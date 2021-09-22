Matter: Too soon to scrap preseason projections for Mizzou

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Has the performance of the Mizzou defense so far changed your original opinion of how the season may go?
A: Not really. I said all along this team would lose to Kentucky — and I also picked a loss to Boston College in the preseason, but I might flip that pick. (My picks will be published on Friday, as always.) On the flip side, two games I projected as wins now look much harder to win: vs. Florida and at Arkansas. But I still think seven or eight wins is doable for this team. The offense is getting better by the week. The defense isn't a completely lost cause yet. Don’t forget 2014. That defense was a mess the first few weeks of the season — and was among the best of the best in the SEC by year’s end. Teams can improve from September to January.
Q: It’s still early but not too early for me to have concerns about our new defensive coordinator for two reasons: Trajan Jeffcoat and Kobie Whiteside. Jeffcoat’s trajectory was on course for 1st team SEC and an early round draft pick. While Whiteside’s potential was not as lofty his return from an injury season was projected as the anchor of the interior line. Neither has performed anywhere close to expectations. I don’t know of any way to explain the regression other than sub par coaching especially in Jeffcoat’s case. Do you have some other explanation?
A: I can't point to anything that this staff is doing to make Jeffcoat or Whiteside less productive. Can you? It's easy to blame coaching, but what specifically about the coaching is subpar? Maybe the players aren't executing their assignments properly? Maybe they're not physically strong or quick enough to beat 1 on 1 blocking. Whiteside was a really effective tackle when he played alongside an NFL player in Jordan Elliott. He's not nearly as noticeable now. Jeffcoat has done some good things through 2.5 games. He's not putting up huge pass-rush numbers, but it's not like teams are dropping back on pass attempts very often. Kentucky ran the ball 18 straight times and rarely put the ball in the air in the second half. SEMO didn't throw much at all. I'd say give these guys a fuller body of work before writing them off - or just making blanket statements that it's bad coaching. It's not like they're being coached to struggle getting off blocks.
Q: Dave, hi! What happened to Mizzou’s linebacker room? We went from having 2 of the best LB’s in the country in 2019 to having it be one of our weakest position groups. Were there key transfers out of program? Have certain players not developed as hoped? Also, when dealing with a weaker group, does it make sense to stay with a 4-2–5 or should we consider going back to a traditional 4-3-4 in order to get to better gap coverage? Thanks!
A: I'm not sure I get the logic. If linebacker is the weakest position on the roster - which I believe is true - you'd like to see more of them on the field? I don't think that's the solution right now.
Wilks pointed out yesterday that his base nickel package (4-2-5) is what he uses against 11 personnel (1 back, 1 tight end, 3 receivers) or when teams go four-wide without a tight end. They add some bulk with their Buffalo package with a third linebacker, which it appears to usually be Shawn Robinson, who's a bigger safety and replaces the nickel defender.
As for the linebacker depth, yes, the transfer portal hit that position hard. Aubrey Miller, Jamal Brooks and Cam Wilkins could all be helping this team right now but they left the program over the last year.
Q: I saw Bazelak, after a play - I think, early in the second quarter - shaking his throwing hand. I watched the replay and he didn't get hit nor did he hit his hand on a helmet on follow-through, so there didn't appear to be any reason for him to feel injured, unless it happened a play or two before. Did you see that?
A: Yes. He had three or four unusually bad passes and was clearly shaking his hand on the sideline. It didn't seem to bother him on the final series of the half. He's playing in some pain. They won't disclose any specific body part or injury, but he's not 100 percent, which is part of the job when you play that position at this level. As he said after the game, "Nothing a little meds can't fix."
Q: Last year, it seemed like Martez Manuel was playing closer to the LOS in Walters' 4-2-5 and as a result was making a lot more impact plays, particularly in the run game. Any chance we see him moved closer to the LOS this week, especially considering Boston College's offensive line and run game?
A: Manuel was the third safety last year. Now, they play with three cornerbacks in the base package and Manuel is one of the base’s two safeties, so naturally he’ll be back in the secondary more often. But not a lot more often.
According to Pro Football Focus, Manuel has played in the tackle box on 91 of his 188 snaps or right up on the line of scrimmage on 35 snaps. That's 67% of his snaps, compared to just 23 snaps at free safety (deep) or 37 snaps in the slot covering a receiver or intermediate zone. He’s still closer to the ball than a traditional high safety.
