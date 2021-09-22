Matter: Too soon to scrap preseason projections for Mizzou

Q: I thought Drink's comments about the upcoming Boston College game were somewhat foolish and I find it disappointing that someone as smart as him wouldn't know better. I think instead he should have said something to the effect of "We're really looking forward to playing a good opponent in a part of the country we rarely get to see. Heck, while we're there, maybe we can snag us a few New England-area recruits!"

A: I'm writing about this later in the week. Mizzou fans have to realize - if they haven't already - that he's a micromanaging CEO-type head coach who has a say in how everything within his program looks, sounds and feels. That includes the schedule. Gary Pinkel was the same way with the schedule when it came to nonconference opponents. Some coaches are very particular about what they want out of that noncon schedule - and even though I made my point earlier that I don't think there's much recruiting value in location for noncon games - he feels otherwise. He would not approve of this game being scheduled ... but it was scheduled long before he was at Mizzou. I appreciate his candor - even if I don't completely agree with his take. I think these kind of games are good for college football. I've sensed more fan interest in this game than any other noncon game I can recall in a long time. I know a lot of people making the trip to Boston. Unique noncon games are great for college football.