and some receivers that can't stop holding defenders. Those penalties have been drive killers, too.
Here's what Keke Chism said this week when asked about Bazelak: "He’s still the same guy who’s thrown me the ball the last two years. Nothing’s changed. He’s still got the same arm talent. He’s got still got the ability to make reads. Still got the ability to extend plays. Physically, mentally, he’s all there and we're all behind him."
And more here: "We can't put all the pressure on him to make every big play or make every big run. We’ve got to take it upon ourselves to make a big play. For example, if it's a 3-yard pass, we got to make a move and turn it into an explosive. Just little things like that to take the pressure off of him. It’s not all on his shoulders. We’ve got a job to do just like he does."
Q: Honest opinion Dave: What did you think of Drink sitting on the ball at the end of the first half against A&M?
A: I understand his logic, which he discussed at length on the SEC call. He didn't want to put his team in jeopardy of falling behind more than it had already fallen behind. I think it also reflected a lack of faith in both his offense and defense. And, based on recent results, it's hard to argue with that lack of faith. But at the same time, what do you have to lose by at least putting your great kicker in position to get three points? A field goal isn't getting Missouri back in that game, but neither is running the clock out. He opened himself up for criticism there by not trying to score. By averting risk are you saying you'll coach to win the game in the second half ... or just try to avoid a blowout?
Either way, he gets the criticism and knew he'd be second-guessed. I’d like to see a more aggressive approach there, but again, I understand the reluctance.
Q: Congrats to Eli for landing Luther Burden. I saw Eli was helicoptering around St. Louis last Friday night at his East St Louis game and I think they said he was also at the Desmet SLUH game. Who is he recruiting from those teams?
A: I don't believe the copter ever made it across the river to Edwardsville for the East St. Louis game.
De Smet and SLUH are flush with talent, so it's a good game to be seen and make sure that the coaches/players/parents are aware that he's there. It's not like a coach at a high school game is actively recruiting and putting on the full-court press. It's mostly for show.