Last year, he played 217 snaps on the LOS and 137 snaps in the box. That was 58% of his defensive snaps total. So, he's actually playing a higher percentage of snaps closer to the LOS and fewer snaps deeper in coverage overall, about a 10% difference this year. He's a guy you can move around to utilize his strengths, so if they're less concerned about the BC passing game, you can use him closer to the line to smother the run.
Q: Dave, how much affect do you think the personality, character and vision of Drinkwitz has resulted in fans returning, embracing and supporting Mizzou football - even though the team is still work in process? Personally, he has helped me change my attitude of enjoying Mizzou football and the entire SEC experience by not taking things so seriously at times. Thank You
A: That's hard to measure without polling everyone individually. So far, through two games, attendance is still way down from the start of 2019 (MU's last season with full capacity.)
Here are the first two games of each season.
2019: West Virginia, 51,215 ... Missouri State, 56,620
2010: Central Michigan, 46,327 ... SEMO, 46,598
Through two games, that's a drop-off of about 14%. Now, maybe part of that drop-off is related to COVID concerns. Again, it's impossible to measure how much or how little that's impacted the crowd sizes. But if you measure fan interest solely on the number of butts in seats, through two games it's hard for me to say there's more interest in the program under Drinkwitz than there was to open Odom's final season.
Q: Dave, whether it was Mack Rhoades' people at the time or Jim Sterk's, the 2022 schedule setup by Mizzou is amateur-hour stuff. Whichever idiot in charge of future schedules at the time really screwed this up for Mizzou. Only us & Vandy are playing two road non-con games next year while all the other SEC schools play just one, only us & Vandy playing 6 home games next year. Freaking ridiculous! I know you said something to the effect of Mizzou had no choice based on juggling other future schedules at the time. Well, 12 other SEC schools apparently know how to avoid making these kind of mistakes, so Mizzou should be able to. What do you say about it Dave? Am very interested to know.
A: There were a lot of moving parts with the 2022 schedule and different AD regimes who put it together. That’s the No. 1 culprit. The schedule is a puzzle and when three different people are putting it together over time, things like this can happen.
Mack Rhoades' staff secured the two-for-one Middle Tennessee series that originally had MTSU visiting Mizzou in Week 3. There was a clause in the contract that MU could pull out of the game if it landed a series with a Big 12 school for 2022 as long as MU played the MTSU game by 2025. Well, here's what happened. Jim Sterk took over in 2016 and his staff landed a two-year series with a Big 12 team - Kansas State - to trigger the clause in the contract. For whatever reason, Mizzou and MTSU couldn't agree on a date to move the game, so MU was stuck with two noncon road games. Sterk’s staff tried to fix the problem, but they were out of options unless they wanted to pay a hefty price to cancel one of the games – and then go scrambling to find a replacement. Most FBS schools were booked solid by then.
The original plan looked like this ...
Sept. 3: home vs. FCS
Sept. 10: at Kansas State
Sept. 17: at Middle Tennessee
But then Mizzou was told from the SEC that Sept. 24 would be the SEC opener and it would be a road game (Auburn). MU knew it couldn't afford to play three straight road games in September, so they were able to move the MTSU game to Week 1 and flip it with an FCS opponent to Week 3 to give a one-week home buffer before the Week 4 game at Auburn. Keep in mind, this all happened long before Desiree Reed-Francois was hired.
Bottom line, Mizzou can stop scheduling home-and-away series with Group of 5 teams like MTSU and UMass and San Diego State when it can start filling Memorial Stadium and making enough revenue that it can pay for more one-time appearance fee games rather than the home-and-away series. But when you're operating in the red for five straight years, the money's tight.
Q: I thought Drink's comments about the upcoming Boston College game were somewhat foolish and I find it disappointing that someone as smart as him wouldn't know better. I think instead he should have said something to the effect of "We're really looking forward to playing a good opponent in a part of the country we rarely get to see. Heck, while we're there, maybe we can snag us a few New England-area recruits!"
A: I'm writing about this later in the week. Mizzou fans have to realize - if they haven't already - that he's a micromanaging CEO-type head coach who has a say in how everything within his program looks, sounds and feels. That includes the schedule. Gary Pinkel was the same way with the schedule when it came to nonconference opponents. Some coaches are very particular about what they want out of that noncon schedule - and even though I made my point earlier that I don't think there's much recruiting value in location for noncon games - he feels otherwise. He would not approve of this game being scheduled ... but it was scheduled long before he was at Mizzou. I appreciate his candor - even if I don't completely agree with his take. I think these kind of games are good for college football. I've sensed more fan interest in this game than any other noncon game I can recall in a long time. I know a lot of people making the trip to Boston. Unique noncon games are great for college football.